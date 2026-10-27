DR Congo Ebola Cases Top 10,000 As Outbreak Spreads Across Africa

MENAFN - IANS) Kinshasa, Oct 27 (IANS) The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) said Tuesday that it has reported more than 10,000 confirmed Ebola cases since the outbreak began in May, according to data released Tuesday by the country's health authorities.

The latest report showed that the country had recorded a total of 10,060 confirmed cases, including 4,887 deaths, as of October 25, with a case fatality rate of 48.6 per cent.

The outbreak has affected 66 health zones across eight of the DRC's 26 provinces, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The eastern province of Ituri remained the epicentre, accounting for 71.7 per cent of all confirmed cases, the report said.

The current outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo Ebola virus, was declared in the DRC on May 15. It has since spread to five countries, including four in Africa. The other three are Uganda, Kenya and Nigeria. France reported one imported case.

Unlike the more common Zaire strain of Ebola, the Bundibugyo virus has no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

The current Ebola outbreak has become the largest and deadliest ever recorded in the DRC and the second-largest Ebola outbreak globally, after the 2014-2016 West Africa epidemic.

In Kenya, the first 20 Ebola contacts were released from quarantine and returned home after completing health surveillance without developing symptoms, an official with the Ministry of Health said on Monday.

Patrick Amoth, director-general for health in the ministry, confirmed in a statement that the 20 contacts had completed the mandatory 21-day monitoring period and were in good health.

Amoth said each of the 20 contacts had been thoroughly evaluated against strict discharge criteria.

"They do not pose any risk to their families, colleagues or neighbours, and we ask communities to welcome them back home warmly," he said.

Amoth added that the remaining 98 contacts were scheduled to be discharged in four phases beginning November 3, subject to individual health assessments.

This is a clear sign that early identification, quarantine and close monitoring are working, he added.