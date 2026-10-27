Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 10.4% CAGR Through 2030

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Market Growth

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Market Share

Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Market Research

The Business Research Company's Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The escalating challenge of antimicrobial-resistant infections is reshaping the landscape of molecular diagnostics, particularly in the field of antimicrobial resistance genotyping panels. As healthcare systems increasingly rely on rapid and precise genetic testing to tackle resistant pathogens, this market is set to experience steady growth. Let's explore the current market status, the driving factors behind its expansion, the competitive environment, and future prospects.

Market Size and Expected Growth in the Antimicrobial Resistance Genotyping Panels Market

The antimicrobial resistance (AMR) genotyping panels market is anticipated to surpass $2 billion by 2030. This segment forms a significant portion of the broader Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing market, which is forecasted to reach about $6 billion in the same year, with AMR genotyping panels contributing nearly 40% of that total. Within the vast Healthcare Services industry, projected to be worth $11,335 billion by 2030, this market will represent a small but important fraction of nearly 0.026%. The sector is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10% leading up to 2030, reflecting increasing demand for advanced diagnostic solutions.

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Dominance of Pre-Designed Panels in the Antimicrobial Resistance Genotyping Panels Market

When looking at product types, the antimicrobial resistance genotyping panels market is divided mainly between custom panels and pre-designed ones. Pre-designed panels are forecasted to be the leading segment by 2030, making up 59% of the market-or about $1 billion in value. Their popularity stems from the demand for standardized and validated diagnostic processes, the ability to cover a wide range of clinically relevant resistance genes, faster turnaround times for routine tests, user-friendly implementation in healthcare environments, and a preference for multiplex assays that are ready to use. This standardization helps ensure reliable and consistent results in managing infectious diseases.

Additional Segments Within the AMR Genotyping Panels Market

The market is also categorized by technology, including polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based, microarray-based, next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based platforms, and other emerging methods. Applications cover clinical diagnostics, research endeavors, drug development, and beyond. End users range from hospitals and clinics to research institutions, pharmaceutical and biotech firms, and various other healthcare-related organizations.

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Primary Factors Accelerating Growth in the Antimicrobial Resistance Genotyping Panels Market

One of the major forces propelling the AMR genotyping panels market is the increasing prevalence of antimicrobial-resistant infections worldwide. Multidrug-resistant pathogens are spreading, and conventional culture methods are too slow to aid timely clinical decisions. Rapid genotyping panels provide fast, accurate identification of resistance genes, which supports effective therapy choices, improves patient outcomes, enhances infection control efforts, and feeds ongoing surveillance programs in hospitals and public health laboratories. This factor is expected to contribute approximately 2.0% annual growth.

Expanding Initiatives for Antimicrobial Resistance Surveillance and Tracking

Governments, healthcare organizations, and public health agencies are expanding surveillance programs to identify emerging resistant pathogens early and contain their spread. AMR genotyping panels offer precise genetic information critical for outbreak investigation, epidemiology, stewardship programs, and standardized monitoring at national and global levels. This expanding emphasis on tracking antimicrobial resistance is anticipated to add roughly 1.0% growth annually to the market.

Growth in Molecular Diagnostic and Sequencing Capabilities Boosts Market Expansion

Investments in PCR technologies, next-generation sequencing, and automated laboratory systems have significantly enhanced the capacity for quick genetic testing. These advancements allow for faster detection of resistance genes compared to traditional methods, improving surveillance quality and outbreak response. This development is projected to contribute about 0.8% annual growth to the sector.

Leading Regions in the Antimicrobial Resistance Genotyping Panels Market Focus on North America and the USA

North America is expected to remain the dominant region in this market, reaching $0.9 billion by 2030-up from $0.6 billion in 2025-at a CAGR of 10%. This growth is driven by strong research funding from the NIH and other federal sources, a robust pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector, cutting-edge laboratory infrastructure, a solid academic research base, and growing adoption of automated and AI-supported technologies in animal research across the United States and Canada.

Within North America, the USA will be the biggest single country market, projected to grow from $0.5 billion in 2025 to $0.8 billion in 2030 at a 10% CAGR. This expansion is supported by broader national antimicrobial resistance surveillance programs, increased use of molecular diagnostics in hospital microbiology labs, a rising incidence of healthcare-associated infections caused by resistant organisms, growing uptake of next-generation sequencing for pathogen characterization, favorable reimbursement policies for advanced infectious disease diagnostics, and ongoing investment in lab modernization and genomic testing.

