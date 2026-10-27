Global Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market Size, Share, And Trends Report, 2026-2033 Market To Reach $3.9 Billion As Radioligand Pipelines Drive 12.7% CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capitalize on CRO outsourcing, radioligand therapy pipelines, and demand for specialized imaging, dosimetry, regulatory, and logistics expertise.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2026-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global radiopharmaceutical CRO market was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.7 billion in 2026 to USD 3.9 billion by 2033. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.7% from 2026 to 2033, supported by growing radiopharmaceutical research and development, greater clinical trial activity, and continued investment in targeted diagnostic and therapeutic products.

North America held the largest market position in 2025, accounting for 46.0% of global revenue. The region's leadership reflects its established clinical research infrastructure, expanding radioligand therapy pipeline, concentration of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and access to specialized nuclear imaging, radiochemistry, dosimetry, and regulatory expertise.

Demand for radiopharmaceutical CRO services is rising as sponsors outsource discovery, preclinical, clinical, analytical, regulatory, and logistics activities to experienced providers. The increasing complexity of radiopharmaceutical clinical trials, combined with radiation safety requirements, specialized facilities, strict regulatory standards, and the short half-lives of radioisotopes, is strengthening the role of dedicated contract research organizations.

The growing adoption of targeted radiopharmaceuticals in oncology remains a major market driver. Development activity is also expanding across neurology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and other applications, creating opportunities for CROs with integrated capabilities across multiple development stages. Specialized imaging and dosimetry services are expected to see sustained demand as developers require accurate image analysis, biodistribution assessment, functional imaging, and radiation dosimetry throughout clinical programs.

Market Segmentation Covered in the Report

The report provides global, regional, and country-level revenue analysis and evaluates industry trends from 2021 to 2033. Market coverage is organized by service, radiopharmaceutical type, radionuclide, development stage, application, end user, and region.



Services: Clinical development and trial management, protocol design, site management, patient recruitment, investigator management, data management, biostatistics, preclinical research, pharmacology, efficacy, ADME and PK/PD, toxicology, safety assessment, nuclear imaging, image analysis, biodistribution, radiation dosimetry, radiochemistry, analytical laboratory services, regulatory affairs, and clinical supply and logistics.

Radiopharmaceutical types: Diagnostic, therapeutic, and theranostic products.

Radionuclides: Diagnostic radionuclides and therapeutic radionuclides.

Development stages: Drug discovery, preclinical development, Phase 0 / First-in-Human, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, and Phase IV.

Applications: Oncology, neurology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and other applications. End users: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, radiopharmaceutical companies, academic and research institutes, and other organizations.

Regional Market Coverage

The geographic analysis covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). Country-level assessments include the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Brazil, Argentina, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar.

Strategic Value of the Report

The report delivers market intelligence designed to support investment planning, competitive positioning, partnership development, and informed decision-making. It includes market estimates, segment and regional revenue forecasts, growth opportunity analysis, key industry trends, competitive landscape insights, market share evaluation, and product innovation tracking.

Organizations can use the findings to identify potential revenue streams, assess demand across therapeutic and diagnostic programs, evaluate regional expansion opportunities, and align service capabilities with evolving sponsor requirements. The analysis also highlights the trends shaping the radiopharmaceutical CRO market, including clinical trial outsourcing, radioligand therapy development, specialized imaging adoption, regulatory complexity, and the need for coordinated clinical supply and logistics services.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market Segmentation & Scope

