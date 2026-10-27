Singapore Engineering Insurance - Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecasts, 2026-2031 Infrastructure And Data Centers Drive 5.5% CAGR To USD 375 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disciplined underwriting and specialist expertise in infrastructure, data centers and operating assets can help insurers protect margins amid rate pressure.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Singapore Engineering Insurance - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Singapore engineering insurance market is expected to grow from USD 267.68 million in gross written premiums in 2025 to USD 286.95 million in 2026. By 2031, the market is forecast to reach USD 375.03 million, representing a CAGR of 5.5% from 2026 to 2031. Growth will be supported by Singapore's pipeline of major infrastructure projects, increasing data center investment, advanced manufacturing facilities, and rising demand for operational plant and equipment insurance.

Major Infrastructure Projects Support Insurance Demand

Singapore's 2026 construction program brings several technically complex developments into the same delivery period, strengthening demand for specialist engineering insurance. Civil engineering demand is projected to reach between SGD 11.6 billion (USD 8.6 billion) and SGD 13.4 billion (USD 9.9 billion) in 2026, up from SGD 9.3 billion (USD 6.9 billion) in 2025.

Key projects include mass rapid transit extensions, Changi Airport Terminal 5 works, Tuas Terminal berth construction, the Marina Bay Sands expansion, and Tengah General Hospital. These developments involve complex designs, extended construction schedules, high asset concentrations, and multiple contractors operating under tightly managed programs. Such conditions increase the need for insurance across construction, erection, testing, commissioning, and early operational stages.

Large transport and civil infrastructure projects can create substantial exposures because a single incident may affect specialist works, connected infrastructure, and scheduled completion dates. Continued investment in airports, ports, rail networks, public housing, healthcare facilities, and utilities is therefore expected to sustain demand across the Singapore engineering insurance market.

Data Centers Create a Specialized Engineering Risk Category

Rapid data center development is becoming an important growth area for engineering insurers in Singapore. In August 2026, Singapore's Economic Development Board and Infocomm Media Development Authority awarded 200 megawatts of new data center capacity under the DC-CFA2 program. The facilities are planned for Jurong Island's 20-hectare low-carbon precinct, which targets total capacity of up to 700 megawatts. Participating developments must also meet Green Mark for Data Centres Platinum standards.

Digital Realty has targeted nearly SGD 7 billion (USD 5.18 billion) in Singapore investment, including more than SGD 4.3 billion (USD 3.18 billion) for new data center development. These high-value projects require coverage for construction, delay in start-up, equipment damage, and business interruption from site preparation through installation, commissioning, and handover.

Data centers also depend on specialized mechanical and electrical systems, uninterrupted utility access, and interconnected operating equipment. These characteristics require carefully structured policies addressing equipment failure, concentrated asset values, power disruption, cooling systems, and operational dependencies.

Underwriting Competition Places Pressure on Premium Rates

Strong international carrier capacity continues to place downward pressure on premium rates for standard project classes. While competition can benefit policyholders, it may reduce insurer margins at a time when data centers, energy transition developments, and advanced industrial projects require greater technical review, engineering expertise, and claims planning.

Onshore engineering gross written premiums totaled SGD 85.3 million (USD 63.1 million) in the first quarter of 2026, declining 52.4% from SGD 179.3 million (USD 132.7 million) in the first quarter of 2025. This movement reflects the timing of large project placements rather than a disappearance of underlying demand. However, it demonstrates how major contract awards can make quarterly premium performance uneven. Insurers with diversified offshore portfolios or reinsurance income may be better positioned to manage volatility while maintaining disciplined underwriting.

Project Works Insurance Maintains Market Leadership

Project works insurance accounted for 67.89% of the Singapore engineering insurance market in 2025. Its leading share reflected the concentration of public infrastructure and large construction contracts within the insured market. Construction all-risk and erection all-risk policies continue to support civil, institutional, industrial, and commercial developments during their building phases.

Public-sector insurance requirements also generate recurring demand, although premium volumes remain closely connected to the timing and scale of contract awards. Project works insurance is expected to remain the largest category as airport, port, rail, healthcare, housing, and utility projects progress.

