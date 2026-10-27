JMI Teachers Condemn Political Interference To Escalate Student Protest

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Calling out attempts to destabilise the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) campus and disrupt classes, teachers of the Central university condemned efforts by political actors to escalate the ongoing student protest and orchestrate a larger crisis, an official said on Tuesday.

The university's Chief PRO, in a statement, said that concerns were raised at the meeting held Monday with the Deans of Faculties, Heads of Departments, Directors of Centres, and key university officials, including the Controller of Examinations, Chief Proctor, Hostel Provosts and other office-bearers.

The meeting was convened to assess the campus situation, review the duration of online classes and deliberate on the demands raised by protesting students, the statement said.

The teachers expressed concern over attempts by political parties to gain mileage from an internal university matter, it said.

The teachers noted that the university administration was compelled to lodge an FIR on October 25 following the unauthorised entry of Congress MPs Imran Pratapgarhi and Imran Masood, the statement said.

While Pratapgarhi entered the campus on October 21 after breaking the lock of Gate No. 4 A, Masood entered the campus on October 23 by scaling a boundary wall near Gafoor Nagar with the help of a ladder, said the teachers.

They also referred to the detention of Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Nadvi while he was on his way to the campus and the visits of other political leaders without prior intimation to the administration.

The teachers also objected to a social media post by former Supreme Court judge Justice Markandey Katju in which he criticised an order issued by the Competent Authority, JMI, dated October 26, concerning the acceptance of the demand letter submitted by the agitating students and sharing a roadmap for student politics.

While Justice Katju invoked Article 19(1) (c) of the Constitution in support of the students' right to form a union, the JMI teachers questioned his portrayal of the university administration as being opposed to students' democratic rights, which was contradictory to the reality.

The teachers pointed out that the current administration has initiated steps towards restoring the Jamia Millia Islamia Students' Union (JMISU), which was dissolved in 2006 following recurring incidents of violent clashes and attacks on teachers, including the then Vice-Chancellor.

They emphasised that this is the first administration in 20 years to have taken tangible and effective steps towards addressing the issue which had been lying unaddressed for all these years.

The teachers also emphasised that the committee to draft the Constitution of the students' union constituted on October 21 must be given adequate time to examine the relevant court orders, the recommendations of the Lyngdoh Committee Report, and the applicable university ordinances and statutes, the statement said.

The teachers expressed disappointment over what they described as continuous attempts by external forces and actors to turn an internal university matter into a larger political confrontation.

Reiterating that the university's bona fide students and employees are its primary and genuine stakeholders, the teachers called upon outsiders to refrain from actions that could vitiate the campus atmosphere or disrupt academic activities, said the statement.