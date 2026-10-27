Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2026-2033 $6.7 Billion Opportunity As Green Buildings And EV Thermal Management Drive 8.5% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actionable insights uncover new revenue streams across sustainable construction, electronics, textiles and EV thermal management while guiding strategic decisions.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global advanced phase change materials market was valued at USD 3.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 3.8 billion in 2026 to USD 6.7 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing demand for energy-efficient thermal management technologies across construction, electronics, transportation, refrigeration, HVAC, textiles, and energy storage applications.

Europe dominated the advanced phase change materials market in 2025, accounting for 35.0% of global revenue. The region's leadership is supported by sustainability initiatives, energy conservation requirements, building efficiency standards, and continued investment in low-emission technologies. Adoption is also expected to advance across North America and Asia Pacific as industries seek effective methods for controlling temperature, reducing energy consumption, and improving operational efficiency.

The building & construction sector remains a major contributor to market growth. Advanced phase change materials are increasingly incorporated into construction products and systems to improve thermal energy storage and building performance. Rising awareness of greenhouse gas emissions and the need for sustainable infrastructure are expected to accelerate their use in environmentally responsible residential, commercial, and industrial projects.

Advancements in micro- and macro-encapsulation technologies are also strengthening the commercial potential of advanced phase change materials. These developments support improved material stability, performance, and integration across diverse applications. Continued product innovation is anticipated to create opportunities for manufacturers and technology providers seeking to address evolving thermal management requirements.

Growth in electronic device production is generating additional demand for advanced phase change materials in cooling systems. Efficient thermal management is essential for maintaining device reliability, performance, and service life. The textile manufacturing sector is another emerging application area, with these materials being integrated into products that require temperature regulation and thermal insulation.

Electric and hybrid vehicle adoption is further expanding the market outlook. Advanced phase change materials can support battery thermal management, operational safety, energy efficiency, and consistent performance. As automotive manufacturers increase investment in electrification, demand for advanced thermal management solutions is expected to encourage the development of new materials and application technologies.

Market Segmentation

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis, market forecasts, industry trends, and growth opportunities across product and application segments from 2021 to 2033.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Paraffin

Salt Hydrates Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



Building & Construction

Commercial Refrigeration

HVAC

Energy Storage

Shipping & Transportation Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2021 - 2033)



North America, including the U.S.

Europe, including Germany and the UK

Asia Pacific, including China and India

Latin America, including Brazil Middle East & Africa

Key Benefits of the Report



Comprehensive analysis of the advanced phase change materials market across major regions, products, and applications

Revenue estimates and forecasts supporting market assessment and strategic planning

Evaluation of key growth drivers, emerging trends, and commercial opportunities

Competitive landscape and market share analysis covering prominent industry participants

Insights into product innovation and evolving thermal management technologies Actionable intelligence for identifying revenue opportunities and guiding investment and business decisions

The report equips manufacturers, investors, suppliers, technology developers, and other stakeholders with market intelligence for evaluating competitive strategies, regional opportunities, application potential, and long-term growth prospects in the global advanced phase change materials market.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

1.2. Market Definitions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Information Procurement

1.3.2. Information or Data Analysis

1.3.3. Market Formulation & Data Visualization

1.3.4. Data Validation & Publishing

1.4. Research Scope and Assumptions

1.4.1. List of Data Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction/Lineage Outlook

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects (USD Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

3.4. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Analysis

3.4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

3.4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

3.4.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.4.1.4. Threat from New Entrants

3.4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.4.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.4.2.1. Political Landscape

3.4.2.2. Economic and Social Landscape

3.4.2.3. Technological Landscape

3.4.2.4. Environmental Landscape

3.4.2.5. Legal Landscape

Chapter 4. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Product Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2025 & 2033

4.3. Paraffin

4.3.1. Paraffin Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.4. Salt Hydrates

4.4.1. Salt Hydrates Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Application Movement Analysis, USD Million, 2024 & 2030

5.2.1. Building & Construction

5.2.1.1. Building & Construction Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Commercial Refrigeration

5.2.2.1. Commercial Refrigeration Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.3. Energy Storage

5.2.3.1. Energy Storage Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.2.4. Shipping and Transportation

5.2.4.1. Shipping and Transportation Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

5.3. Others

5.3.1. Others Market Revenue Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Share, by Region, 2025 & 2033, USD Million

6.2. North America

6.2.1. North America Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.2.2. U.S.

6.2.2.1. U.S. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3. Europe

6.3.1. Europe Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.2. UK

6.3.2.1. UK Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.3.3. Germany

6.3.3.1. Germany Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.4.1. Asia Pacific Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.2. China

6.4.2.1. China Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.4.3. India

6.4.3.1. India Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5. Latin America

6.5.1. Latin America Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Brazil

6.5.2.1. Brazil Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

6.6. Middle East and Africa

6.6.1. Middle East and Africa Advanced Phase Change Materials Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Advanced Phase Change Materials Market: Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Profiles

7.1.1. BASF SE

7.1.2. Advansa Marketing GmbH

7.1.3. Honeywell International Inc

7.1.4. Outlast Technologies

7.1.5. DuPont

7.1.6. PCM Energy Ltd

7.1.7. Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

7.1.8. Climator Sweden AB

7.1.9. Cryopak

7.1.10. Dow

7.2. Company Overview

7.3. Financial Performance

7.4. Product Benchmarking

7.5. Strategic Initiatives

Companies Featured



BASF SE

ADVANSA Marketing GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Outlast Technologies

DuPont

PCM Energy Ltd.

Rubitherm Technologies GmbH

Dow

Cryopak Climator Sweden AB

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