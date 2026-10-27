FLNC DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds Fluence Energy, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The lawsuit alleges Fluence Energy's fiscal 2026 guidance rested on contract manufacturing facilities that were not ready to produce at assumed volumes. Three heavy-volume selloffs followed as that alleged gap surfaced, and this release measures the market impact of each

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) of a pending securities class action on behalf of purchasers of Fluence Energy securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026. Find out if you may qualify to recover losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

FLNC closed at $28.99 on February 4, 2026, and faltered to just $18.95 the following day, a decline of $10.04 per share, or about 34.63%. The complaint highlights two further declines of about $1.02, or 7.17% on August 6, 2026 and of $1.39, or about 15.36% on September 17, 2026. To be considered for lead plaintiff, investors must file by November 27, 2026.

The Market Impact of Each FLNC Disclosure Day



February 5, 2026: Shares fell $10.04, or 34.63%, from $28.99 to $18.95 after first quarter results showed a 4.9% GAAP gross profit margin tied to "additional estimated costs on two projects."

August 6, 2026: Shares fell $1.02, or 7.17%, from $14.23 to $13.21 after the Company said $400.0 million in project deliveries would slip into fiscal 2027.

September 17, 2026: Shares fell $1.39, or 15.36%, from $9.05 to $7.66 after a mid-quarter update cut fiscal 2026 revenue guidance to approximately $2.4 billion. Trading volume: Unusually heavy volume accompanied all three sessions.



Why the Selloffs Allegedly Came in Stages

As averred, the decline unfolded in stages because Fluence Energy reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 outlook alongside the February 4, 2026 results and again on May 6, 2026. The pleading asserts that the Company did not disclose that delivering backlog and recognizing guided revenue depended on new contract manufacturing facilities that were not completed, not operational, or not capable of the assumed volumes. It further asserts that corrective measures at the Company's contract manufacturers were not remediating the production problems.

The complaint charges that the August 5, 2026 report, which blamed weaker revenue on "production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities," and the September 16, 2026 update, which cited "continuing supply chain issues affecting the Company's U.S. production," each partially corrected those alleged misstatements.

"Fluence Energy shareholders absorbed three heavy-volume selloffs in under eight months, and the complaint alleges each one followed news about contract manufacturing problems that had not been disclosed when guidance was set. Where an outlook is reaffirmed between those declines, investors are entitled to ask what management knew about production readiness at the time." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the FLNC Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the FLNC lawsuit? A: The complaint names Fluence Energy, Inc. and two individual defendants, its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. As alleged, these senior executives made public statements and had authority over the Company's SEC filings and press releases.

Q: What is the FLNC class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC) alleging materially false and misleading statements between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026. Shares fell across three successive disclosures on February 5, August 6, and September 17, 2026, after the Company disclosed production delays at new contract manufacturing facilities and cut its fiscal 2026 guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the FLNC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased FLNC stock or securities between November 24, 2025 and September 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do FLNC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my FLNC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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