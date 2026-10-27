North America Anti-Drone Market To Reach USD 5.22 Billion By 2030, Growing At 23.8% CAGR, Says Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North America Anti-Drone Market is projected to reach USD 5.22 billion by 2030 from USD 1.79 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 23.8% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by MarketsandMarketsTM. The regional market is driven by the rapid rise in unauthorized drone intrusions across critical infrastructure, defense bases, airports, and public events, prompting agencies to adopt advanced counter-UAS systems. Increasing investments by the US Department of Defense and homeland security bodies are accelerating deployment of radar, RF, EO/IR, and AI-enabled detection and mitigation platforms.

Get PDF Brochure - Market Data & Segmentation:

Key Market Highlights



Market size, 2025: USD 1.79 Billion

Market forecast, 2030: USD 5.22 Billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 23.8% from 2025 to 2030

Largest region: North America

Leading vertical: Military & Defense

Fastest-growing platform type: UAV-based

Report scope: 150 market data tables, 60 figures, 280 pages Key players: RTX (US), Lockheed Martin (US), Anduril Industries (US), Moog Inc. (US), Boeing (US), Accipiter Radar (Canada), and Northrop Grumman (US).

Why This Market Matters

A drone that costs a few hundred dollars can now ground flights at an airport, disrupt a stadium event, or surveil a military base, and the number of those incidents is climbing across North America. Anti-drone systems are the response: layered networks of radar, radio-frequency analytics, optical sensors, and mitigation tools designed to detect an unauthorized aircraft, identify what it is, and neutralize it if needed. The challenge is that this has to happen in crowded urban environments, within tight legal limits on who may interfere with a drone, and against low-cost autonomous aircraft that keep evolving. As federal defense spending rises, border security needs grow, and airports and stadiums look for protection, the North American anti-drone market has become a clear indicator of how seriously governments and infrastructure operators are treating the low-altitude airspace above them.

Market Overview

The North America anti-drone market covers counter-UAS technologies used to detect, track, identify, and mitigate unauthorized drones across military installations, airports, borders, critical infrastructure, and public venues. The market is moving from conventional radar, kinetic, and hybrid systems toward AI-driven detection, cybersecurity-centric layers, and high-energy or microwave-based solutions, as defense, homeland security, infrastructure protection, and public safety agencies emerge as priority adopters. The market is segmented by system type (electronic systems, kinetic systems, laser systems, hybrid systems), range (short range under 2 km, medium range 2–5 km, long range above 5 km), platform type (ground-based, handheld, UAV-based), application (detection only, detection & disruption), vertical (military & defense, commercial, homeland security), and radar characteristics (radar type, deployment type, and frequency band including Ku, X, C, S, and L bands), with the report covering the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Analyst Perspective

According to MarketsandMarketsTM, high federal and defense investments are the primary driver of the market, as the US Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and federal law enforcement agencies direct substantial funding toward counter-UAS modernization programs that support large-scale deployment of radar, RF analytics, electro-optical sensors, cyber takeover tools, and directed-energy systems across bases and border zones, with Canada similarly expanding its defense procurement to address evolving aerial threats. Analysts see growing demand for cyber-based mitigation as the market's biggest opportunity, as the region's strong cybersecurity ecosystem and AI capabilities support rapid expansion of non-kinetic, cyber takeover solutions that minimize collateral damage and comply with evolving regulatory standards, alongside rising adoption of anti-drone systems by airports and stadiums. At the same time, regulatory constraints on drone neutralization remain a significant restraint, as drone interdiction through jamming, kinetic engagement, or cyber takeover is tightly regulated and largely restricted to federal entities in the US, leaving state police, airports, and private facilities unable to freely deploy mitigation tools and creating operational gaps for organizations seeking immediate protection; high deployment and integration costs add further friction. High false-positive rates in dense urban environments are also flagged as a key challenge, as congested RF environments make it difficult to distinguish malicious drones from delivery drones, hobbyist aircraft, and numerous other RF-emitting devices, alongside the rapid evolution of low-cost, autonomous drones.

