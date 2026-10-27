Boundless Life Music, Arts & Culture Festival To Debut In Park City June 2526, 2027, Headlined By The Black Crowes And Caamp

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural Mountain Festival in Canyons Village Pairs World-Class Music with Nonprofit Model Reinvesting 100% of Net Proceeds into Local Arts & Culture Organizations

PARK CITY, Utah, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers today officially announced the inaugural Boundless Life Music, Arts & Culture Festival, an annual world-class live entertainment experience debuting June 25–26, 2027, in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain. Headlined by legendary rock band The Black Crowes along with the American folk band Caamp, the two-day, multi-stage festival blends live music, visual and performing arts, and outdoor alpine adventure to celebrate the distinct beauty, energy, and sophistication of Park City.

Serving as the opening anchor of Park City's summer season, Boundless Life Music, Arts & Culture Festival offers destination travelers, Utah residents, and music connoisseurs a frictionless, premium mountain experience that avoids the traditional festival "grind." The event is designed to encourage extended stays and deep exploration of the Wasatch region, seamlessly pairing afternoon and evening concerts with daytime outdoor excursions-including guided hiking, horseback riding, and mountain excursions-and local cultural activations.

At the heart of the festival is a commitment to radical reciprocity and a closed-loop nonprofit model: 100% of net festival profits are reinvested directly into Park City organizations, including the Park City Community Foundation and regional arts and cultural nonprofits. Conceived as "Park City's promise to itself," Boundless Life is a homegrown initiative launched by the Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA) in collaboration with Park City Mountain (PCM), local business leaders, and residents to ensure that the event is guided by local stewards rather than outside promoters.

"Park City isn't just a scenic venue for an event-our community, culture, and natural environment are the very soul of this festival," said Fiona Grandi, Executive Director, Boundless Life. "Boundless Life was built from the ground up by local stakeholders and nonprofit leaders. Having a world-class gathering where 100% of net proceeds stay right here to support our local nonprofits ensures that our town's legacy, economy, and cultural fabric thrive."

Inaugural programming weaves daytime exploration into exclusive performances and interactive lifestyle programming, pairing national headliners with local and regional talent. Designed to challenge the assumption that destination festivals take more from a community than they leave behind, Boundless Life proves that a world-class gathering can deliver a peak guest experience while keeping Park City culturally vibrant.

"Boundless Life represents an inspiring model for what live entertainment can do for a destination," said Brian Madacsi, President and CEO of Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA). "Instead of a traditional commercial festival that rents a venue and leaves the community behind, Boundless Life is built on genuine regenerative tourism. Every ticket sold and every performance experienced directly fuels Park City's creative and philanthropic ecosystem, proving that culture and community rise together."

Tickets for the 2027 Boundless festival will officially go on sale today, October 27, 2026 at . Attendees are invited to not just buy a ticket, but to become immersed in the mountain lifestyle.

About Boundless Life Music, Arts & Culture Festival

Boundless Life Music, Arts & Culture Festival is an annual multi-day nonprofit cultural event held in Canyons Village at Park City Mountain in Utah. Founded by the Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA) in collaboration with local stakeholders, businesses, and nonprofit organizations, the festival pairs national headlining musical talent with high-altitude outdoor adventure, and local arts programming. Operating under a circular philanthropic model, 100% of net proceeds are reinvested into Park City nonprofit organizations and arts initiatives, fostering long-term community vitality and regenerative tourism. For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Jeannie Evanchan

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at