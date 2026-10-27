QFIN DEADLINE: Suewallst Reminds Qfin Holdings, Inc. Investors Of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Important Notice Regarding Alleged Regulatory Resilience Misrepresentations: A securities action claims Qfin described its business as resilient and stable while PRC consumer credit rules were allegedly already eroding its results.

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Qfin Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at ... or (888) SueWallSt.

More than RMB 660 billion in short-term household consumer loans disappeared from China's credit market in the first half of 2026. Qfin shareholders saw nearly one-fifth of their ADS value erased in a single session after quarterly revenue came in almost a third lower year over year, and the case raises alleged securities fraud claims over how this consumer credit platform portrayed the impact of PRC regulatory headwinds. Applications to serve as lead plaintiff must be filed by November 27, 2026.

The PRC Regulatory Restructuring Factor

China's consumer finance industry entered a systemic restructuring in 2025 as regulators rolled out new loan facilitation rules, window guidance for consumer finance companies, and financing cost guidelines for micro lenders. According to the lawsuit, the Company assured investors it could weather, adapt to, and even thrive under these changes, repeatedly calling its business "resilient," "steady," and "stable." The complaint alleges those characterizations overstated the platform's stability while the regulatory drag on its results was already building.

Key Regulatory Resilience Allegations for Shareholders



Overstated stability: The Company allegedly overstated the resiliency of its business and financial results despite sweeping PRC regulatory changes.

Minimized harm: Management allegedly downplayed how severely regulatory headwinds were likely to hurt, and were already hurting, revenue and earnings.

"Proactive" messaging: Risk-tightening strategies were allegedly presented as already improving risk performance and operating metrics.

Undisclosed trends: The lawsuit contends the Company failed to describe known regulatory trends reasonably likely to materially reduce revenue or income, as Item 303 of SEC Regulation S-K requires. More rules arriving: The Company later disclosed that new financing cost disclosure and online marketing requirements were taking effect in the third quarter of 2026, alongside a nationwide campaign targeting debt collection.

How PRC Regulatory Headwinds Allegedly Affected Reported Financials

The Company's second quarter 2026 report, released after the market closed on August 25, 2026, arrived with a markedly weaker third quarter profit outlook. Plaintiffs say that shift reflected regulatory pressure the Company had understated throughout the Class Period.

"This case presents important questions about regulatory disclosure obligations in China's consumer credit sector, where new loan facilitation and financing cost rules reshaped lending throughout 2025. Shareholders rely on management for a candid account of how rules like these are affecting a company's results, and the allegations here focus on whether Qfin investors were given one," said Joseph E. Levi, Esq., managing partner of SueWallSt.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the QFIN Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the QFIN investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased QFIN stock or securities between March 18, 2026 and August 25, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the QFIN lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Qfin Holdings, Inc. made materially false or misleading statements regarding the resiliency and stability of its business and financial results in the face of significant PRC regulatory changes, while downplaying the impact of regulatory headwinds on its business, during the Class Period. When second quarter 2026 results showing a steep year-over-year revenue decline and sharply lower third quarter profit guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the QFIN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What happens after I contact Levi & Korsinsky? A: An attorney will review your trading history at no cost and provide an initial assessment of your potential eligibility.

Q: What if I already sold my QFIN shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

...

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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