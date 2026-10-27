MRP UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Millrose Properties, Inc. Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The lawsuit alleges Millrose's registration statements, prospectus, and annual reports repeatedly pledged no leases and no tenants before the land bank bought an estimated $200 million of finished Lennar homes to rent

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies shareholders of Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) that a securities class action is pending on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Millrose securities between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026. Submit your information now or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

December 8, 2026 is the deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. MRP shares fell $2.10, or 8.5%, from $24.61 on October 2, 2026 to $22.51 on October 5, 2026, after a Hunterbrook Media report stated Millrose had bought an estimated $200 million of finished Lennar homes in about a month. The complaint alleges those purchases contradicted at least nine SEC filings stating the Company would have no tenants.

Nine SEC Filings and the Alleged No-Tenant Pledge

Under the heading "Leases and Occupancy," Millrose filings stated the Company did "not, and will not, have any lease agreements" and did "not, and will not, have any tenants or occupants on any of the properties in the Real Estate Portfolio." The lawsuit contends this language, carried in filings signed by senior management, was materially misleading. As set forth in the complaint, the statements appeared in:



Form S-8, March 14, 2025: incorporated the January 17, 2025 prospectus containing the no-lease, no-tenant statement.

Form 10-K, March 31, 2025: repeated the "Leases and Occupancy" language word for word.

Forms 10-Q, May and July 2025: described a company that "purchases and develops residential land and sells finished homesites back to homebuilders."

Draft Registration Statement and Form S-4, September and October 2025: extended the pledge to all of "our property assets."

Four Form S-4/A amendments and the November 19, 2025 prospectus: repeated the statement in five more filings. Form 10-K, February 27, 2026: said the Company "generally" does not allow tenants on its homesite properties.

Rental Amendments Disclosed in 8-K Exhibits

According to the Hunterbrook report, on August 27, 2026, Millrose and three Lennar subsidiaries amended their Founder's Rights Agreement to add "completed single family homes," and Millrose amended its management agreement to permit rental homes. Both changes surfaced as exhibits to an 8-K dated September 1. The report also identified an Arizona deed dated August 21, six days before the amendments were signed, naming Millrose subsidiary MRP Liberty LLC as a buyer.

"Investors read registration statements and annual reports because those are the documents a company is expected to stand behind. The complaint alleges Millrose repeated a no-tenant commitment in at least nine filings and then began buying finished homes to rent, and shareholders are entitled to ask whether those filings remained accurate." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Exchange Act Claims Pending in Southern Florida

The action, pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5. In practical terms, plaintiffs allege the Company's public filings were materially misleading and that the officers who controlled them share responsibility for investor losses.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MRP Lawsuit

Q: What is the MRP class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE: MRP) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 7, 2025 and October 2, 2026. Shares fell approximately 8.5% after an October 2, 2026 Hunterbrook Media report stated that Millrose had bought an estimated $200 million of finished Lennar homes to rent out, contrary to SEC filings stating it would have no tenants. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MRP lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Millrose Properties, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business as a land bank and homesite option platform, including repeated SEC filing statements that it did not and would not have lease agreements, tenants, or occupants on its properties, during the Class Period. When the October 2, 2026 report describing the Company's estimated $200 million of finished-home purchases from Lennar for rental use was published, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the MRP class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do MRP investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my MRP shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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