Tenaya At Yosemite And Waybound Yosemite Invite Travelers To Celebrate The Holidays In The High Sierra

Photo credit: Delaware North Parks & Resorts - Tenaya at Yosemite

Waybound Yosemite

Tenaya at Yosemite

Festive programming, seasonal dining and winter recreation offer memorable ways to experience the Yosemite National Park region

FISH CAMP, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Set near Yosemite National Park's South Entrance, Tenaya at Yosemite and Waybound Yosemite invite travelers to celebrate the holiday season amid the natural beauty of the Sierra Nevada.From festive traditions and seasonal dining at Tenaya to thoughtfully appointed cabins and in-room holiday experiences at Waybound Yosemite, the neighboring properties offer inviting options for a memorable winter getaway in the Yosemite region.“There's something especially memorable about experiencing Yosemite in winter, when the pace feels different and the surrounding landscape takes center stage,” said Brett Archer, general manager of Tenaya at Yosemite and Waybound Yosemite.“From festive holiday programming and seasonal celebrations at Tenaya to cozy cabin stays and in-room holiday experiences at Waybound, we're excited to offer guests distinct ways to embrace the season, make memories and enjoy the beauty and adventure of the High Sierra.”Tenaya's holiday program includes the Enchanted Evergreen Ride, a ride through the surrounding forest with festive photo opportunities along the way, and Magic Elevator, a themed journey to the North Pole. Guests can also take part in seasonal workshops and activities, including gingerbread house decorating, gingerbread people creation, ornament crafting, snow globe creation and wreath-making.The resort's holiday dining includes a Thanksgiving Day buffet on Nov. 26, from noon to 7 p.m., and a Christmas Day buffet on Dec. 25 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., both served in the Grand Ballroom. The buffets feature holiday favorites, seasonal dishes, carving stations, a children's buffet and live holiday music. Breakfast with Santa will also be offered on Dec. 20 and 23.Winter activities at Tenaya include outdoor ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing and guided nature walks. Guests can also enjoy indoor amenities, including a pool and game room, or explore nearby winter recreation such as skiing, snowboarding and tubing at Badger Ski Pass.At Waybound Yosemite, select Havens - the property's signature, thoughtfully designed two-bedroom cabins - will feature seasonal décor from Nov. 13, 2026, through Jan. 3, 2027. Festive touches include a twinkling tree, wreaths and garland. Guests can book a holiday Haven using promo code HLDYHAVEN. Optional in-cabin experiences include a Holiday Cocktail Chest for craft mixology, do-it-yourself hot cocoa kits, gingerbread decorating and ornament crafting. The Commons, Waybound Yosemite's gathering hub, features a cozy restaurant and bar, coffee counter, general store and fire pits.Travelers planning a seasonal getaway can take advantage of Tenaya's Holiday Heat offer, which includes a $100 resort credit on qualifying stays of at least two nights booked by Oct. 30, 2026. The offer applies to stays from Oct. 1 through Dec. 29, 2026, with promo code HOLIDAYHEAT.For information about Tenaya at Yosemite and its holiday events, visit VisitTenaya. To learn more or book a stay at Waybound Yosemite, including a holiday Haven, visit Waybound.About Tenaya at YosemiteTenaya at Yosemite, a AAA Four Diamond resort owned and operated by Delaware North Parks & Resorts, is located near Yosemite National Park's South Entrance, surrounded by the forests of the Sierra Nevada. Lodging options include a renovated main lodge and cottages suited to groups. Guests can enjoy several dining options, a resort-style pool with a poolside bar, cabanas, Ascent Spa, and fire pits for evening gatherings. Year-round recreation includes hiking, mountain biking and guided outings with Yosemite 360 Tours. Learn more at and connect with Tenaya on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.About Waybound YosemiteWaybound Yosemite features significant enhancements to the former Explorer Cabins at Tenaya that opened in 2019. Delaware North has refined its cabin model across multiple locations since introducing Explorer Cabins in West Yellowstone, Montana, in 2013, later expanding to the greater Yellowstone region, Tenaya at Yosemite and more.With 50 Havens, Waybound Yosemite represents the evolution into the more elevated WayboundTM experience of the former Explorer Cabins and its clubhouse, now The Commons, near Delaware North Parks & Resorts' Tenaya at Yosemite resort. Waybound Yosemite operates under the independent WayboundTM brand - a wholly distinct experience with its own identity, design philosophy and approach to hospitality.To learn more and book a stay at Waybound Yosemite, visit or call (800) 635-5807.

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Tenaya at Yosemite and Waybound Yosemite Invite Travelers to Celebrate the Holidays in the High Sierra News Provided By The Zimmerman Agency October 27, 2026, 14:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry



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