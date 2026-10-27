Europe Military Unmanned Vehicles Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast, 2025 - 2031 AI Autonomy And Defense Spending Propel Market To USD 8.29 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI with platform-agnostic autonomy, open interfaces, shared training and interoperable C2-cutting mission, maintenance and manpower costs while avoiding vendor lock-in.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Europe Military Unmanned Vehicles - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2025 - 2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe military unmanned vehicles market is expected to increase from USD 5.15 billion in 2025 to USD 5.46 billion in 2026 before reaching USD 8.29 billion by 2031. The market is forecast to register an 8.71% CAGR during 2026-2031, supported by rising defense budgets, NATO modernization initiatives, advances in AI-enabled autonomy, and growing demand for unmanned systems across air, land, and maritime missions.

Defense Spending Accelerates Multi-Domain Unmanned Procurement

European governments continue to prioritize unmanned platforms as part of broader military modernization strategies. Germany is allocating significant funding to unmanned capabilities, including a joint loitering-munition award planned for 2026 and programs designed to develop collaborative aircraft. Poland is expanding domestic UAV production and investing in counter-UAS systems with strong interception capabilities. France has also committed substantial resources to unmanned platforms and AI-enabled drone development, strengthening domestic production and software-driven defense architectures.

These investments increasingly focus on full-fleet modernization rather than isolated upgrades. As a result, defense agencies are emphasizing interoperable control systems, common payload standards, shared training frameworks, and platform-agnostic autonomy. This approach is expected to improve coordination across military services while reducing long-term integration and operating costs.

EU and NATO Programs Support Autonomous System Adoption

The European Defence Fund committed EUR 7 billion (USD 8.14 billion) for 2021-2027, including funding for AI and digital technologies that support interoperable defense programs. Initiatives such as LEAP, launched by France, Germany, Italy, Poland, and the UK in February 2026, are advancing common data-link standards and reducing duplication across national fleets.

Sweden's LUUV program, awarded in October 2025, integrates AI navigation for GPS-denied maritime operations. Trials scheduled for 2026 are intended to demonstrate longer patrol durations, cold-water performance, and low-latency operator oversight. These developments support the integration of unmanned systems into NATO task groups for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, logistics, undersea security, and mine countermeasures.

Regulatory Fragmentation Remains a Market Restraint

Differences in procurement regulations and airworthiness certification across European countries continue to delay cross-border deployment. Suppliers must address varying national requirements for electromagnetic compatibility, collision-avoidance, cybersecurity, and operations in segregated airspace. These differences can increase lifecycle costs and complicate sustainment planning for multinational forces operating mixed fleets.

NATO's STANAG 4586 framework supports air-system interoperability, but harmonization remains less comprehensive for ground and maritime control systems. Multi-vendor teams may therefore need additional interface development during integration. Cybersecurity requirements are also increasing demand for upgrades to connectivity, autonomy, and industrial control components, particularly as electronic warfare threats become more sophisticated.

UAVs Lead While Unmanned Marine Vehicles Record Faster Growth

Unmanned aerial vehicles accounted for 76.86% of the market in 2025, supported by scalable Group 1 and Group 2 systems, commercial components, and dual-use supply chains. The United Kingdom's Protector RG Mk1 is central to ISR modernization, combining AI-assisted planning, multiple sensors, and STANAG 4586 compatibility for collaboration with NATO assets.

Unmanned marine vehicles are projected to expand at a 13.99% CAGR through 2031 as NATO increases its focus on mine countermeasures and undersea security in the North Sea and Baltic regions. The EUR 2.2 billion (USD 2.56 billion) Belgian-Dutch rMCM program is designed to lower mission costs by 50-60% by transferring high-risk mine-clearance activities from crewed vessels to unmanned surface and underwater platforms.

Unmanned ground vehicles continue to gain traction in logistics, base support, engineering, and explosive ordnance disposal. Procurement programs increasingly favor standardized platforms and autonomy kits that can be integrated across multiple chassis, helping armed forces reduce maintenance requirements, simplify training, and avoid supplier lock-in.

Fully Autonomous Platforms Present a Strong Growth Opportunity

Remotely piloted systems held a 46.24% market share in 2025, while fully autonomous platforms are forecast to grow at an 11.24% CAGR through 2031. Contested electronic warfare environments are increasing the need for on-board decision-making that does not rely on continuous command-and-control links.

Semi-autonomous platforms remain important because they combine pre-programmed navigation with human authorization for critical actions. Fully autonomous adoption is initially concentrating on ISR, logistics, engineering, and mine-countermeasure missions, where on-board processing can improve responsiveness under limited communications.

European suppliers are developing autonomy systems around supervised operating modes that allow human intervention. Standardized transitions between remote and autonomous control are becoming essential in RF-contested environments, while military training increasingly incorporates human-machine teaming and multi-vehicle supervision. These advances are expected to improve mission efficiency, reduce personnel exposure, and support sustained growth across the Europe military unmanned vehicles market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Operational success of low-cost attritable drone swarms in Ukraine influencing European defense strategies

4.2.2 Large EU and NATO modernization programs driving adoption of autonomous and unmanned systems

4.2.3 Rising defense budgets in Europe accelerating procurement of multi-domain unmanned platforms

4.2.4 Advancements in AI-enabled autonomy improving mission efficiency and reducing manpower risks

4.2.5 EU action plans on drone and counter-drone security unlocking new funding and development initiatives

4.2.6 Emergence of European tier-2 and tier-3 suppliers strengthening the regional unmanned systems ecosystem

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Cybersecurity and EW vulnerabilities in C2 links and GNSS-dependent platforms

4.3.2 Fragmented procurement regulations and airworthiness certification across EU member states

4.3.3 Dependence on non-European semiconductor and RF component supply chains subject to export controls

4.3.4 Rising lifecycle and sustainment costs of advanced autonomous unmanned systems

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Platform Type

5.1.1 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

5.1.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

5.1.3 Unmanned Marine Vehicles (UMVs)

5.2 By Mode of Operation

5.2.1 Remotely Piloted

5.2.2 Semi-Autonomous

5.2.3 Fully Autonomous

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)

5.3.2 Combat

5.3.3 Logistics and Resupply

5.3.4 Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

5.3.5 Mine Counter-Measures (MCM)

5.3.6 Others

5.4 By Vehicle Size

5.4.1 Small

5.4.2 Medium

5.4.3 Large

5.5 By Geography

5.5.1 United Kingdom

5.5.2 Germany

5.5.3 Spain

5.5.4 Italy

5.5.5 France

5.5.6 Russia

5.5.7 Norway

5.5.8 Poland

5.5.9 Sweden

5.5.10 Rest of Europe

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global level Overview, Market level overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for key companies, Products and Services, and Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Airbus SE

6.4.2 Leonardo S.p.A.

6.4.3 Dassault Aviation SA

6.4.4 Rheinmetall AG

6.4.5 BAE Systems plc

6.4.6 Thales Group

6.4.7 Saab AB

6.4.8 Milrem AS

6.4.9 QinetiQ Group

6.4.10 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA

6.4.11 Exail Technologies SA

6.4.12 Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.4.13 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

6.4.14 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.15 General Atomics

6.4.16 Northrop Grumman Corporation

6.4.17 Textron Inc.

6.4.18 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

6.4.19 AeroVironment, Inc.

6.4.20 Anduril Industries, Inc.

6.4.21 DroneShield Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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