Global Iron-Air Batteries Market Size, Share, Trends, And Industry Analysis, 2026-2036 44.0% CAGR To USD 4.22 Billion, Driven By AI Data Centers And 100-Hour Grid Storage

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Manufacturing scale-up, utility and AI data center contracts, public funding, customer-backed tariffs, and industrial partnerships drive iron-air battery returns.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Iron-Air Batteries Market Size, Share, and Industry Analysis - Global Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global iron-air batteries market was valued at USD 40.0 million in 2025 and is estimated to reach USD 110.0 million in 2026. The market is projected to grow to USD 4.22 billion by 2036, registering a CAGR of 44.0% during the 2026-2036 forecast period.

The report assesses the iron-air battery project pipeline, delivery outlook, technology landscape, manufacturing capacity, supply chain, investment activity, regulatory environment, market design and competitive positioning. It also evaluates costs and levelized cost of storage relative to competing technologies. The market scope includes grid-scale battery hardware, EPC and integration services, and operations & maintenance. Zinc-air, lithium-air, other metal-air chemistries and iron-flow batteries are excluded.

Iron-air battery systems are designed primarily for multi-day, grid-scale energy storage of around 100 hours. Their use of iron, water and air supports lower material costs, reduces exposure to lithium and cobalt supply chains, and offers safety advantages for utility-scale deployment.

Commercial Projects Accelerate Iron-Air Battery Market Growth

The market entered commercial deployment in October 2025, when Form Energy began commissioning units at Great River Energy's 1.5 MW/150 MWh Cambridge project in Minnesota. Ore Energy also connected a pilot system to the grid at Delft University of Technology in July 2025.

Project scale increased significantly in February 2026 when Xcel Energy selected Form Energy to supply a 300 MW/30 GWh system for a new Google data center at Pine Island, Minnesota. The project represents the largest announced battery installation worldwide by energy capacity. Form Energy has raised more than USD 1.2 billion, including a USD 405 million Series F round led by T. Rowe Price in October 2024.

Demand is being driven by AI data centers seeking round-the-clock carbon-free electricity and by utilities requiring multi-day storage as coal plants retire and renewable generation expands. Iron-air batteries can support periods of low wind and solar output that exceed the operating range of conventional 4- to 8-hour lithium-ion systems.

Public funding is also reducing risk for early commercial projects. The U.S. Department of Energy selected an 85 MW/8,500 MWh Form Energy installation in Maine for a New England transmission initiative, while a USD 30 million California Energy Commission grant supports a 5 MW/500 MWh project in Mendocino County. Form's system has also passed UL9540A testing with no flame or thermal runaway propagation.

Market Opportunities and Deployment Challenges

Manufacturing expansion represents a major growth opportunity. Form Energy began expanding Form Factory 1 in Weirton, West Virginia, in October 2024 and expects annual output to reach 500 MW by 2028, equivalent to approximately 50 GWh at 100-hour duration. This expansion is expected to create opportunities for suppliers of iron materials, electrodes, enclosures and related components.

In Europe, Ore Energy is targeting 50 GWh of annual manufacturing capacity by 2030 using European-sourced inputs. Partnerships with industrial, engineering and construction companies are also creating new routes to market, including Form Energy's agreement with GE Vernova and its work with EPC partner Mortenson.

Key constraints include the technology's limited commercial operating record, lower energy density compared with lithium-ion batteries and larger land requirements. Developers must demonstrate cycle life, round-trip efficiency, reliability and maintenance performance under real-world grid conditions. Market concentration among a small number of suppliers also creates delivery risk for gigawatt-hour-scale projects scheduled from 2028. In addition, many electricity markets do not yet provide adequate compensation for multi-day storage capacity.

Segment Outlook



Offering: Battery systems are expected to hold the largest market share in 2026 because hardware represents most of the value of early installations. Operations & maintenance is forecast to record the highest CAGR as the installed base expands and long-term monitoring, servicing and asset optimization requirements increase.

Discharge duration: Systems of up to 100 hours are expected to lead the market and grow at the highest CAGR through 2036. Current commercial designs and announced utility and data center projects are concentrated around this duration.

