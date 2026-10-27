RYDE UPCOMING DEADLINE: Suewallst Alerts Ryde Group Ltd Stockholders Of Securities Class Action - Contact The Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ryde Group Ltd purchasers who bought between the $4.00 March 2024 IPO and the September 11, 2024 collapse hold specific rights under the federal securities laws, following allegations that an undisclosed social media promotion scheme inflated RYDE shares

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Ryde Group Ltd (NYSE: RYDE) on behalf of investors who purchased securities between March 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024. Submit your information. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

RYDE reached an all-time high of $22.49 on September 11, 2024, then are alleged to have crashed approximately 75% to close at $5.50. Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by November 9, 2026.

Who Holds Rights in the RYDE Action

Eligibility turns on when shares were purchased, not on whether they are still held. The Class Period opens with the March 6, 2024 offering of 3,000,000 Class A Ordinary Shares at $4.00 per share and closes with the September 11, 2024 collapse. The case is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Rights Available to RYDE Class Period Purchasers



The right to apply for appointment as lead plaintiff, a role courts typically give to the purchaser with the largest documented loss who can adequately represent the class.

The right to remain an absent class member, which requires no filing, no court appearance, and no upfront cost.

The right to pursue recovery based on Class Period purchase dates even if the shares were already sold at a loss.

The right to select counsel of your own choosing rather than accepting counsel selected by others.

The right to participate regardless of country of residence, because the purchases at issue were made on a U.S. exchange. The right to a no-cost review of brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid.

What the Action Alleges Purchasers Were Never Told

The action alleges that RYDE's offering documents, press releases, and subsequent SEC filings never disclosed the market manipulation risk inherent to a low-float foreign micro-cap listing, nor the circulation of false claims in online investor groups that was already observable before the crash. Plaintiffs contend that impersonators using the stolen identities of legitimate U.S. financial advisors funneled retail buyers into WhatsApp and WeChat groups with instructions on how many RYDE shares to purchase and how long to hold them. Two days before the collapse, the founder of Hindenburg Research publicly warned that RYDE had "all the hallmarks" of a pump-and-dump; on September 11, 2024, shares fell about 80% in roughly an hour, from $22 to approximately $4.60.

"Investors who bought RYDE between the March 2024 offering and the September 11, 2024 collapse have a defined window in which to decide what role they want in this case. The complaint alleges the trading environment around these shares had become highly irregular while public filings said nothing about it, and the lead plaintiff process is what allows shareholders, rather than the company, to shape how those allegations are tested." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the RYDE Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the RYDE investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased RYDE stock or securities between March 6, 2024 and September 11, 2024 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What is the RYDE lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is November 9, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: How much did RYDE stock drop? A: From an IPO price of $4.00, the complaint contends the stock achieved an all-time high of $22.49 before sharply crashing to $5.50 on September 11, 2024. The stock price has reportedly declined to approximately $0.50 in the time since the crash.

Q: What do RYDE investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Submit your information for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation of your potential recovery. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my RYDE shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it may still be able to participate in any potential settlement or recovery.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.