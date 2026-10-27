Suewallst Reminds Shareholders Of A Lead Plaintiff Deadline Of December 15, 2026 In D-Wave Quantum Inc. Lawsuit - QBTS

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Statutory Notice: Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 claims pending in the Northern District of California allege D-Wave overstated its growth prospects before QBTS shed $1.99 and then $1.84 per share in two August 2026 trading sessions.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies shareholders of D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) that a class action asserting claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 is pending on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired D-Wave securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026. Submit your information now, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

QBTS shed $1.99 per share on August 6, 2026 and another $1.84 per share on August 26, 2026. Together, those two single-session declines total $3.83 per share, and the complaint attributes them to alleged Exchange Act violations. IMPORTANT DATE: December 15, 2026 is the last day for investors to ask the Court to appoint them lead plaintiff.

The Exchange Act Provisions Invoked Against D-Wave

Section 10(b) and SEC Rule 10b-5 bar untrue statements of material fact, and omissions that make statements misleading, in connection with the purchase or sale of securities. As pleaded, D-Wave's Class Period press releases and market communications violated those rules by materially overstating the Company's business and financial prospects. The action further contends that management failed to disclose that this alleged overstatement was reasonably likely to damage the Company's business and reputation.

Alleged Disclosure Duties and the August Corrective Events

The lawsuit describes a duty owed by a publicly held company and its senior officers to disseminate timely, accurate information about operations and future prospects, and to promptly correct statements that had become materially misleading. Plaintiffs allege the challenged statements, which addressed the Company's business, operations, and compliance policies, were misleading from February 26, 2026 onward. The complaint asserts that two announcements corrected those prior alleged misstatements: an August 6, 2026 second quarter report showing revenue below analyst expectations, and an August 25, 2026 announcement that the Chief Financial Officer would retire.

Exchange Act Claims at a Glance



Count I: Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5, asserted against D-Wave and two individual defendants over alleged untrue statements, omissions, and a scheme to defraud purchasers.

Count II: Section 20(a), asserted against the individual defendants as alleged controlling persons of the Company.

Jurisdiction: 28 U.S.C. § 1331 and Section 27 of the Exchange Act.

Venue: U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where D-Wave is headquartered in Palo Alto. Relief sought: Damages, pre-judgment and post-judgment interest, and costs, with a jury trial demanded.

"Section 10(b) and Rule 10b-5 require that what a public company tells the market about its own prospects be accurate at the time it is said. The complaint alleges that D-Wave's optimistic descriptions of its 2026 trajectory overstated those prospects, and that shareholders bore the cost when the August disclosures arrived. QBTS purchasers from the Class Period may wish to review how these Exchange Act claims apply to their own trades." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QBTS Lawsuit

Q: What is the QBTS class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) alleging materially false and misleading statements between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026. Shares allegedly faltered first when revenue fell shy of investor expectations and again less than a month later when the Company announced its Chief Financial Officer was resigning. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to join the QBTS investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased QBTS stock or securities between February 26, 2026 and August 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What court was the QBTS class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What do QBTS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What happens after I submit my information? A: Your trading history will be reviewed at no cost for an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QBTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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