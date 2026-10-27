Global Contract Research Organization Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecasts, 2026-2031 Biologics And Asia-Pacific Expansion Drive Market To USD 138.34 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost trial ROI through premium early-phase and advanced-therapy services, emerging-market patient access, adaptive designs, decentralized trials and proprietary registries.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Contract Research Organization - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global contract research organization market is estimated at USD 92.98 billion in 2026 and is forecast to reach USD 138.34 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 8.27% during the 2026-2031 period. Market growth is being supported by rising biologics and advanced therapy pipelines, expanding patient access in emerging markets, increased biotechnology funding, and growing demand for specialized clinical research capabilities.

Biologics and Advanced Therapies Drive CRO Demand

Biologics and cell- and gene-therapy development increasingly require viral-vector production, ex vivo cell manipulation, adaptive trial designs, decentralized sample logistics, and long-term patient monitoring. Many pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors lack these capabilities internally, creating sustained demand for contract research organization services and infrastructure.

The FDA's Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation is helping accelerate qualifying development programs, benefiting CROs with expertise in complex protocols and advanced trial management. Updated CMC guidance has also reduced uncertainty around investigational new drug applications, encouraging sponsors to redirect capital from traditional small-molecule portfolios toward biologics. At the same time, biosimilar competition is pressuring established product revenues and prompting companies to use external research partners for specialized gene-editing and advanced therapy trials.

Emerging Markets Expand Clinical Trial Recruitment

Clinical research activity is increasing across China, India, Brazil, and other emerging markets as regulatory modernization improves trial initiation and access to treatment-naive participants. China's multi-regional clinical trial framework accepts foreign data, making it easier to include the country in multinational programs. India has shortened regulatory review cycles, attracting oncology and metabolic disease sponsors seeking faster patient enrollment.

Brazil's alignment with ICH E6(R2) has reduced administrative friction and strengthened Latin America's role in international clinical studies. Broad demographic representation across these markets can accelerate recruitment while supporting regulatory submissions with more ethnically diverse clinical datasets.

Compliance Requirements Increase Operational Pressure

Intensifying regulatory audits and compliance penalties are increasing operating costs across the contract research organization market. FDA inspections of investigators, institutional review boards, and sponsors are driving greater investment in monitoring, electronic audit trails, data integrity, and third-party verification. In Europe, the EMA's Clinical Trials Information System has increased transparency and raised the reputational consequences of noncompliance.

Smaller CRO providers may face margin pressure as compliance expenses rise, increasing the potential for market consolidation. Additional market influences include accelerated regulatory pathways for orphan and fast-track drugs, expanding venture capital investment in early-stage biotechnology companies, and the high capital expenditure required for advanced laboratory automation.

Early-Phase Development Services Lead Growth

Early-phase development services are projected to be the fastest-growing service category, increasing at an annual rate of 10.72% through 2031. Biotechnology sponsors are prioritizing rapid proof-of-concept programs, supporting demand for Phase I facilities, experienced medical monitors, and access to academic research centers. These capabilities help manage first-in-human risk and allow qualified providers to command premium rates.

Clinical Research Services held a 61.45% revenue share in 2025, although procurement scrutiny is limiting price increases. Phase II and Phase III services face greater commoditization as electronic data capture reduces operational differentiation. Laboratory Services continue to benefit from precision medicine demand, while Consulting Services remain important for complex regulatory strategies.

Biomarker-selected cohorts are reducing enrollment requirements but increasing analytical complexity. Phase IV surveillance is also expanding as regulators request additional post-approval safety evidence. Competitive differentiation increasingly depends on technology platforms, adaptive design expertise, decentralized trial capabilities, and efficient data integration.

Oncology Retains Leadership as Infectious Diseases Accelerate

Oncology accounted for 21.43% of therapeutic-area revenue in 2025, supported by more than 1,000 active clinical assets involving immunotherapies, targeted small molecules, and cell therapies. Infectious Diseases is expected to record the fastest growth, with a CAGR of 10.81% through 2031, driven by pandemic-preparedness funding, mRNA vaccine platforms, antimicrobial development incentives, and renewed vaccine pipelines.

