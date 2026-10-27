Hello Nanny! Wins National Bronze Award For Advancing Child Care Workforce Reform

Hello Nanny! Takes Home Bronze at WINGS Awards 2026

Hello Nanny! Founder & CEO Stephanie Fornaro (center), pictured with TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama, and TOOTRiS CTO Jerome Fodor at WINGS Awards 2026

Recognized at WINGS 2026 for creating professional career pathways for nannies while advocating for national Child Care tax reform.

- Stephanie Fornaro, Founder & CEO of Hello Nanny!

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- A nationwide nanny agency working to transform how America pays for Child Care and supports its caregiving workforce has earned national recognition. Hello Nanny!, founded by Founder & CEO Stephanie Fornaro, received the Bronze Award at WINGS 2026, hosted by TOOTRiS, the nation's largest Child Care platform.

The award recognizes Hello Nanny!'s Career Pathway Launch, an initiative combining professional education, fair employment practices and federal policy advocacy. For Fornaro, the mission is personal. As a single mother, access to Child Care was her lifeline, allowing her to work, provide for her daughter and build a career.

“When people say that childcare is a luxury, I have a visceral response to that,” Fornaro told WINGS attendees.“Access to that childcare was my livelihood. It was my lifeline.”

Hello Nanny! requires families to employ caregivers through legal W-2 payroll, providing verifiable income and formal employment protections. Through its Career Pathway Launch, the agency is also creating opportunities for professional education, industry credentials and career advancement, helping elevate nannying into a more recognized and sustainable profession.

Fornaro also founded the Workforce Infrastructure Institute an independent, nonpartisan research organization advocating for federal tax reforms that would make childcare more affordable for families while recognizing caregivers as essential to America's workforce.

“The tax code classifies childcare as consumption, like a gym membership or a handbag. It's infrastructure,” Fornaro said.

“Child Care makes everything else possible. It allows parents to work, businesses to grow and children to thrive,” said TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama.“Stephanie isn't waiting for Washington to act. She's creating opportunities for caregivers today while fighting for changes that could benefit millions of families tomorrow.”

Hello Nanny! was among six finalists selected from applicants nationwide to present at WINGS 2026, held September 14–16 in Coronado, California. More than 200 Child Care leaders from over 40 states and Washington, D.C., attended, with participants voting to recognize innovative solutions already making an impact. The WINGS Awards provided more than $10,000 in funding and support to advance the winning initiatives.

About Hello Nanny!®

Hello Nanny!® is a nationwide, WBENC-certified nanny and household placement agency headquartered in Frisco, Texas. Every placement is structured as legal W-2 employment, and the agency's Career Pathway creates opportunities for professional education, industry credentials and long-term career advancement. Learn more at .

About the Workforce Infrastructure Institute

The Workforce Infrastructure Institute is an independent, nonpartisan research and policy organization founded by Stephanie Fornaro. Its research makes the case that childcare, in-home care and eldercare are economic infrastructure, not personal consumption. Reports are free to read and cite at

About TOOTRiS

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest Child Care platform that partners with employers, providers, government agencies, and Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) organizations to strengthen local Child Care ecosystems, amplify the impact of community-based initiatives, and make care more accessible, equitable, and sustainable - empowering parents, supporting providers, and fueling economic growth. Learn more at tootris.

Media Contact:

Hello Nanny!: 844-266-2669 -...

Workforce Infrastructure Institute:...

Jeff McAdam

TOOTRiS

+1 720-988-0984

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Hello Nanny! Wins National Bronze Award for Advancing Child Care Workforce Reform News Provided By TOOTRiS October 27, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Education, Technology



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