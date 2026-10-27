Battery Recycling Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 12.3% CAGR By 2030

Battery Recycling Market Overview

Battery Recycling Market

Battery Recycling Market

The Business Research Company's Battery Recycling Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The battery recycling sector is gaining significant traction as global demand for sustainable energy solutions intensifies. With the surge in electric vehicle production and stricter environmental norms, this market is poised for rapid expansion. Let's delve into the market's current landscape, growth drivers, key players, and future prospects shaping this vital industry.

Battery Recycling Market Size and Its Promising Growth Trajectory

The battery recycling market is set to surpass $39 billion by 2030. This figure represents about 19% of the broader batteries market, which is expected to reach nearly $204 billion within the same timeframe. Within the expansive Electrical and Electronics industry, forecasted to be worth $5,579 billion by 2030, battery recycling will account for close to 0.7% of the total market value. The sector is predicted to grow at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12% through 2030, reflecting an increasing focus on resource recovery and sustainability.

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Factors Fueling Growth in the Battery Recycling Market: EVs and Energy Storage

One of the primary catalysts for this market's rapid advancement is the expanding adoption of electric vehicles and energy storage systems. As production of EVs and renewable energy projects rises, so does the volume of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries. Governments and manufacturers are actively investing in recycling capacity to reclaim valuable materials such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and graphite. This reduces dependence on virgin mining and strengthens local supply chains. This trend is expected to contribute roughly 2.9% annually to overall market growth.

Environmental Policies Boosting Battery Recycling Demand

In addition, tightening environmental regulations and extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies play a crucial role in market expansion. These regulations enforce stricter controls on battery disposal, aiming to minimize hazardous waste and contamination. EPR initiatives require producers to finance or manage battery collection and recycling efforts. Such policies enhance collection rates for automotive, industrial, and consumer batteries while encouraging investment in sophisticated recycling technologies and organized infrastructure. This driver is estimated to add about 2.7% to yearly market growth.

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Rising Importance of Recovering Critical Raw Materials

Growing concerns over supply disruptions and escalating raw material prices are increasing demand for recycled content. Recycling processes recover essential elements like lithium, cobalt, nickel, manganese, and lead, which are crucial for manufacturing new batteries. Incorporating recycled materials helps manufacturers reduce costs, improve sustainability, and lessen reliance on primary mining. This factor is projected to fuel approximately 2.2% annual growth in the battery recycling market.

Innovative Lithium-Ion Recycling Technologies Transforming the Industry

Breakthroughs in lithium-ion battery recycling are reshaping the market by enhancing the recovery rates of critical minerals and promoting circular material use. For example, in October 2025, NavPrakriti Green Energies Pvt. Ltd. inaugurated Eastern India's first lithium-ion battery recycling plant, capable of processing 1,000 tonnes monthly. This facility not only improves the extraction of valuable battery materials but also supports the production of battery-grade chemicals and second-life battery applications, bolstering regional recycling capacity.

Lead-Acid Batteries Remain Dominant Within the Battery Recycling Market

When examining battery types, lead-acid batteries will continue to dominate the recycling market in 2030, representing 60% of the total, or $23 billion. Their extensive use in automotive and industrial sectors, long-established recycling systems, and high replacement rates all contribute to this leadership. Strict disposal rules and the economic value of recovered lead further reinforce their position as the largest recycling segment.

Additional Segmentation of the Battery Recycling Market

The market can also be broken down by processing stages, including material extraction, reuse, repackaging, and second-life applications. By end-use, the segments include automotive, consumer electronics, industrial sectors, and other applications, reflecting the broad reach of battery recycling across various industries.

Asia-Pacific Leads Regional Growth in Battery Recycling

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest regional market for battery recycling by 2030, reaching $15 billion, up from $8 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 13%. This surge is driven by rapid EV and battery manufacturing growth, an increasing number of end-of-life lithium-ion batteries, and investments in advanced recycling methods such as hydrometallurgy and direct recycling. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are also benefiting from circular economy policies and expanding recycling infrastructure.

The United States as a Key Player in Battery Recycling

In terms of individual countries, the USA is projected to hold the largest market at $7 billion in 2030, growing from $4 billion in 2025 at a 14% CAGR. The growth is supported by increasing electric vehicle production, proliferation of energy storage systems, rising domestic recycling capacity, and strong collaboration between automakers and recyclers. The focus on recovering lithium, cobalt, and nickel, along with efforts to build resilient supply chains, is further propelling market expansion.