1.2. Segment Definitions

1.2.1. Service

1.2.2. Radiopharmaceutical Type

1.2.3. Radionuclide

1.2.4. Development Stage

1.2.5. Application

1.2.6. End User

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Information Procurement

1.4.1. Purchased Database

1.4.2. The Internal Database

1.4.3. Secondary Sources

1.4.4. Primary Research

1.5. Information or Data Analysis

1.5.1. Data Analysis Models

1.6. Market Formulation & Validation

1.7. Model Details

1.7.1. Commodity Flow Analysis

1.7.2. Top-Down Analysis

1.7.3. Bottom-up Approach

1.7.4. Multivariate Analysis

1.8. List of Secondary Sources

1.9. List of Abbreviations

1.10. Objectives

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Technology Landscape

3.4. Pricing Model Analysis

3.5. Tariff Impact Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.6.1. Supply Trends

3.6.2. Demand Trends

3.7. Market Analysis Tools

3.7.1. Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7.2. PESTEL Analysis

Chapter 4. Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Segment Dashboard

4.2. Movement Analysis

4.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Service, 2021 - 2033

4.4. Clinical Development & Trial Management Services

4.4.1. Clinical Development & Protocol Design

4.4.2. Clinical Trial Management

4.4.3. Site Management

4.4.4. Patient Recruitment & Investigator Management

4.4.5. Data Management & Biostatistics

4.4.6. Other Clinical Services

4.5. Preclinical Research Services

4.5.1. Preclinical Pharmacology & Efficacy

4.5.2. ADME & PK/PD

4.5.3. Toxicology & Safety Assessment

4.5.4. Others

4.6. Imaging & Dosimetry Services

4.6.1. Nuclear Imaging Services

4.6.2. Image Analysis & Quantification

4.6.3. Biodistribution & Functional Imaging

4.6.4. Radiation Dosimetry

4.6.5. Other Imaging & Dosimetry Services

4.7. Radiochemistry Services

4.8. Analytical Laboratory Services

4.9. Regulatory Affairs

4.10. Clinical Supply & Logistics

4.11. Other Services

Chapter 5. Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market: Radiopharmaceutical Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Segment Dashboard

5.2. Movement Analysis

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Radiopharmaceutical Type, 2021 - 2033

5.4. Diagnostic

5.5. Therapeutic

5.6. Theranostic

Chapter 6. Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market: Radionuclide Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Segment Dashboard

6.2. Movement Analysis

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Radionuclide, 2021 - 2033

6.4. Diagnostic Radionuclides

6.5. Therapeutic Radionuclides

Chapter 7. Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market: Development Stage Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Segment Dashboard

7.2. Movement Analysis

7.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Development Stage, 2021 - 2033

7.4. Drug Discovery

7.5. Preclinical

7.6. Phase 0 / First-in-Human

7.7. Phase I

7.8. Phase II

7.9. Phase III

7.10. Phase IV

Chapter 8. Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Segment Dashboard

8.2. Movement Analysis

8.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application, 2021 - 2033

8.4. Oncology

8.5. Neurology

8.6. Cardiology

8.7. Infectious Diseases

8.8. Other Applications

Chapter 9. Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market: End User Estimates & Trend Analysis

9.1. Segment Dashboard

9.2. Movement Analysis

9.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User, 2021 - 2033

9.4. Pharma & Biotech Companies

9.5. Radiopharmaceutical Companies

9.6. Academic & Research Institutes

9.7. Others

Chapter 10. Radiopharmaceutical CRO Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

10.1. Regional Market Dashboard

10.2. Regional Market Share Analysis, 2025 & 2033

10.3. Country Analysis Framework

10.3.1. Key Country Dynamics

10.3.2. Competitive Scenario

10.3.3. Regulatory Framework

10.3.4. Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2021 - 2033

10.4. North America

10.4.1. North America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.4.2. U.S.

10.4.3. Canada

10.4.4. Mexico

10.5. Europe

10.5.1. Europe Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.5.2. UK

10.5.3. Germany

10.5.4. France

10.5.5. Italy

10.5.6. Spain

10.5.7. Denmark

10.5.8. Sweden

10.5.9. Norway

10.6. Asia Pacific

10.6.1. Asia Pacific Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.6.2. Japan

10.6.3. China

10.6.4. India

10.6.5. Thailand

10.6.6. South Korea

10.6.7. Australia

10.7. Latin America

10.7.1. Latin America Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.7.2. Brazil

10.7.3. Argentina

10.8. MEA

10.8.1. MEA Market Estimates and Forecasts, 2021 - 2033 (USD Million/Billion)

10.8.2. South Africa

10.8.3. Saudi Arabia

10.8.4. UAE

10.8.5. Kuwait

10.8.6. Oman

10.8.7. Qatar

Chapter 11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Key Participant Categorization

11.1.1. Market Leaders

11.1.2. Emerging Players

11.2. Market Share/Assessment Analysis, 2025 (Heat Map Analysis)

11.3. Company Profile Framework

11.3.1. Company Overview

11.3.2. Financial Performance

11.3.3. Service Benchmarking

11.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

11.4. Companies Profiled

11.4.1. IQVIA Holdings Inc.

11.4.2. ICON plc

11.4.3. Charles River Laboratories

11.4.4. Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD)

11.4.5. Labcorp Holdings Inc.

11.4.6. WuXi AppTec

11.4.7. Medpace Holdings, Inc.

11.4.8. Perceptive

11.4.9. TRACER

11.4.10. Pharmaron

11.4.11. ABX-CRO

11.4.12. PSI

11.4.13. Minerva Imaging

List of Tables [194]

List of Figures [129]

Companies Featured



IQVIA Holdings Inc.

ICON plc

Charles River Laboratories

Thermo Fisher Scientific (PPD)

Labcorp Holdings Inc.

WuXi AppTec

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Perceptive

TRACER

Pharmaron

ABX-CRO

PSI Minerva Imaging

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