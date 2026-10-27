HONA Investor Alert: Honeywell Aerospace Inc. Securities Class Action Notice - Contact Suewallst

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Alert: Claims Focus on Alleged Misrepresentations About Supply Chain Output and Factory Throughput. The securities action contends a small group of constrained suppliers gated hundreds of millions of dollars in Honeywell Aerospace revenue while purchasers were told output was on track.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (NASDAQ: HONA) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between June 29, 2026 and September 1, 2026. Find out if you might qualify for recovery. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

HONA's share price fell $47.17, or 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026, and declined another $3.87, or 2.45%, to $154.24 on September 1, 2026. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by November 23, 2026.

How a $15 Million Parts Shortfall Allegedly Gated Hundreds of Millions in Output

An aerospace manufacturer cannot convert backlog into recognized revenue until every certified component reaches the assembly line, and a single missing part can stop an entire build. On the August 5, 2026 earnings call, management disclosed that one constrained supplier was roughly $15 million to $16 million past due on a single component, and that the shortfall held back "hundreds of millions of dollars of revenue output." The action contends that purchasers were never told this concentrated dependency existed, or that the constrained suppliers within the Company's base of more than 3,000 production suppliers were already failing to ramp.

Alleged Supply Bottleneck Impact by the Numbers



Second quarter 2026 net income of $256 million, against consensus expectations of roughly $684 million

Net income down 70% year over year, with adjusted earnings per share down 32%

Full-year adjusted EBIT growth guidance reduced from 7%-10% to flat-to-3%

Organic sales growth guidance reduced from 7%-9% to 4%-5%

A standalone adjusted EBIT target of $4.65 billion to $4.75 billion presented weeks earlier at the June 3, 2026 Investor Day Orders up 8% and $15 billion in lifetime value of year-to-date customer wins that, as pleaded, the Company could not convert to output at the represented pace

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about Honeywell Aerospace's ability to turn a growing backlog into delivered product. When a past-due balance of roughly $15 million on one component is alleged to have blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in output, shareholders are entitled to ask when that exposure became known internally." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information now or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the HONA Lawsuit

Q: How much did HONA stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately $47.17 per share, or about 23.16%, to close at $156.47 on August 6, 2026. Shares fell another approximate $3.87 per share, or roughly 2.45%, to $154.24 per share on September 1, 2026.

Q: What specific misstatements does the HONA lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Honeywell Aerospace Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its supply chain resiliency, its ability to convert demand into factory output, and its government contracting compliance during the Class Period. When the supplier constraints, the reduced guidance, and the False Claims Act settlement were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the HONA class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my HONA shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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