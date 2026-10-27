Battery Pack Market - Global Forecast To 2036 USD 352.10 Billion Opportunity Fueled By EV Electrification, AI Data Centers, And Stationary Energy Storage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Target higher-margin AI data center storage and aftermarket channels; use cell-to-pack designs, modular platforms and localized assembly to cut costs and diversify demand.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Battery Pack Market - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global battery pack market was valued at USD 163.00 billion in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 179.00 billion in 2026. Revenue is projected to increase to USD 352.10 billion by 2036, representing a CAGR of 7.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period. The report assesses pack shipments, pricing, cost structures, production capacity, technology, regulation, circularity, investment activity, supply chains, and competitive conditions across vehicle, stationary storage, consumer, industrial, medical, defense, and aerospace applications.

Electric Vehicles and Energy Storage Drive Battery Pack Demand

Vehicle electrification remains the primary source of global battery pack demand. According to the International Energy Agency, more than 20 million electric cars were sold worldwide in 2025, accounting for approximately one-quarter of new car sales. China represented more than 13 million units, followed by Europe at approximately 4.2 million and the U.S. at 1.5 million.

Stationary energy storage is creating a second major growth market. Tesla deployed 46.7 GWh of energy storage in 2025, while LG Energy Solution ended the year with a 140 GWh storage order book. Grid modernization, renewable energy integration, AI data center power requirements, UPS installations, and backup power systems are increasing demand for high-performance battery packs. These applications also offer attractive opportunities because reliability and power requirements can support higher pricing than conventional utility projects.

Electric buses, trucks, two- and three-wheelers, industrial equipment, vessels, aircraft, and off-highway machinery are contributing additional demand. Production incentives in the U.S., Europe, and India are encouraging manufacturers to establish pack assembly operations closer to customers, while cell-to-pack and cell-to-chassis designs are improving energy density and reducing component counts.

Pricing Pressure and Supply Chain Risks Affect Profitability

Battery pack shipment volume is expected to rise faster than market value as prices per kWh continue to decline. Surplus cell manufacturing capacity has intensified price competition and contributed to operating losses among major suppliers. Samsung SDI, for example, reported an operating loss of KRW 1.72 trillion on 2025 revenue of KRW 13.27 trillion.

Cells account for most battery pack costs, leaving manufacturers exposed to fluctuations in lithium, nickel, cobalt, and graphite prices. China's position in refining and graphite processing also creates sourcing and margin risks. Compliance with UN Regulation No. 100, UN 38.3, IEC 62619, UL 9540A, and NFPA 855 adds development time and expense. Other challenges include thermal runaway prevention, structural pack repairability, state-of-health estimation, warranty exposure, and the capital required to build regional production networks.

Battery Technology and Architecture Outlook

Lithium-ion batteries are expected to account for the largest market share in 2026. LFP technology is gaining adoption in cost-sensitive and cycle-intensive applications, while nickel-rich chemistries remain important for premium electric vehicles. CATL sold 661 GWh of batteries in 2025, demonstrating the scale of demand and the concentration of global cell production.

Sodium-ion batteries are forecast to achieve the highest CAGR from a small base, supported by their suitability for stationary storage, cold-weather operation, and entry-level vehicles. Solid-state battery packs remain largely pre-commercial during the early forecast years but could require new pack platforms as commercialization progresses.

Cells will retain the largest share of component value in 2026, while battery management systems are expected to record the highest CAGR. Growth will be supported by requirements for charge and health estimation, cell balancing, safety monitoring, connectivity, and over-the-air updates. Other critical components include thermal management systems, enclosures, busbars, harnesses, connectors, sensors, and safety and disconnect devices.

Module-based packs are expected to remain the leading architecture in 2026 because of their established use and serviceability. Cell-to-pack systems are projected to grow fastest as manufacturers seek greater energy density, fewer parts, and lower assembly costs. Prismatic cells are expected to lead the cell format segment, reflecting their widespread use in Chinese electric vehicles and stationary storage. Cylindrical cells are forecast to post the highest CAGR as 46-series production expands. LG Energy Solution reported a 46-series order book exceeding 300 GWh at the end of 2025.

