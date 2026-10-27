1104Health And Johns Hopkins Researchers Present Data On Physician Collaboration Across Community And Academic Oncology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Across 24 oncology organizations, findings highlight new physician relationships, rapid access to subspecialty expertise, and changes in patient management

BALTIMORE, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1104Health, which operates a physician collaboration network connecting community and academic oncology, announced new findings from its Shared Care NetworkTM (SCN). The SCN enables oncologists across institutions to access subspecialty expertise, discuss treatment options, coordinate referrals, and plan shared care around individual patients. The findings, drawn from 228 cases across 24 oncology organizations in the same geographic region, were presented with researchers from the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins at the 2026 ASCO Quality Care Symposium in Boston (Poster #720, Warrier et al.).

“Timely cancer care depends on relationships between physicians, but there's never been infrastructure built for them. As new therapies and trials grow more complex, access depends on connecting the right physicians, at the right time, around the same patient,” said Rose Wang, CEO of 1104Health.

Oncology has no shortage of software, data or trial recruitment tools. What it lacks is a way for physicians to work together across institutions in the same region. The SCN helps physicians build those connections around the patients they share.

Key Findings

The network creates new relationships. Among 72 interactions between oncologists, 69% were between physicians who had not previously worked together.

Demand starts in the community. Community oncologists initiated 84% of cases. Trial matching was the leading reason for usage, accounting for 60% of all cases. Informal peer consults and formal consult referrals made up another 24%.

Response is fast. The median time to a subspecialist response was 2.5 hours.

Care plans change. Patient management changed in 68% of completed subspecialty consultations (27 of 40). Nearly half of those changes (48%) were to the treatment plan.

Patients reach trials. Eleven patients enrolled in clinical trials following SCN-facilitated care, spanning pancreatic, lung, esophageal, brain and prostate cancers. More than a third of enrollments (36%) were at community research sites.

Value flows in both directions. Academic subspecialists initiated 16% of patient cases to move care closer to patients' homes, saving patients a median of 1.5 hours of driving per visit.

Why It Matters

For life sciences companies, these findings highlight the role of physician collaboration in patient access. Treatment discussions, patient identification and coordination with relevant disease experts and care sites all happen between physicians, and the SCN supports each of those steps.

The SCN is now available within OncoEMR, embedding consultations and trial search into oncologists' existing workflow. Identifiable patient data is not shared with life sciences partners.

About the Study

The retrospective analysis reviewed cases managed through the SCN between January 2025 and May 2026, across 18 community and six academic oncology organizations. Outcomes were assessed in the subsets of cases where data was available. The analysis is observational and does not establish causal effects of SCN participation. A prospective evaluation is planned to measure implementation, trial enrollment, patient and clinician experience, and scalability.

The study was sponsored by 1104Health and Blackbird Laboratories. Additional support came from the Barney Family Foundation, the Laverna Hahn Charitable Trust, the Glosserman Fund and the Bloomberg-Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

About 1104Health

1104Health operates the Shared Care NetworkTM, a physician collaboration platform and network connecting community and academic oncology. Through subspecialty consultations, treatment discussions, referrals, clinical trial navigation, and shared care planning, the SCN helps oncologists work together across institutions around individual patients. Learn more at 1104health.com. Participation is free for physicians.

CONTACT: Contact Requests: Shannon Kehrli Head of Integration skehrli@1104health.com