Value Addition by Battery Type Segments Through 2030

The combined segments of lead-acid, nickel-based, lithium-based, and other battery types are expected to add over $17 billion in value by 2030. Lead-acid batteries alone will contribute an increase of $10 billion, while lithium-based batteries will add $5 billion. Nickel-based and other battery types will see growth of $1 billion each. This expansion is driven by more spent batteries from automotive, consumer, and industrial sources, advances in recycling processes, growing demand for recovered materials, wider collection networks, and automation that improves efficiency and sustainability.

Competitive Landscape Marked by Moderate Entry Barriers

The battery recycling market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for just 17% of the total revenue in 2025. Entry into this market requires navigating strict environmental regulations, managing hazardous waste safely, and deploying advanced metal recovery technologies. Leading companies maintain their positions through diversified recycling capabilities, established collection systems, global presence, and ongoing innovation focused on resource recovery and circular supply chains.

Strategies of Leading Battery Recycling Companies

Top industry players are competing by advancing recycling technologies that enhance metal recovery and reduce environmental impact. They are also investing in expanding recycling infrastructure to support circular economies and strengthen supply chains. Integration of AI and automation is improving sorting accuracy and material traceability, further elevating operational efficiencies.

Umicore's Leading Role in the Battery Recycling Market

Umicore NV/SA emerged as the market leader in 2025, holding a 5% global market share. Their recycling and specialty materials division offers comprehensive services including battery collection, metal recovery, refining, and recycling for electric vehicle, consumer electronic, and industrial batteries.

Prominent Companies Driving Battery Recycling

Key companies operating in the battery recycling space include Umicore NV/SA, Glencore plc, Fortum Oyj, Exide Industries Ltd., Eco-Bat Technologies Ltd., ENERSYS Corp., Cirba Solutions Co., East Penn Manufacturing Company, American Battery Technology Company, Aqua Metals Inc., Retriev Technologies Inc., RSR Corporation, Accurec Recycling GmbH, Stena Recycling Sp. z o. o., TES India Private Limited, Gopher Resource LLC, Raw Materials Company Inc., Terrapure Environmental Services Inc., RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., Gravita India Limited, Doe Run Company, and Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd.

Supply Chain Players in Battery Recycling

Major suppliers of raw materials within the battery recycling sector include Glencore plc, Umicore SA, BASF SE, Albemarle Corporation, Livent Corporation, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A., Eramet SA, Rio Tinto Group, BHP Group Limited, Vale S.A., Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., JX Advanced Metals Corporation, Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Korea Zinc Co. Ltd., Nornickel, Teck Resources Limited, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V., Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt Co. Ltd., Ganfeng Lithium Group Co. Ltd., Tianqi Lithium Corporation, Pilbara Minerals Limited, Syrah Resources Limited, Arcadium Lithium plc, Ioneer Limited, and Sigma Lithium Corporation.

Key Wholesalers and Distributors in the Market

Wholesalers and distributors who play vital roles include Call2Recycle Inc., Cirba Solutions, Battery Solutions LLC, Gopher Resource LLC, ECOBAT Technologies Limited, Retriev Technologies Inc., Veolia Environmental Services, Clean Earth Inc., Tradebe Environmental Services LLC, Heritage Environmental Services LLC, TES Sustainable Battery Solutions, Akkuser Oy, Bebat VZW, ERP Netherlands B.V., Recupyl SAS, Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd., Recyclus Group Ltd., European Recycling Platform, WasteCare Corporation, Battery Rescue Ltd., GreenTec Recycling GmbH, Veolia North America Recycling Services, Collection House Battery Services, and Aqua Metals Collection Network.

Major End Users Benefiting from Battery Recycling

Leading end users include Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., Redwood Materials Inc., Ascend Elements Inc., American Battery Technology Company, Fortum Battery Recycling, Stena Recycling AB, Primobius GmbH, SungEel HiTech Co. Ltd., Ace Green Recycling Inc., Attero Recycling Private Limited, Lohum Cleantech Private Limited, Neometals Ltd., RecycLiCo Battery Materials Inc., Green Li-ion Pte. Ltd., Duesenfeld GmbH, Accurec Recycling GmbH, GEM Co. Ltd., Brunp Recycling Technology Co. Ltd., Lithion Technologies Inc., EcoPro CnG Co. Ltd., Redux GmbH Recycling Solutions, and Battery Resourcers Inc.

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. Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

. Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

. Excel-based forecasting dashboards

. Market hotspots infographics

. Key technologies and future trend analysis

. Updated graphics and tables

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Battery Recycling Market Growth Rate Expected To Reach 12.3% CAGR By 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 14:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Technology, World & Regional



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