High-Growth Battery Pack Segments



Capacity: The 50-100 kWh segment is expected to lead in 2026 due to its use in mainstream battery electric cars. Packs above 250 kWh are projected to grow fastest, supported by storage containers, electric trucks, buses, mining equipment, vessels, and port machinery.

Voltage: The 100-400V class is expected to maintain the largest share in 2026. The 400-800V segment is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR as 800-volt platforms expand beyond premium vehicles into mainstream cars and electric trucks.

Application: Automotive & transportation will remain the largest market, while stationary energy storage is expected to grow fastest due to grid investment, renewable generation, and AI infrastructure.

Assembly: Battery manufacturer assembly is expected to lead in 2026. In-house OEM assembly is forecast to grow fastest as vehicle structure, software, range, safety, and warranty performance become more closely integrated. Sales channel: Original equipment manufacturer supply will retain the largest share. Aftermarket & replacement demand is expected to record the highest CAGR as older electric vehicles require replacement, remanufactured & refurbished packs, crash repairs, and second-life solutions.

Regional Battery Pack Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest global market share in 2026. The region has extensive cell and pack production capacity, the world's largest electric vehicle market, and an integrated supply chain spanning refining, cathodes, anodes, graphite processing, and separators. China leads regional demand and production, while South Korea and Japan retain significant manufacturing capabilities. India and Southeast Asia are also expanding capacity through industrial incentive programs.

North America is forecast to register the highest CAGR, driven by stationary storage demand, manufacturing incentives, and new battery plants. LG Energy Solution plans to locate most of its 2026 storage capacity in the region and has started local LFP storage cell production. Samsung SDI is also scaling U.S. prismatic LFP lines.

Europe is expected to rank third, supported by vehicle manufacturing and EU requirements covering carbon footprints, recycled content, and battery passports. Brazil and Mexico lead development in Latin America, while Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Morocco, and South Africa are key markets in the Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape

The battery pack market is consolidated at the cell level but more fragmented across pack assembly, systems integration, thermal management, electronics, connections, and safety components. CATL remains the largest producer by volume, while BYD, LG Energy Solution, Samsung SDI, SK On, Panasonic Energy, CALB, EVE Energy, Gotion High-Tech, and Sunwoda maintain significant positions.

Tesla and BYD operate in-house pack assembly lines, while Sungrow and Fluence compete in energy storage systems. Sensata, MAHLE, Valeo, Modine, TE Connectivity, Littelfuse, Eaton, Eberspacher, Ricardo, Webasto, and Akasol supply critical pack technologies and components. Competition centers on cost per kWh, energy density, cycle life, safety performance, regional capacity, and supply reliability.

Recent strategic activity includes North American LFP storage production by LG Energy Solution, 46-series supply agreements and solid-state development involving Samsung SDI, and RMB 22.1 billion in research spending by CATL during 2025. The report benchmarks market participants and evaluates product launches, capacity expansions, supply agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, recycling initiatives, financial performance, product portfolios, and market positioning.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report provides battery pack market forecasts through 2036 and identifies high-growth opportunities across battery types, components, architectures, cell formats, capacities, voltage classes, applications, assembly models, sales channels, and regions. It also evaluates sodium-ion batteries, solid-state technology, 46-series cells, immersion cooling, wireless battery management systems, battery swapping, second-life applications, and circularity strategies.

These insights support capacity planning, technology development, sourcing, product strategy, partnerships, and investment decisions for battery manufacturers, automakers, energy storage integrators, component suppliers, industrial users, and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Scope of the Study

1.5. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Cell Makers, Pack Assemblers and System Integrators

2.2.2.2. Country-Level Electrification and Storage Deployment Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Shipments in GWh x Pack Price per kWh)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach (Supplier Reported Revenue and Pack-Attributable Share)

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology (Volume Outlook and Price per kWh Trajectory)

