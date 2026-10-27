Early Toxicity Testing - Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) Nams, AI, And Organ-On-Chip Adoption Propel Market To $2.29 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Protect R&D budgets through earlier toxicity screening, AI-driven triage with lab validation, and outsourced specialist CRO workflows.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Early Toxicity Testing - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Early Toxicity Testing Market to Reach USD 2.29 Billion by 2031 as Demand for Predictive Safety Screening Accelerates

The global early toxicity testing market was valued at USD 1.51 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.62 billion in 2026 to USD 2.29 billion by 2031. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.17% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by rising drug-development attrition, regulatory interest in non-animal methods, and growing investment in predictive toxicology technologies.

Drug-Development Attrition Strengthens Demand for Earlier Safety Assessment

Toxicity remains a significant non-efficacy cause of drug-development failure. A 2025 review found that 30% of preclinical candidate compounds failed on safety grounds, while 40% failed because of inadequate ADMET profiles. More than 90% of compounds that appeared safe and effective in animal models did not obtain human approval, reinforcing the need for more predictive testing strategies.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly using early toxicity testing to protect development budgets and improve candidate selection rather than treating safety assessment solely as a late-stage compliance requirement. Testing across cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, and organ-specific endpoints enables sponsors to identify risk before candidates enter more expensive development phases. Outsourcing is also expanding as smaller biotechnology companies and academic programs engage specialist contract research organizations for safety workflows.

Regulatory Momentum Supports New Approach Methodologies

Regulatory and ethical shifts are increasing demand for validated cell-based and computational assays. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency updated its Toxic Substances Control Act list of New Approach Methodologies in June 2026, adding 13 methods and introducing a process for further nominations. The European Commission also published a June 2026 roadmap containing 22 actions across 15 legislative areas to support the phaseout of animal testing in chemical safety assessments.

These developments are encouraging laboratories and sponsors to generate evidence aligned with OECD, ICH M7, and ISO 10993 requirements. However, adoption continues to depend on method validation, regulatory acceptance, and suitability for specific safety endpoints.

Current non-animal approaches cannot fully reproduce the complex biological interactions associated with chronic systemic toxicity, reproductive toxicity, or multi-organ failure. Organ-on-chip systems have produced strong results for acute liver and cardiac endpoints, but phenotypic drift, incomplete immune representation, and conflicting safety signals remain challenges. In vitro and in silico methods therefore continue to complement rather than fully replace in vivo studies for complex endpoints.

In Vitro Testing Maintains Market Leadership

In vitro testing accounted for 58.43% of the early toxicity testing market in 2025. Its leadership reflects extensive use in cytotoxicity, genotoxicity, and ADMET profiling, supported by established multiwell workflows, high-content imaging, cell-line models, and regulatory familiarity. In vivo testing remains important for endpoints that cannot yet be adequately assessed through alternative methods.

In silico testing is forecast to grow at an 8.24% CAGR from 2026 to 2031 as computational tools become increasingly valuable for compound triage and risk prioritization. ADMETLab 3.0 and ProTox 3.0, released in 2024, offered 119 and 61 endpoint models, respectively. Integrated in vitro and in silico workflows can prioritize compounds before synthesis, reduce unnecessary experiments, and reserve laboratory confirmation for higher-risk candidates.

Software, Services, and Organ Toxicity Testing Drive Growth

Services generated 34.76% of market revenue in 2025 because assay execution, interpretation, and regulatory reporting remain labor-intensive. Demand continues to benefit laboratories that can deliver established testing procedures, scientific interpretation, and timely reporting. Reagents, assay kits, consumables, and laboratory ware also maintain recurring demand across routine screening programs.

Software and databases are projected to expand at a 9.38% CAGR through 2031 as companies adopt QSAR, PBPK, and AI-supported compound-ranking tools. Advanced platforms are increasingly integrating with enterprise discovery workflows and supporting pediatric modeling, immune-mediated liver injury simulation, and other complex assessments. This trend is expected to encourage bundled offerings that combine computational prioritization with experimental validation.

Cytotoxicity testing held 23.81% of revenue in 2025 due to its broad use across pharmaceutical, chemical, agrochemical, and cosmetics programs. Organ toxicity is expected to record a 9.86% CAGR from 2026 to 2031, driven by demand for earlier liver, kidney, and cardiac risk assessment. Human tissue models, organ-on-chip platforms, and machine-learning systems are improving the identification of organ-specific risks before candidates reach costly clinical stages.

Regional Early Toxicity Testing Market Outlook

North America accounted for 39.45% of the global market in 2025, supported by its pharmaceutical R&D base, GLP-accredited contract research organizations, organ-on-chip developers, and in silico software providers. FDA initiatives introduced during 2025 further supported the consideration of alternative approaches in nonclinical development planning.

