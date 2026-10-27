MP: Indore Woman Alleges Gang Rape In Moving Car In Ujjain, Names Six Men

MENAFN - IANS) Ujjain, Oct 27 (IANS) A 20-year-old woman from Indore has alleged that six men sexually assaulted and brutally beat her inside a moving car in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district. She has also described the alleged assault in a video message that has circulated on social media.

Police have registered an FIR against two men based on her complaint and launched an investigation into the alleged involvement of the other accused.

According to the woman's complaint, she came in contact with Ujjain resident Chakresh Jain through Instagram.

She alleged that Jain called her to Ujjain to meet him and that he, along with another man, picked her up in a car near Meghdoot Hotel.

She claimed that four more men later joined them and that the group sexually assaulted her while driving around the city.

The woman also alleged that the accused beat her up and attacked her private parts with a plastic pipe.

According to her account, the men later dropped her outside Aurobindo Hospital in Indore. She told police that she contacted her minor foster brother around 9 p.m. after the alleged assault.

The two subsequently approached Nanakheda police station in Ujjain to lodge a complaint. Police registered the FIR against Jain and one other person.

While the woman has alleged that six men were involved, only two have been named in the FIR so far. Police are verifying the allegations and examining the sequence of events.

Investigators are also checking CCTV footage from the areas mentioned in the complaint to establish the route taken by the car and identify any other persons involved.

The woman's statements are being recorded, and medical examination procedures have been initiated, police said.

No arrests have been officially confirmed so far. Further action will be taken based on the evidence gathered during the investigation, police added.