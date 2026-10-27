Child Care Aware Of Kansas Honored For Keeping Child Care Doors Open

Director Amanda Poyser at Child Care Aware of Kansas accepts WINGS trophy alongside TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama, and CTO Jerome Fodor

From disaster recovery to zoning challenges, GO-Team helped preserve approximately 3,185 Child Care spots

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Child Care Aware of Kansas earned an Honorable Mention at the 2026 TOOTRiS WINGS Summit for its GO-Team, an initiative bringing providers, government agencies and community partners together to overcome barriers that threaten local Child Care.

Amanda Poyser, Director of Family Connections and Community Impact, presented the initiative before 300 Child Care leaders and industry partners attending WINGS. The GO-Team tackles challenges ranging from storm damage and unexpected closures to zoning restrictions, fire code requirements and obstacles to expansion.

“The fastest way to remove barriers is to bring together the people who can remove them,” Poyser told attendees.“We don't replace existing partners. We help those partners work together.”

Rather than leaving providers to coordinate multiple agencies themselves, the GO-Team brings decision makers and resources to the same table. Partners include Child Care Licensing, the State Fire Marshal's Office, local governments, technical assistance organizations and Child Care Resource and Referral agencies.

According to its award application, the initiative helped preserve approximately 3,185 Child Care spots, completed 161 advocacy engagements with local government bodies and awarded $28,900 in financial assistance to providers affected by storms and disasters. An additional $100,000 was secured to assist providers in 2026.

During her presentation, Poyser described helping a provider whose home was destroyed by fire, including assistance to offset income lost while she could not provide care. The team also worked with communities to resolve zoning and ordinance issues and brought providers together with fire officials to find solutions that protect children while making continued operation feasible.

“Quality child care is the backbone of our economy and workforce,” said Kami Cohorst, Executive Director of Child Care Aware of Kansas.“When we clear roadblocks for providers, we are actively strengthening Kansas families and fueling economic growth across our entire state.”

“Every Child Care spot protected represents a family that can keep moving forward,” said Alessandra Lezama, CEO of TOOTRiS.“Child Care Aware of Kansas is showing what happens when people take shared responsibility and turn collaboration into action. We're proud to recognize that work and give other communities the opportunity to learn from it at WINGS.”

The WINGS Awards selected six finalists from nationwide applications to present their approaches before attendees voted for the winners. More than $10,000 in funding and support was awarded across the program.

Held September 14–16 at the Coronado Island Marriott Resort & Spa, the 2026 TOOTRiS WINGS Summit brought together leaders from more than 40 states and Washington, D.C., to share solutions for Child Care.

About Child Care Aware of Kansas

Child Care Aware of Kansas supports families, providers and communities in strengthening access to Child Care. Its GO-Team coordinates advocacy, emergency response and community partnerships to preserve and expand care across Kansas.

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest Child Care platform that partners with employers, providers, government agencies, and Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) organizations to strengthen local Child Care ecosystems, amplify the impact of community-based initiatives, and make care more accessible, equitable, and sustainable - empowering parents, supporting providers, and fueling economic growth. Learn more at tootris.

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

+1 720-988-0984

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Child Care Aware of Kansas Honored for Keeping Child Care Doors Open News Provided By TOOTRiS October 27, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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