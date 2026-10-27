Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 14, 2026 In Gildan Activewear Inc. Lawsuit - GIL

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Notice to Pension Funds, Asset Managers, and Fiduciaries: the securities action alleges Gildan masked weak organic demand by stuffing its distributor channel, and institutions that held GIL during the Class Period may wish to weigh their portfolio exposure and lead plaintiff options

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies institutional investors in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL), including pension funds, asset managers, and ERISA plan fiduciaries, that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between February 19, 2025 and June 15, 2026. Find out if you qualify to recover losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

On June 16, 2026, GIL shares lost 18.7%, or $11.63 per share, in a single trading session. For illustration, a 100,000-share position shed approximately $1.16 million in market value that day, a decline the lawsuit links to an alleged $500 million revenue pull-forward. The window to apply for lead plaintiff closes on December 14, 2026.

Institutional Investor Securities Recovery and ERISA Considerations

Trustees and plan sponsors may wish to document their review of this case as part of routine fiduciary monitoring. The pleading asserts that Gildan's reported growth depended on distributors absorbing product ahead of end-user demand. As a result, index, active, and sub-advised mandates that held GIL during the Class Period may all carry exposure.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions, especially where the complaint questions how closely the board oversaw management after a 2024 governance overhaul. Funds with meaningful GIL exposure may wish to consider whether a more active role in this case serves their beneficiaries," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of SueWallSt.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options



ERISA fiduciaries are generally expected to act prudently with plan assets, which can include evaluating securities claims tied to GIL holdings.

Lead plaintiff candidates must show losses on GIL purchases made during the Class Period.

Trades across separate accounts, custodians, or sub-advisers can be compiled into a single loss figure.

A lead plaintiff selects counsel, subject to court approval, and oversees the case on behalf of the entire class. Institutions that do not seek appointment generally remain absent class members and may still share in any recovery.

Case Summary

As averred, Gildan used extended payment terms, freight concessions, and quarter-end bulk purchase incentives to push product into the distributor channel and create an appearance of organic growth. The complaint charges that this conduct reached the newly acquired HanesBrands business, even as annual reports and Sarbanes-Oxley certifications described Gildan's controls as effective. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Learn more about the case and your options or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GIL Lawsuit

Q: When did Gildan Activewear Inc. allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from February 19, 2025 to June 15, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the GIL class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the GIL lawsuit? A: The complaint names Gildan Activewear Inc. and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my GIL shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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