Inquiry Before Buying - Get Custom Insights:

Segment Analysis

By System Type: Laser systems are projected to exhibit the fastest CAGR, owing to accelerated adoption of directed-energy technologies across US defense programs. These systems offer high precision, low engagement costs, and effective response against drone swarms, and ongoing field evaluations and increasing budget allocations for directed-energy initiatives further strengthen their growth outlook.

By Platform Type: Ground-based platforms are expected to dominate, with a market share of approximately 74–78% in 2024, owing to their effectiveness in fixed-site surveillance and protection. The UAV-based segment is anticipated to record the fastest CAGR, as mobile airborne platforms gain preference for wide-area surveillance, rapid repositioning, and agile threat engagement, with defense and homeland security agencies increasingly integrating interceptor drones and airborne sensor payloads to complement fixed-site detection assets.

By Application: Detection is expected to lead the market, as it forms the foundational layer for all counter-UAS operations. Airports, defense facilities, border zones, and critical infrastructure operators prioritize robust multi-sensor detection to ensure early situational awareness, and investments in radar, RF analytics, EO/IR sensors, and AI-driven detection continue to rise.

By Vertical: Military & defense is expected to lead the market, due to sustained federal funding, extensive modernization programs, and the increasing frequency of unmanned incursions across sensitive defense installations, with strong procurement momentum from the US Department of Defense reinforcing its position. The commercial vertical is projected to grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The United States dominated the North America anti-drone market with an 86.5% share in 2024, supported by robust federal defense spending, DHS-led security programs, and increasing drone incidents near restricted airspace. Canada is advancing procurement for border protection and for safeguarding energy facilities, particularly in remote and high-risk regions. Mexico is expected to be the fastest-growing country in the region, as security forces and critical infrastructure operators respond to the use of drones for illicit cross-border activities, surveillance, and smuggling, and as the country strengthens investment in airspace monitoring, border protection, and critical infrastructure security. Growing collaboration with US defense and homeland security bodies is also accelerating technology transfer and capability development in Mexico.

Key Industry Trends



High federal and defense investments, alongside expansion of AI-enabled surveillance infrastructure, continue to be the strongest drivers of market growth.

The market is transitioning from conventional radar, kinetic, and hybrid systems toward AI-driven detection, cybersecurity-centric layers, and high-energy or microwave-based solutions, with growing emphasis on automation and cross-domain command and control.

Directed-energy technologies are gaining attention across US defense programs, supported by field evaluations and increasing budget allocations.

Interceptor drones and airborne sensor payloads are increasingly being integrated to complement fixed-site detection assets and counter evolving aerial threats.

Growing demand for cyber-based mitigation and adoption of anti-drone systems by airports and stadiums are creating new opportunities for software-centric solutions.

Regulatory constraints on drone neutralization and high deployment and integration costs remain key restraints on broader adoption beyond federal entities. High false-positive rates in dense urban environments and the rapid evolution of low-cost, autonomous drones continue to challenge detection accuracy and response.

Competitive Landscape

MarketsandMarketsTM identifies RTX and Lockheed Martin as star players in the North America Anti-Drone Market, given their strong market share and product footprint. In the company evaluation matrix, RTX stands out with a broad, mature product portfolio and strong presence in defense procurement, reflecting high adoption across large-scale military and homeland security programs, while Anduril demonstrates rapid upward momentum driven by AI-native platforms and autonomous interception systems, positioning it as a disruptive force gaining share in both government and border security applications. Fortem Technologies and BlueHalo, among others, have distinguished themselves among SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Related Reports

VCSEL Market

Interior Levelling Tools Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarketsTM: MarketsandMarketsTM has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarketsTM is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe. Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStoreTM, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts. To find out more, visit TM.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Rohan Salgarkar MarketsandMarketsTM INC. 1615 South Congress Ave. Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email:... Visit Our Website: Report Code: SE 9937 | Published: 16 Feb 2026 | Report Pages: 280 | Market Data Tables: 150 | Figures: 60