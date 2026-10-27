Suewallst Reminds York Space Systems Investors Of The Pending Class Action Lawsuit With A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of October 30, 2026 - YSS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Research coverage on York Space Systems reversed within months of its $34.00 IPO, after a published short report alleged the Company launched satellites whose mission-critical software was unfinished and that the Pentagon eliminated the program supplying 96% of Company revenue

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt tracks the reversal in Wall Street and independent research coverage of York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE: YSS) and notifies investors that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased or acquired securities between January 29, 2026 and May 11, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

YSS priced at $34.00 per share in January 2026 and traded as low as $9.33 by the commencement of the action, a decline of $24.67 per share, or more than 70%. On May 11, 2026, shares fell approximately $7 intraday on unusually heavy trading volume. The lead plaintiff deadline is October 30, 2026.

Initial Analyst Optimism

The offering was marketed by an eleven-bank syndicate led by Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, and Wells Fargo, and the registration statement described an "incumbent position leading into Tranches 3 and 4" of the Space Development Agency's Transport Layer program. Coverage indicated a growth story built on that incumbency. The complaint charges that the offering materials omitted that onboard mission and payload software was not fully functional before satellites were launched.

Analyst Coverage Timeline



November 17, 2025: Form S-1 filed; the registration statement was declared effective January 28, 2026.

January 30, 2026: Approximately 18.5 million shares priced at $34.00, producing roughly $583.4 million in net proceeds.

March 19, 2026: FY2025 revenue reported up 52%, an increase of $133 million, to $386 million, with 96% tied to the SDA.

March 26, 2026: Breaking Defense reported the SDA was "about three months behind" on its Tranche 1 laser mesh demonstration and had taken a "strategic pause" on launches.

April 2026: The Space Force Spring 2026 budget revealed a restructuring of the Transport Layer program and an immediate halt to Tranche 3 payments. May 11, 2026: Wolfpack Research published a report titled "YSS: Lost In Space," alleging that satellites were sent to orbit before mission-critical software was completed and that the Pentagon had eliminated the funding behind 96% of revenue.

Why Analyst Shifts Matter for Investors

"When analyst expectations are built on incomplete or misleading company disclosures, the resulting corrections can cause significant investor harm. Here, coverage was anchored to York's claimed incumbency on Tranche 3, and the complaint alleges investors were not told that mission and payload software was unfinished at launch." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the YSS Lawsuit

Q: What specific misstatements does the YSS lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges York Space Systems made materially false or misleading statements regarding the functionality and readiness of its satellite software and the maturity of its purportedly modular, scalable platform during the Class Period. When the halt to SDA Tranche 3 funding and the allegations regarding unfinished mission-critical software were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did York Space Systems allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from January 29, 2026 to May 11, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the YSS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Colorado, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do YSS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What documents do I need to to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my YSS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Yes. Investors may choose which law firm to contact. Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court may consolidate related cases and appoint a single lead counsel.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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