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

3.1. Key Findings

3.2. Market Snapshot

3.3. Strategic Insights

3.4. Analyst Perspective

4. Market Insights

4.1. Industry Overview

4.2. Battery Pack Shipment Analysis

4.2.1. Global Shipments in GWh and Value

4.2.2. Shipments by Application

4.2.3. Shipments by Region

4.2.4. Shipments by Chemistry and Cell Format

4.2.5. Shipment Outlook to 2036

4.3. Pack Price and Cost Structure Analysis

4.3.1. Blended Pack Price per kWh by Region

4.3.2. Pack Price per kWh by Application

4.3.3. Cell Cost versus Pack-Level Cost Breakdown

4.3.4. Bill of Materials Analysis by Pack Architecture

4.3.5. Learning Curve and Price Trajectory to 2036

4.4. Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1. Mining and Refining

4.4.2. Cathode, Anode, Separator and Electrolyte Producers

4.4.3. Cell Manufacturers

4.4.4. Pack Component Suppliers

4.4.5. Pack Assemblers and OEM In-House Operations

4.4.6. System Integrators and Channel Partners

4.4.7. Recycling and Second-Life Operators

4.5. Supply Chain and Capacity Analysis

4.5.1. Global Cell Manufacturing Capacity by Region

4.5.2. Pack Assembly Capacity and Utilisation

4.5.3. Overcapacity Assessment by Chemistry and Format

4.5.4. Material Supply Concentration and Export Control Risk

4.5.5. Dangerous Goods Transport and Logistics Constraints

4.6. Technology Landscape

4.6.1. Cell Chemistry Technologies

4.6.1.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate and LMFP

4.6.1.2. Nickel-Rich NMC and NCA

4.6.1.3. Sodium-Ion

4.6.1.4. Solid-State and Semi-Solid-State

4.6.2. Pack Architecture Technologies

4.6.2.1. Cell-to-Module-to-Pack

4.6.2.2. Cell-to-Pack

4.6.2.3. Cell-to-Chassis and Structural Packs

4.6.3. Thermal Management Technologies

4.6.3.1. Liquid Cold Plate Cooling

4.6.3.2. Immersion Cooling

4.6.3.3. Direct Refrigerant Cooling

4.6.3.4. Heat Pump Integration and Preconditioning

4.6.4. Battery Management System Technologies

4.6.4.1. State-of-Charge and State-of-Health Estimation

4.6.4.2. Cell Balancing Architectures

4.6.4.3. Wireless BMS and Distributed Sensing

4.6.4.4. Functional Safety and Cybersecurity Compliance

4.6.5. Safety and Propagation Mitigation Technologies

4.6.5.1. Barrier and Intumescent Materials

4.6.5.2. Venting and Pressure Relief Design

4.6.5.3. Gas Detection and Suppression

4.6.6. Enclosure and Structural Material Technologies

4.6.7. Fast Charging and High-Voltage Architectures

4.6.8. Battery Swapping Technologies

4.7. Patent Analysis

4.8. Regulatory Landscape

4.8.1. UNECE Regulation No. 100 and EVS Global Technical Regulation

4.8.2. UN 38.3 and Dangerous Goods Transport Requirements

4.8.3. IEC 62619, IEC 63056 and UL 1973 System Requirements

4.8.4. UL 9540 and UL 9540A Energy Storage Requirements

4.8.5. NFPA 855 Installation and Fire Protection Requirements

4.8.6. EU Battery Regulation, Carbon Footprint and Digital Battery Passport

4.8.7. Recycled Content and Extended Producer Responsibility Requirements

4.8.8. Industrial Policy and Local Content Requirements

4.9. Sustainability and Circularity Analysis

4.9.1. Carbon Footprint of Pack Manufacturing

4.9.2. Design for Disassembly and Removability

4.9.3. Recycling Technologies and Material Recovery Rates

4.9.4. Second-Life Repurposing Pathways

4.10. Investment, Partnership and M&A Landscape

4.11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.12. Industry Attractiveness Assessment