Operational plant and equipment insurance is projected to record a 7.23% CAGR between 2026 and 2031. Demand is being driven by semiconductor fabrication plants, data center systems, energy storage installations, and other facilities containing complex, high-value equipment. These assets require protection against machinery breakdown, electrical failure, and resulting business interruption after construction is completed.

Overall, the Singapore engineering insurance market is positioned for steady expansion, supported by infrastructure spending, digital capacity growth, energy transition projects, and advanced manufacturing investment. Technical underwriting expertise, effective risk engineering, and disciplined pricing will remain essential as the market shifts toward more complex construction projects and higher-value operational assets.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Public Infrastructure and Large-Scale Construction Project Pipeline

4.2.2 Growing Complexity and Higher Insured Values of Engineering Projects

4.2.3 Expansion of Advanced Manufacturing and High-Tech Industrial Infrastructure

4.2.4 Growth in Data Centres and Digital Infrastructure Development

4.2.5 Energy Transition and Renewable Infrastructure Project Expansion

4.2.6 Singapore's Position as a Regional Hub for Specialty Engineering Insurance and Reinsurance

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Intense Underwriting Competition and Downward Pressure on Premium Rates

4.3.2 Limited Domestic Project Base in a Mature and Land-Constrained Market

4.3.3 High Claims Complexity from Design Defects and Defective Workmanship Risks

4.3.4 Increasing Climate and Extreme Weather-Related Risk Assessment Requirements

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.4.1 Engineering Project Owners and Contractors? Brokers? Insurers? Reinsurers

4.4.2 Engineering Risk Assessment and Technical Inspection Services

4.4.3 Claims Adjustment and Technical Loss Assessment

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.5.1 Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Insurance Supervision and Licensing Requirements

4.5.2 Risk-Based Capital 2 (RBC 2) and Capital Adequacy Requirements

4.5.3 Insurance Distribution, Outsourcing and Technology-Risk Requirements

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.6.1 Digital Underwriting and Data-Driven Engineering Risk Assessment

4.6.2 IoT Sensors, Remote Inspections and Real-Time Project Risk Monitoring

4.6.3 Artificial Intelligence in Engineering Risk Pricing and Claims Assessment

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Project Works Insurance

5.1.2 Operational Plant and Equipment Insurance

5.1.3 Contractors' Plant and Machinery Insurance

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Buildings

5.2.2 Civil and Transport Infrastructure

5.2.3 Energy, Water and Waste Utilities

5.2.4 Industrial and Process Manufacturing

5.2.5 Digital infrastructure

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Contractors

5.3.2 Private Principals and Developers

5.3.3 Private Owner-Operators

5.3.4 Government and Statutory Boards

5.4 By Geography

5.4.1 Central Region

5.4.2 East Region

5.4.3 North Region

5.4.4 North-East Region

5.4.5 West Region

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis (Top 5-6 players)

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 AIG Asia Pacific Insurance Pte. Ltd.

6.4.2 Allianz Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd.

6.4.3 Allied World Assurance Company, Ltd. (Singapore Branch)

6.4.4 Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Company

6.4.5 Chubb Insurance Singapore Limited

6.4.6 HDI Global SE (Singapore Branch)

6.4.7 HSB Engineering Insurance (Munich Re Group)

6.4.8 Liberty Insurance Pte. Ltd.

6.4.9 MSIG Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

6.4.10 QBE Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

6.4.11 Sompo Insurance Singapore Pte. Ltd.

6.4.12 Tokio Marine Insurance Singapore Ltd.

6.4.13 Zurich Insurance Company Ltd. (Singapore Branch)

6.4.14 AXIS Capital / AXIS Specialty Singapore

6.4.15 Swiss Re Corporate Solutions Singapore

6.4.16 Starr International Insurance (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

6.4.17 Great American Insurance Company, Singapore Branch

6.4.18 Great Eastern General Insurance Limited

6.4.19 United Overseas Insurance Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

7.1.1 Specialised Renewable Energy and Energy-Transition Risk Cover

7.1.2 Integrated Data-Centre and Digital-Infrastructure Insurance

7.1.3 Parametric Protection for Weather-Related Project Delays and Disruption

7.2 Future Product Development Priorities

7.2.1 Next-Generation Energy Infrastructure Insurance

7.2.2 Lifecycle-Based Engineering Insurance Solutions

7.2.3 Technology-Enabled Risk Monitoring and Underwriting

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