Central Nervous System and Immunology programs continue to attract significant spending, aided by digital biomarkers that can reduce reliance on subjective assessments. CNS studies remain challenging because of high screen-failure rates and lengthy follow-up periods, increasing demand for CROs with neurology expertise and established investigator networks. Rare-disease research also presents opportunities for providers with proprietary patient registries.

Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region

North America generated 38.92% of global revenue in 2025, supported by extensive United States research infrastructure and the FDA's international regulatory influence. Growth is expected to remain below the global market average as sponsors diversify trial locations to manage costs and reach broader patient populations. Canada and Mexico provide access to cardiovascular and diabetes cohorts, while United States academic centers remain important for complex oncology and gene-therapy protocols.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to expand at an 11.26% CAGR through 2031, making it the fastest-growing regional market. China, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea are benefiting from regulatory reforms, faster reviews, tax incentives, modern research infrastructure, and investment in cell-therapy capabilities.

Europe maintains established Phase III capacity through harmonized clinical trial processes. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France remain major research hubs, while Spain and Italy offer cost advantages for respiratory and cardiovascular studies. The Middle East and Africa are attracting selected rare-disease and vaccine trials, and South America is strengthening its position in infectious-disease research through regulatory harmonization.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Assumptions & Market Definition

1.2 Scope Of The Study

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Volume of Biologics and Advanced Therapies Development

4.2.2 Expansion of Emerging Market Patient Pools and Investigator Sites

4.2.3 Accelerated Regulatory Pathways for Orphan and Fast-Track Drugs

4.2.4 Growing Venture Capital Funding for Early-Stage Biotech Firms

4.2.5 Adoption of Decentralized/Hybrid Clinical Trial Architectures

4.2.6 Integration of Real-World Evidence and Digital Biomarkers to Shorten Timelines

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Intensifying Quality Audits and Compliance Penalties

4.3.2 High Capital Expenditure for Cutting-Edge Lab Automation

4.3.3 Rising Geopolitical Risks Affecting Cross-Border Trials

4.3.4 Scarcity of GMP-Grade Viral Vector Manufacturing Capacity

4.4 Regulatory Outlook

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.5.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.5.5 Industry Rivalry

5 Market Size & Growth Forecasts (Value, USD)

5.1 By Service Type

5.1.1 Early-Phase Development Services

5.1.2 Clinical Research Services

5.1.2.1 Phase I

5.1.2.2 Phase II

5.1.2.3 Phase III

5.1.2.4 Phase IV

5.1.3 Laboratory Services

5.1.4 Consulting Services

5.2 By Therapeutic Area

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Infectious Diseases

5.2.3 Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders

5.2.4 Immunological Disorders

5.2.5 Cardiovascular Diseases

5.2.6 Respiratory Disorders

5.2.7 Diabetes

5.2.8 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.3.2 Medical Device Companies

5.3.3 Other End Users (Academic / Government Institutes)

5.4 By Delivery Model

5.4.1 Full-Service / Integrated CRO

5.4.2 Functional Service Provider (FSP)

5.4.3 Hybrid / Modular Model

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest Of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest Of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East And Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest Of Middle East And Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest Of South America

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Market Share Analysis

6.3 Company Profiles {(Includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as Available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share for Key Companies, Products & Services, and Recent Developments)}

6.3.1 BioAgile Therapeutics Private Limited

6.3.2 Charles River Laboratories

6.3.3 CRITERIUM, INC.

6.3.4 Evotec SE

6.3.5 Eurofins Scientific

6.3.6 Fortrea

6.3.7 ICON Plc

6.3.8 IQVIA Holdings Inc.

6.3.9 Inotiv

6.3.10 Medpace, Inc.

6.3.11 Parexel International (MA) Corporation

6.3.12 Pharmaron

6.3.13 PSI

6.3.14 SGS S.A.

6.3.15 Syneos Health

6.3.16 Syngene International Limited

6.3.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (PPD Inc.)

6.3.18 Tigermed

6.3.19 Worldwide Clinical Trials

6.3.20 WuXi AppTec (WuXi Clinical)

7 Market Opportunities & Future Outlook

7.1 White-Space & Unmet-Need Assessment

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