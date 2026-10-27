WATCH: Florida Mom Arrested After Leaving 4 Kids Home Alone For Nearly A Week To Visit Las Vegas

In what was an unaccountable act of parental negligence, 50-year-old Irene Miller of Kissimmee, Florida, was arrested upon landing at Orlando International Airport after allegedly leaving her four children home unsupervised for six days while traveling to Las Vegas.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), Orlando authorities were seen waiting outside the arrival gate at Orlando International Airport on October 23, waiting to confront Miller as soon as she walked out of the jet bridge. The bodycam footage released by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office captured detectives intercepting Irene Miller before she could even retrieve her luggage.

Osceola County Sheriff's Office, which comes under the jurisdiction of Osceola County, didn't hesitate to act once the full extent of the situation became clear, as the 50-year-old was booked into the Orange County Jail on four counts of child neglect without great bodily harm.

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An Alarming Sequence Which Results in Irene's Arrest

The Florida woman Irene Miller's arrest was not just a case of poor planning, but it was an active emergency inside her home that unraveled the entire situation. On the Wednesday evening of October 21, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from a juvenile at the family's Parkway Boulevard apartment shortly after 8:30 p.m.

The young girl reportedly informed deputies that her nine-year-old brother had suffered head injuries after a dumbbell accidentally fell on him. When Osceola County Sheriff's deputies and paramedics arrived at their apartment, they found four siblings, aged 9, 11, 12, and 14, living with no adult supervision.

First responders transported the nine-year-old to a local hospital for treatment and later discharged. When one of the Osceola County Sheriff's deputies reached Irena Miller on the phone, it was learnt that she left for Las Vegas on October 18 as part of her business trip and was scheduled to return on Friday, October 23.

Florida mom ARRESTED for LEAVING HER FOUR CHILDREN HOME ALONE for WEEK-LONG VEGAS TRIP

Child-neglect charges came after one of the kids, aged 9 to 14, called 911 when DUMBBELL FELL ON THE 9-YEAR-OLD'S HEAD

50yo Irene Miller was arrested while deboarding plane RTVisual (@RT_Visual_on_X) October 27, 2026

Miller, the mother of four children, claimed that she paid the babysitter to travel from Tampa to help the children prepare for school in the mornings and check on them after school. However, Irene Miller admitted that she was not required to stay overnight or supervise the children during the extended non-school hours.

Deputies immediately contacted the children's father, who arrived to take all four siblings into his care. They later coordinated with authorities at Orlando International Airport to immediately intercept Miller as soon as she stepped out of the airport bridge.

'Child Neglect Will Not Be Tolerated'

After arresting Irene Miller right outside the airport bridge, Osceola County Sheriff's deputies immediately took her to the Orange County Jail.

Speaking after taking the 50-year-old mother of four children into custody, Osceola County Sheriff Chris Blackmon emphasized the department's firm stance, stating that any parent neglecting the child or children will not be tolerated.

“These cases will be investigated, and charges will be brought against the parents who are not properly supervising or caring for their children." Chris Blackmon said,

Florida mom arrested at airport after returning from Vegas trip and leaving her four children home alone Daily Mail US (@Daily_MailUS) October 27, 2026

Irene Miller is expected to face official charges and proceedings as court schedules are determined, following her release on bond. The four children will be cared for by their father while the investigation continues.

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