5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Drivers

5.1.1. Rising Electric Vehicle Production and Adoption

5.1.2. Rapid Expansion of Stationary Energy Storage Deployment

5.1.3. Adoption of Cell-to-Pack and Structural Pack Architectures

5.1.4. Industrial Policy Incentives Driving Localised Pack Assembly

5.1.5. Extension of Lithium-ion Packs into Commercial, Off-Highway, Marine and Aviation Applications

5.2. Restraints

5.2.1. Sustained Decline in Pack Prices per Kilowatt-Hour

5.2.2. Overcapacity and Margin Pressure across the Cell and Pack Supply Base

5.2.3. Raw Material Price Volatility and Supply Concentration

5.2.4. Safety, Transport and Certification Requirements

5.3. Opportunities

5.3.1. Energy Storage for Artificial Intelligence Data Centres and Backup Power

5.3.2. Commercialisation of Sodium-ion and Solid-State Pack Designs

5.3.3. Replacement and Second-Life Pack Channels

5.3.4. Standardised and Swappable Pack Interfaces

5.4. Challenges

5.4.1. Thermal Runaway Propagation and Field Safety Performance

5.4.2. Serviceability and Repairability of Structural Pack Designs

5.4.3. State-of-Health Estimation and Warranty Exposure

5.4.4. Capital Intensity and Utilisation Risk of Localised Capacity

5.5. Key Trends

5.5.1. Shift of Demand Growth from Electric Vehicles to Stationary Storage

5.5.2. Transition to Lithium Iron Phosphate and Large-Format Cells

5.5.3. Vertical Integration of Pack Assembly by Vehicle Manufacturers

5.5.4. Concentration of Pack Value into the Cell as Intermediate Structure Is Removed

6. Battery Pack Market, by Battery Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Lithium-ion

6.2.1. Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP)

6.2.2. Lithium Manganese Iron Phosphate (LMFP)

6.2.3. Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC)

6.2.3.1. NMC 5-Series & 6-Series

6.2.3.2. NMC 8-Series & High-Nickel

6.2.4. Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NCA)

6.2.5. Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

6.2.6. Lithium Titanate (LTO)

6.3. Sodium-ion

6.4. Lead-Acid

6.5. Nickel-Metal Hydride

6.6. Solid-State

6.6.1. Semi-Solid-State

6.6.2. All-Solid-State

6.7. Other Chemistries

7. Battery Pack Market, by Component

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Cells

7.3. Battery Management System

7.3.1. BMS Hardware

7.3.1.1. Master Controllers

7.3.1.2. Cell Monitoring Units

7.3.1.3. Current & Voltage Sensing

7.3.2. BMS Software & Algorithms

7.4. Thermal Management System

7.4.1. Cold Plates & Heat Exchangers

7.4.2. Coolant Lines, Pumps & Valves

7.4.3. Heaters & Insulation

7.4.4. Immersion & Refrigerant Systems

7.5. Pack Enclosure & Structural Components

7.5.1. Aluminium Enclosures

7.5.2. Steel Enclosures

7.5.3. Composite & Polymer Enclosures

7.5.4. Crash Structures & Underbody Protection

7.6. Busbars & Interconnects

7.7. Wiring Harnesses & Connectors

7.8. Sensors

7.9. Safety & Disconnect Devices

7.9.1. Contactors & Relays

7.9.2. Fuses & Pyrotechnic Disconnects

7.9.3. Propagation Barriers & Venting

7.9.4. Gas Detection & Suppression

8. Battery Pack Market, by Pack Architecture

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Module-Based (Cell-to-Module-to-Pack)

