IGBT & Thyristor Power Semiconductor Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032 Evs, Renewable Energy, And Grid Modernization Propel 5.22% CAGR Toward USD 9.15 Billion
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|189
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$6.73 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$9.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by Product Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)
7.2.1. Planar IGBT
7.2.2. Trench-gate IGBT
7.2.3. Punch-through (PT) IGBT
7.3. Thyristor
7.3.1. Line-commutated Thyristor
7.3.2. Force-commutated Thyristor
8. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by Voltage Rating
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Above 1200 V
8.3. Up To 1200 V
9. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by Current Rating
9.1. Introduction
9.2. 200 A To 600 A
9.3. Above 600 A
9.4. Up To 200 A
10. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by Mounting Type
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Surface Mount
10.3. Through Hole
11. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by Application
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Electric Vehicle Traction
11.2.1. Battery Electric Vehicle
11.2.2. Hybrid Electric Vehicle
11.2.3. Plug In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
11.3. Motor Drives
11.4. Power Inverters
11.5. UPS And Power Supplies
11.6. Welding And Heating
12. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by End Use Industry
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Automotive
12.3. Consumer Electronics
12.4. Industrial Manufacturing
12.5. Renewable Energy
12.5.1. Solar PV
12.5.2. Wind Energy
12.6. Transportation
13. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by Region
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Asia-Pacific
13.3. North America
13.4. Latin America
13.5. Europe
13.6. Middle East
13.7. Africa
14. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by Group
14.1. Introduction
14.2. ASEAN
14.3. GCC
14.4. European Union
14.5. BRICS
14.6. G7
14.7. NATO
15. IGBT & Thyristor Market, by Country
15.1. Introduction
15.2. United States
15.3. Canada
15.4. Mexico
15.5. Brazil
15.6. United Kingdom
15.7. Germany
15.8. France
15.9. Russia
15.10. Italy
15.11. Spain
15.12. China
15.13. India
15.14. Japan
15.15. Australia
15.16. South Korea
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
16.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
16.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
16.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
16.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
16.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
16.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
17. Company Profiles
17.1. Adatronix Private Limited
17.2. Dynex Semiconductor Ltd.
17.3. Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
17.4. HIITIO
17.5. Hitachi, Ltd.
17.6. Infineon Technologies AG
17.7. Littelfuse, Inc.
17.8. Microchip Technology Incorporated
17.9. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
17.10. Nexperia
17.11. ON Semiconductor Corporation
17.12. Poseico SpA
17.13. Power Products International Ltd.
17.14. Proton-Electrotex
17.15. Renesas Electronics Corp.
17.16. RKSEMITRONICS
17.17. ROHM Co., Ltd.
17.18. SanRex Corp.
17.19. Semikron Danfoss GmbH
17.20. Shindengen Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
17.21. StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.
17.22. STMicroelectronics N.V.
17.23. Texas Instruments Incorporated
17.24. Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
17.25. V. P. Electronics
17.26. Vishay Intertechnology
17.27. WeEn Semiconductors
17.28. Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co.,Ltd.
18. Key Experts
List of Figures [23]
List of Tables [360]
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