Europe remains strategically important because EMA, ECHA, REACH, and EU Cosmetics Regulation requirements generate sustained demand for toxicology data. The region also has a strong technology-development ecosystem for cell-based assays, organ-on-chip platforms, and computational toxicology.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to register the fastest regional growth, with an 8.93% CAGR from 2026 to 2031. Expansion is being supported by pharmaceutical R&D investment, the growth of contract research organizations, and closer alignment with ICH guidelines in major markets including China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia. These factors are expected to strengthen demand for compliant early toxicity testing datasets across the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Drug-Development Attrition and Safety De-Risking

4.2.2 Regulatory and Ethical Shift Toward New Approach Methods

4.2.3 Human-Relevant Models for Translational Predictivity

4.2.4 Outsourcing of Early Safety Workflows to Specialist CROs

4.2.5 AI-Ready Multimodal Toxicity Data for Design-Make-Test Cycles

4.2.6 Zebrafish and Developmental-Phenotype Screening for Rapid Hazard Triage

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Limited External Validity for Complex Chronic and Multi-Organ Effects

4.3.2 Regulatory Acceptance Gaps for Non-Animal Evidence Packages

4.3.3 Assay-Data Fragmentation and Proprietary Model Silos

4.3.4 Reproducibility Risk Across Advanced 3D and Microphysiological Systems

4.4 Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Technique

5.1.1 In Vivo Testing

5.1.2 In Vitro Testing

5.1.3 In Silico Testing

5.2 By Offering

5.2.1 Instruments

5.2.2 Reagents and Assay Kits

5.2.3 Consumables and Labware

5.2.4 Software and Databases

5.2.5 Services

5.3 By Toxicity Endpoint

5.3.1 Cytotoxicity

5.3.2 Genotoxicity

5.3.3 Carcinogenicity

5.3.4 Reproductive and Developmental Toxicity

5.3.5 Dermal/Skin Toxicity

5.3.6 Ocular Toxicity

5.3.7 Phototoxicity

5.3.8 Ecotoxicity

5.3.9 Organ Toxicity

5.3.10 Other Toxicity Endpoints

5.4 By Technology

5.4.1 Cell Culture Technology

5.4.2 High-Throughput and High-Content Screening Technology

5.4.3 OMICS Technology

5.4.4 Microfluidics and Organ-on-Chip Technology

5.4.5 Bioinformatics and Predictive Modeling

5.5 By Method

5.5.1 Cellular Assay

5.5.2 Biochemical Assay

5.5.3 In Silico and Computational Method

5.5.4 Ex Vivo Model-Based Method

5.5.5 Molecular and OMICS-Based Assays

5.6 By Application

5.6.1 Drug Development

5.6.2 Chemical and Agrochemical Safety Assessment

5.6.3 Cosmetics and Personal Care Safety Testing

5.6.4 Food Safety Testing

5.6.5 Environmental Monitoring

5.6.6 Cancer and Disease Research

5.6.7 Other Applications

5.7 By End User

5.7.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.7.2 Contract Research Organizations

5.7.3 Academic and Research Institutes

5.7.4 Diagnostics Companies

5.7.5 Cosmetics and Personal Care Companies

5.7.6 Chemicals and Agrochemicals Companies

5.7.7 Food and Beverage Companies

5.7.8 Other End Users

5.8 By Geography

5.8.1 North America

5.8.1.1 United States

5.8.1.2 Canada

5.8.1.3 Mexico

5.8.2 Europe

5.8.2.1 Germany

5.8.2.2 United Kingdom

5.8.2.3 France

5.8.2.4 Italy

5.8.2.5 Spain

5.8.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.8.3 Asia-Pacific

5.8.3.1 China

5.8.3.2 Japan

5.8.3.3 India

5.8.3.4 Australia

5.8.3.5 South Korea

5.8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.8.4 Middle East and Africa

5.8.4.1 GCC

5.8.4.2 South Africa

5.8.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.8.5 South America

5.8.5.1 Brazil

5.8.5.2 Argentina

5.8.5.3 Rest of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.3.1 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

6.3.2 ATCC

6.3.3 BioIVT

6.3.4 Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

6.3.5 CN Bio Innovations Limited

6.3.6 Danaher Corporation

6.3.7 Emulate, Inc.

6.3.8 Eurofins Scientific SE

6.3.9 Evotec SE

6.3.10 Inotiv, Inc.

6.3.11 InSphero AG

6.3.12 Lhasa Limited

6.3.13 Lonza Group Ltd.

6.3.14 Merck KGaA

6.3.15 MIMETAS B.V.

6.3.16 Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd.

6.3.17 Promega Corporation

6.3.18 Revvity, Inc.

6.3.19 Sartorius AG

6.3.20 SGS SA

6.3.21 Simulations Plus, Inc.

6.3.22 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.3.23 Toxys B.V.

6.3.24 WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

7 Market Opportunities and Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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