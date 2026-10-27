CBDT Issues Eight Circulars To Clarify GST Reforms Rollout

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has issued 8 Circulars dated Oct 26, providing related procedural guidance following the recommendations of the 57th GST Council Meeting, with a strong focus on simplifying compliance, reducing litigation, and improving cash flow for businesses.

The guidelines specify mandatory document lists and standard templates for consent letters, affidavits and undertakings, along with FAQs to streamline registrations with the aim of ensuring smoother registration, fairer adjudication, and major relief in ITC and refund mechanisms.

The guidelines state that the proper officer should adhere to the prescribed documentary requirements and should not seek unnecessary documents or raise presumptive queries unrelated to the registration application.

They also prescribe timelines for processing registration applications. Applications involving successful Aadhaar authentication are generally required to be processed within seven working days. Where Aadhaar authentication has not been opted for or completed, or physical verification is required on risk-based grounds, the applicable processing period is generally thirty days.

Where a clarification is sought, the officer is required to decide the application within seven working days of receiving the applicant's reply. If the officer fails to take action within the applicable statutory period, registration is deemed to have been approved in accordance with Rule 9 of the CGST Rules, 2017.

The new Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms for post-sale discounts and speeding up provisional refunds for businesses facing inverted duty structures will come into effect from November 1.

The circulars also clarify procedures for GST demands, adjudication and appeals, providing tax officers with a standardised reference to promote consistency, transparency and uniform enforcement of the law.

In a big relief to exporters, the circulars address the gap between foreign exchange rules and GST requirements. Previously, exporters using legitimate, RBI-permitted settlement methods - such as repatriable rupee accounts and offsetting export receivables against import payables - faced uncertainty and risked losing zero-rating benefits and tax refunds simply because they did not use traditional remittance routes.

Circular 263 addresses this by aligning GST regulations with mechanisms permitted under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) and RBI rules. It clarifies that GST benefits and zero-rating will not be denied solely based on the form or route of payment, provided export proceeds are legally realised or settled under RBI rules.

The circulars also seek to address a recurring issue in GST litigation, where taxpayers are often compelled to challenge procedural defects before contesting the underlying tax demand.

The CBIC specifies that pre-show cause notice (pre-SCN) intimation may be issued to taxpayers, wherever feasible. This allows them to clarify their position before formal proceedings begin, potentially promoting voluntary compliance and reducing the need to issue a show cause notice (SCN). The circulars also lay out a structure for drafting SCNs to ensure clarity.