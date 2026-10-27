ESET Expands Consumer And SOHO Protection With New AI Security And Anti-Scam Capabilities



New ESET AI Security layer protects users from AI-driven scams and emerging threats targeting AI tools.

Advanced protection features include AI Conversation Security, AI Agent Security, and Behavioral Monitoring. Additional improvements include enhanced privacy and control with Browser Screen Protection, as well as Web Control, which helps users stay safer during everyday online activity.



BRATISLAVA, Slovakia, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced new upgrades to ESET HOME Security and ESET Small Business Security, helping consumers and small office/home office users better protect themselves against scams, including increasingly sophisticated AI-powered scams, malicious links, and emerging threats targeting AI tools.

“AI is quickly becoming part of everyday digital life, and cybercriminals are already using it to create more convincing scams and new attack paths,” said Viktória Ivanová, Vice President of Consumer & IoT at ESET.“With this launch, we are strengthening protection exactly where people work, browse, communicate, and experiment with AI tools. Our goal is to protect users in an increasingly complex online environment, while making advanced security effortless, understandable, and always within reach.”

Recognizing this shift, ESET has been strengthening its consumer and SOHO protection against scams for several years and now introduces a new AI Security protection layer, built specifically to safeguard users in this rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Key features of ESET AI Security

AI Conversation Security – Safeguards interactions between end users and ChatGPT. Other major LLMs, such as Gemini and Copilot, will be integrated soon. It proactively scans URLs found in LLM responses and flags content originating from phishing, malicious, or potentially unwanted sources, informing users that the referenced content may not be safe before they click on it. It also scans scripts generated by LLMs to help prevent users from running malicious code on their devices.

AI Agent Security – Monitors what AI agents access and download before execution happens. It proactively protects against unsafe files, scripts downloaded by AI tools, and suspicious external URLs.

AI Skills Checker – AI Skills Checker is a free online tool powered by AI Agent Security technology. It scans AI skills (add-ons for AI tools that enhance their functionality) for signs of malicious activity and risky behavior before users install and use them.

AI Behavioral Monitoring – Works alongside AI Agent Security to continuously monitor AI agents' behaviors and actions to discover unusual actions, suspicious access attempts, unexpected behavior patterns, and suspicious download sources.

ESET is also introducing Browser Screen Protection, designed to safeguard sensitive data during online activity, which:



Prevents unauthorized screenshots, screen recording, and screen sharing

Protects against infostealers and screen-capture malware And strengthens security during online banking, shopping, and private browsing sessions



Additionally, ESET expands its protection to the iOS environment with ESET Mobile Security for iOS*, protecting users against malicious websites, links, and threats coming from misconfigured device settings or vulnerable Wi-Fi networks. This solution is available on the App Store in both free and premium versions.

ESET Mobile Security for iOS includes:

Link Checker (Free) – Checks any URL against ESET's continually updated database of malicious links.

Device Scan (Free) – Provides a one-click security posture overview and checks the device setup for potential weaknesses, including misconfigured settings, missing protection-related permissions, and ignored issues.

Device Settings Check (Free) – Reviews key protections, such as screen lock, notification handling, and available storage for future updates.

Anti-Phishing for Safari (Premium) – Blocks malicious pages before they load.

Connection Security (Premium) – Flags risky or unsecured Wi-Fi networks while allowing creation of a list of trusted networks.

Besides all above-mentioned improvements, ESET Small Business Security now also includes Web Control. This feature enables users to configure web access settings to protect employees from accessing web pages that may contain dangerous or inappropriate content, potentially offensive material, content violating intellectual property rights, or pages that may have a negative impact on productivity.

To learn more about ESET HOME and its subscription tiers, visit our dedicated webpage. For more information about ESET Small Business Security, visit the product page.

*Pending approval. iOS app available soon. App release is subject to Apple App Store approval. Actual app availability may vary by region.

About ESET®

ESET protects organizations, critical infrastructure, and individuals, helping them build digital resilience and confidence in an increasingly AI-driven world. With more than 35 years of cybersecurity expertise, over 25 years of AI innovation, and 11 global R&D centers, ESET develops proprietary technologies designed to protect against evolving cyber threats and secure the broader AI ecosystem. Grounded in scientific rigor and taking a preemptive approach to security, ESET delivers effortless protection that remains under expert human oversight. Headquartered in the European Union and privately owned, ESET protects millions of users and more than 500,000 organizations across 178 countries. Committed to responsible AI and customer trust, ESET protects the progress that technology enables. For more information, visit or follow ESET's social media, podcasts, and blogs.

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