System capacity: The 100 MWh to 1 GWh segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2026, supported by projects such as the Cambridge installation and planned 1,000 MWh systems at Minnesota coal sites. The above 1 GWh segment is projected to grow fastest, driven by the 8,500 MWh Maine project and 30 GWh Pine Island development.

Application: Renewable integration is expected to lead in 2026 as utilities use long-duration energy storage to support wind and solar generation. Data center power is forecast to achieve the highest CAGR following the Pine Island agreement. Fossil plant replacement is also gaining momentum as utilities reuse grid connections at retiring coal facilities. End user: Utilities & cooperatives are expected to remain the largest end-user group in 2026. Technology companies & large energy buyers are projected to grow fastest as hyperscale operators fund clean energy infrastructure through dedicated tariffs and commercial agreements.

Regional Market Analysis

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the iron-air batteries market in 2026. The U.S. hosts Form Energy's manufacturing operations and most announced commercial projects, including developments in Minnesota, Maine and California. Federal and state long-duration storage programs, coal plant retirements and customer-funded tariffs support further deployment.

Europe is projected to register the highest regional CAGR during the forecast period. Growth is led by the Netherlands, where Ore Energy operates a grid-connected system and plans to expand production using locally sourced materials. Opportunities are also emerging in Ireland, Germany and the U.K. as utilities seek multi-day energy storage to strengthen renewable integration and energy security. Asia-Pacific, including Australia, Japan and India, and the Rest of the World are expected to hold smaller shares through 2036.

Competitive Landscape

The iron-air batteries market remains highly concentrated, with Form Energy accounting for most commercial activity and Ore Energy emerging as a European developer. Competition is based on storage cost per kWh, discharge duration, safety performance, operating history, manufacturing scale and relationships with utilities and large energy buyers.

Iron-air systems also compete with iron-flow, zinc-based, compressed air, carbon dioxide, vanadium flow, pumped hydro and hydrogen storage technologies. Leading strategies include expanding manufacturing, securing utility and data center contracts, completing safety certifications, raising capital and forming industrial or EPC partnerships.

Companies profiled in the report include Form Energy, Inc., Ore Energy B.V., GE Vernova Inc., M. A. Mortenson Company, ESS Tech, Inc., Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc., Energy Dome S.p.A., Hydrostor Inc. and Invinity Energy Systems plc.

Business Value of the Report



Provides global iron-air batteries market size estimates and forecasts through 2036.

Tracks operating, under-construction and announced projects by capacity, customer and delivery schedule.

Assesses demand from AI data centers, renewable energy integration and coal plant replacement.

Compares iron-air batteries with other long-duration energy storage technologies on cost, performance and commercial readiness.

Identifies high-growth opportunities by offering, discharge duration, system capacity, application, end user and region.

Evaluates manufacturing scale-up, supply chain requirements, public funding and market design challenges. Supports investment, procurement, partnership and market entry decisions for developers, utilities, technology companies, suppliers and investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Market Ecosystem

1.3. Currency and Limitations

1.3.1. Currency

1.3.2. Limitations

1.4. Key Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Data Collection & Validation Process

2.2.1. Secondary Research

2.2.2. Primary Research & Validation

2.2.2.1. Primary Interviews with Industry Experts

2.2.2.2. Country-/Region-Level Analysis

2.3. Market Estimation

2.3.1. Bottom-Up Approach (Project Pipeline and Deliveries)

2.3.2. Top-Down Approach

2.3.3. Forecast Methodology and Deployment Scenarios

2.4. Data Triangulation

2.5. Assumptions

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. AI Data Center Power Needs and Large-Scale Procurement

4.2.1.2. Utility Demand for Multi-Day Storage as Coal Plants Retire

4.2.1.3. Government Funding for Long-Duration Energy Storage

4.2.1.4. Low-Cost, Abundant, and Safe Materials

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Early Commercial Stage and Limited Operating Record

4.2.2.2. Lower Energy Density and Larger Footprint

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Scale-Up of Dedicated Manufacturing