8.3. Cell-to-Pack

8.4. Cell-to-Chassis & Structural Pack

8.5. Containerised & Rack-Based

8.5.1. Rack-Based Systems

8.5.2. Containerised Systems

9. Battery Pack Market, by Cell Format

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Prismatic

9.3. Cylindrical

9.3.1. 18650 & 21700

9.3.2. 46-Series Large Format

9.4. Pouch

10. Battery Pack Market, by Capacity

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Below 10 kWh

10.3. 10-50 kWh

10.4. 50-100 kWh

10.5. 100-250 kWh

10.6. Above 250 kWh

11. Battery Pack Market, by Voltage

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Below 100V

11.3. 100-400V

11.4. 400-800V

11.5. Above 800V

12. Battery Pack Market, by Application

12.1. Introduction

12.2. Automotive & Transportation

12.2.1. Passenger Electric Vehicles

12.2.1.1. Battery Electric Vehicles

12.2.1.2. Plug-In Hybrid & Range-Extended Vehicles

12.2.1.3. Hybrid Electric Vehicles

12.2.2. Commercial Electric Vehicles

12.2.2.1. Light Commercial Vehicles

12.2.2.2. Buses & Coaches

12.2.2.3. Medium & Heavy Trucks

12.2.3. Two & Three-Wheelers

12.2.4. Off-Highway & Industrial Vehicles

12.2.4.1. Construction Equipment

12.2.4.2. Mining Equipment

12.2.4.3. Agricultural Equipment

12.2.4.4. Material Handling & Forklifts

12.2.5. Rail

12.2.6. Marine

12.2.7. Aviation & eVTOL

12.3. Stationary Energy Storage

12.3.1. Utility-Scale Storage

12.3.2. Commercial & Industrial Storage

12.3.3. Residential Storage

12.3.4. Data Centre, UPS & Backup Power

12.3.5. Telecommunications Backup

12.4. Consumer Electronics

12.4.1. Smartphones & Tablets

12.4.2. Laptops & Computing

12.4.3. Power Tools & Garden Equipment

12.4.4. Wearables & Personal Devices

12.5. Industrial

12.6. Medical

12.7. Defence & Aerospace

13. Battery Pack Market, by Assembly Model

13.1. Introduction

13.2. Battery Manufacturer Pack Assembly

13.3. In-House OEM Assembly

13.4. Third-Party & Contract Pack Assembly

14. Battery Pack Market, by Sales Channel

14.1. Introduction

14.2. Original Equipment Manufacturer

14.3. Aftermarket & Replacement

14.3.1. Replacement Packs

14.3.2. Remanufactured & Refurbished Packs

14.3.3. Second-Life Packs

15. Battery Pack Market, by Geography

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Asia-Pacific

15.2.1. China

15.2.2. Japan

15.2.3. South Korea

15.2.4. India

15.2.5. Thailand

15.2.6. Indonesia

15.2.7. Australia & New Zealand

15.2.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

15.3. North America

15.3.1. U.S.

15.3.2. Canada

15.4. Europe

15.4.1. Germany

15.4.2. France

15.4.3. U.K.

15.4.4. Hungary

15.4.5. Poland

15.4.6. Spain

15.4.7. Sweden

15.4.8. Rest of Europe

15.5. Latin America

15.5.1. Brazil

15.5.2. Mexico

15.5.3. Chile

15.5.4. Argentina

15.5.5. Rest of Latin America

15.6. Middle East & Africa

15.6.1. Saudi Arabia

15.6.2. UAE

15.6.3. Morocco

15.6.4. South Africa

15.6.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Overview

16.2. Key Growth Strategies

16.3. Competitive Benchmarking

16.4. Competitive Dashboard

16.4.1. Industry Leaders

16.4.2. Market Differentiators

16.4.3. Vanguards

16.4.4. Emerging Companies

16.5. Strategic Developments

16.5.1. New Product and Technology Launches

16.5.2. Capacity Expansions and Gigafactory Investments

16.5.3. Supply Agreements and Order Awards

16.5.4. Partnerships, Joint Ventures and Collaborations

16.5.5. Mergers and Acquisitions

16.5.6. Recycling and Second-Life Initiatives

16.6. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

17. Company Profiles

Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments and SWOT Analysis

Cell and Pack Manufacturers

17.1. Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL)

17.2. BYD Company Limited

17.3. LG Energy Solution, Ltd.

17.4. Samsung SDI Co., Ltd.

17.5. SK On Co., Ltd.

17.6. Panasonic Energy Co., Ltd.

17.7. CALB Group Co., Ltd.

17.8. EVE Energy Co., Ltd.

17.9. Gotion High-Tech Co., Ltd.

17.10. Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd.

OEM In-House Pack Operations and Storage Integrators

17.11. Tesla, Inc.

17.12. Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.

17.13. Fluence Energy, Inc.

Battery Management, Thermal and Component Suppliers

17.14. Sensata Technologies Holding plc

17.15. MAHLE GmbH

17.16. Valeo SE

17.17. Modine Manufacturing Company

17.18. TE Connectivity plc

17.19. Littelfuse, Inc.

17.20. Eaton Corporation plc

17.21. Eberspacher Group

Pack Engineering and Contract Assembly Specialists

17.22. Ricardo plc

17.23. Webasto SE

17.24. Akasol AG (BorgWarner Inc.)

18. Appendix

18.1. Related Reports

18.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [874]

List of Figures [66]

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900