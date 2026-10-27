Tricks No Treats Please! Celebrating Halloween Safely With Your Dog

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest not-for-profit dog registry and a leading advocate for canine welfare and responsible dog ownership, provides safety guidelines for dog owners during Halloween.

Spooky season is upon us! Halloween is just around the corner. Humans in costumes. Decorations around the house and the neighborhood. Dogs in costumes! Doorbells ringing everywhere. It's easy to get swept up in the festivities, and though your canine companion may enjoy being included, it's important to remember that the holiday can be a lot for dogs to take in. What do dogs actually think about Halloween? How can we celebrate with our pups safely?

While dogs may not understand Halloween traditions the way humans do, they do react to the change in sights, sounds, and smells. To make your pet as comfortable as possible, take the following precautions:

Avoid overwhelm caused by costumes. Every year, millions of pet owners dress up their dog in costume. Even so, be mindful of parading your pet around while dressed up. Some dogs may enjoy it; others are fearful of being handled and sensitive to the feeling of wearing clothing or accessories. Unless you're sure they will be thrilled with the idea, it's best to err on the side of caution.

If your pet is going to dress up, make sure the outfit is safe and free of elastic, buttons, or drawstrings (anything that could be chewed and swallowed). Give your pet a chance to become familiar with the outfit and never leave your pet unattended in their costume. Additionally, keep in mind that some dogs may be fearful of humans in scary costumes. Crowds and unusual attire can cause alarm, even to a calm dog.

Keep your pup indoors during trick-or-treating. To prevent your dog from getting too spooked, it's best to keep them indoors during trick-or-treating hours. Make sure your dog is safe and secure to avoid door darting and set them up in a separate room if they are frightened. If you do venture out on Halloween, always keep your dog on a leash and under the supervision of a responsible dog owner.

Monitor your dog's responses to Halloween-related stressors. Halloween should be fun for everyone! Be mindful of your dog's body language. Things like tail tucking, pacing and restlessness, shaking or cowering, refusing treats – these are all postures that indicate fear.

No human treats for dogs! Dogs might enjoy sweet flavors, but it's imperative that all Halloween treats that contain hazardous ingredients are stored securely and out of your pup's reach. Chocolate is the most common danger pets encounter on Halloween, but candy containing the artificial sweetener Xylitol, as well as candy wrappers, can also pose a risk.

Decorations can be dangerous. A curious pet can get into trouble with Halloween decorations. Things like corncobs and pumpkins can fragment and cause blockages in a pet's digestive tract. Always supervise your dog around Halloween decorations, whether out and about or in your own home.

For more information on celebrating holidays safely, visit .

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 4,900 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 28,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit .

AKC, American Kennel Club, the American Kennel Club seal and design, and all associated marks and logos are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks of The American Kennel Club, Inc.

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