4.2.3.2. Market Entry in Europe

4.2.3.3. Partnerships with Industrial and Transmission Players

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Proving Long-Term Performance at Commercial Scale

4.2.4.2. Concentration and Execution Risk

4.2.4.3. Market Design and Compensation for Multi-Day Storage

4.3. Key Trends

4.3.1. Customer-Funded Tariff Structures for Storage

4.3.2. Siting at Retiring Coal Plants and Former Industrial Sites

4.3.3. Emergence of Gigawatt-Hour-Scale, 100-Hour Projects

4.4. Iron-Air Project Pipeline Tracker

4.4.1. Operational and Under-Construction Projects

4.4.2. Announced Projects by Customer and Capacity

4.4.3. Delivery Outlook, 2026-2036

4.5. Technology Landscape

4.5.1. Iron-Air Electrochemistry and Cell Design

4.5.2. Iron Anodes and Pellet Materials

4.5.3. Air Electrodes and Electrolytes

4.5.4. Module and Enclosure Design

4.5.5. Power Conversion and Grid Integration

4.6. Comparative Analysis: Iron-Air vs. Other Storage Technologies

4.6.1. Lithium-ion (4-8 Hour)

4.6.2. Iron-Flow and Other Flow Batteries

4.6.3. Zinc-Based Batteries

4.6.4. Compressed Air and CO2-Based Storage

4.6.5. Pumped Hydro and Hydrogen Storage

4.7. Cost and Economics Analysis

4.7.1. System Cost per kWh

4.7.2. Levelized Cost of Storage for Multi-Day Applications

4.8. Manufacturing and Supply Chain Analysis

4.9. Value Chain Analysis

4.10. Regulatory and Policy Landscape

4.10.1. Safety Standards and Certification (UL9540, UL9540A)

4.10.2. U.S. Federal and State Long-Duration Storage Programs

4.10.3. Resource Adequacy and Market Design for Multi-Day Storage

4.10.4. European Energy Storage Policies

4.11. Investment & Funding Landscape

4.12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5. Iron-Air Batteries Market, by Offering

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Battery Systems

5.3. Engineering & Integration Services

5.4. Operations & Maintenance

6. Iron-Air Batteries Market, by Discharge Duration

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Up to 100 Hours

6.3. Above 100 Hours

7. Iron-Air Batteries Market, by System Capacity

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Below 100 MWh

7.3. 100 MWh to 1 GWh

7.4. Above 1 GWh

8. Iron-Air Batteries Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Renewable Integration

8.3. Resource Adequacy & Capacity

8.4. Data Center Power

8.5. Transmission & Grid Reliability

8.6. Fossil Plant Replacement

9. Iron-Air Batteries Market, by End User

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Utilities & Cooperatives

9.3. Independent Power Producers

9.4. Technology Companies & Large Energy Buyers

9.5. Government & Military

10. Iron-Air Batteries Market, by Geography

10.1. Introduction

10.2. North America

10.2.1. U.S.

10.2.2. Canada

10.3. Europe

10.3.1. Netherlands

10.3.2. Ireland

10.3.3. Germany

10.3.4. U.K.

10.3.5. Rest of Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.4.1. Australia

10.4.2. Japan

10.4.3. India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

10.5. Rest of the World

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Overview

11.2. Key Growth Strategies

11.3. Competitive Benchmarking

11.4. Competitive Dashboard

11.4.1. Industry Leaders

11.4.2. Market Differentiators

11.4.3. Vanguards

11.4.4. Emerging Companies

11.5. Market Share/Rank Analysis, by Key Player (2025)

12. Company Profiles

(Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Iron-Air Battery Developers and Partners

12.1. Form Energy, Inc.

12.2. Ore Energy B.V.

12.3. GE Vernova Inc.

12.4. M. A. Mortenson Company

Competing Long-Duration Energy Storage Providers

12.5. ESS Tech, Inc.

12.6. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.

12.7. Energy Dome S.p.A.

12.8. Hydrostor Inc.

12.9. Invinity Energy Systems plc

13. Appendix

13.1. Related Reports

13.2. Customization Options

List of Tables [138]

List of Figures [41]

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