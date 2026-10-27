IQOS & OUCHHH Collective Unveil CURIOUS STUDIO At Dubai Design Week, A Shared Expression Of Curiosity Takes Shape

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) At Dubai Design Week 2026, IQOS and OUCHHH Collective-a pioneering multidisciplinary force in new media-are joining forces to explore the creative frontier where art, technology, and human curiosity converge. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Visitors and media will discover CURIOUS STUDIO, a global initiative that turns curiosity into a shared creative experience. Launching first at Dubai Design Week and continuing toward Milan Design Week 2027, CURIOUS STUDIO invites the IQOS community into a process usually reserved for the creative few: transforming creativity from something observed into something to be shaped collectively.

Dubai marks CURIOUS STUDIO's debut through the work of OUCHHH Collective and fourteen selected international collaborators, including UAE-based DJ Karrouhat, Saudi Arabia's Hifi DJ, Kuwaiti artist Abrar Zenkawi and Iraqi artist Cheb Moha. Together, they are shaping the first chapter of this evolving journey and exploring what new perspectives emerge when cultures and disciplines intersect, while OUCHHH's technology reveals the hidden patterns that bind these creative forces together.

While details remain under wraps, the project promises to stand among the most talked‐about moments of this year's Dubai Design Week's calendar.

Within this moment, IQOS ILUMA i BEYOND will be first introduced globally in Dubai as the symbolic entry point into CURIOUS STUDIO. More than a limited-edition device, it opens the path from Dubai to Milan, revealing what the initiative can become when adult IQOS consumers around the world take part.

CURIOUS STUDIO begins with a simple yet powerful belief: no creation emerges from a single source. Every idea is shaped by a constellation of people, places, gestures, instincts, memories, and emotions, each leaving its trace long before the final form comes into view-

CURIOUS STUDIO will be presented at Building 9, from 04 to 08 November 2026, from 10:00AM to 8:00PM.

More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.