Key Market Player Leading the Antimicrobial Resistance Genotyping Panels Sector

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. holds a leadership position in global sales within the AMR genotyping panels market, accounting for 1% of the market share in 2025. Its offerings span PCR-based genotyping assays, molecular diagnostic solutions, nucleic acid extraction technologies, real-time PCR instruments, and laboratory consumables used in resistance detection, pathogen characterization, clinical diagnostics, and public health surveillance.

Other Notable Competitors in the Market

Besides Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., other significant players include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Illumina Inc, bioMérieux SA, QIAGEN N.V., Cepheid Inc, Bruker Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, Seegene Inc, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc, MedGenome Inc, Vela Diagnostics Pte Ltd, Agena Bioscience Inc, Streck Inc, T2 Biosystems Inc, Curetis GmbH, CD Genomics Inc, 3B BlackBio Biotech India Ltd, Genefirst Ltd, and OpGen Inc.

Market Fragmentation and Competitive Dynamics Among Top Players

The antimicrobial resistance genotyping panels market is highly fragmented, with the ten biggest companies generating only about 6% of total revenue in 2025. This fragmentation is due to moderate barriers to entry - including stringent diagnostic standards, complex regulatory requirements, demanding genomic technologies, and the need for highly accurate pathogen identification and resistance detection. Leading companies maintain their foothold through diversified product portfolios, strategic partnerships, global distribution networks, and ongoing innovation in molecular diagnostics and genomic testing. As demand grows for rapid resistance detection, advanced genotyping capabilities, infectious disease surveillance, and precision diagnostics, collaborations, new product development, and geographic expansion will be key to strengthening their market shares.

Reported Market Shares of Leading Companies in 2025

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc: 1%

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: 1%

- Abbott Laboratories: 1%

- Illumina Inc: 1%

- bioMérieux SA: 1%

- QIAGEN N.V.: 0.5%

- Cepheid Inc: 0.4%

- Bruker Corporation: 0.4%

- Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc: 0.4%

- Seegene Inc: 0.4%

Strategies Companies Use to Maintain Competitive Advantage

Market leaders are focusing on advancing antimicrobial resistance genotyping panels to enhance detection and surveillance capabilities. They are leveraging molecular diagnostics to improve resistance identification and monitoring and expanding genomic testing to support infection control and research efforts. The integration of artificial intelligence analytics is also helping to boost prediction accuracy and precision diagnostics.

How Multiplex PCR Assays Are Changing the Market for AMR Genotyping Panels

Multiplex PCR-based research assays are revolutionizing the antimicrobial resistance genotyping panels market by enabling simultaneous detection of multiple pathogens and antibiotic resistance genes. This innovation improves research efficiency and speeds up the identification of resistance patterns.

For example, in September 2025, Molecular Designs introduced the urogenital microbiota with ABX 53 Simplicity Panel, a multiplex PCR-based research tool that detects urinary pathogens alongside resistance genes. It identifies 28 microbial targets and 25 antibiotic resistance gene markers within the same day, increasing accuracy, accelerating analysis, and enhancing antimicrobial resistance research.

Expected Market Growth from Custom and Pre-Designed Panels by 2030

Together, custom panels and pre-designed panels represent the most promising segments, expected to contribute over $0.9 billion in additional market value between 2025 and 2030. Custom panels are projected to grow by $0.4 billion, while pre-designed panels will increase by $0.5 billion. Their expansion is driven by the need for rapid and precise resistance detection, broader adoption of multiplex molecular diagnostics in clinical microbiology, discovery of novel resistance markers, targeted infection control strategies, high-throughput genotyping advancements, and precision diagnostics supporting evidence-based antimicrobial therapies. This growth reflects heightened attention to stewardship, improved clinical decision-making, and strengthened public health preparedness against drug-resistant infectious diseases.

Overview of the Antimicrobial Resistance Genotyping Panels Market Supply Chain

The supply chain includes raw material providers such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Takara Bio Inc., Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs Inc., LGC Biosearch Technologies, Integrated DNA Technologies Inc., Twist Bioscience Corporation, Eurofins Scientific SE, Sartorius AG, Bioneer Corporation, GenScript Biotech Corporation, BioMérieux SA, Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc, PacBio Inc., Enzo Life Sciences Inc., Bioline GmbH, Zymo Research Corporation, and Tecan Group AG.

Wholesalers and distributors include major healthcare and diagnostic centers such as Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sonic Healthcare Limited, SYNLAB International GmbH, Unilabs SA, Cerba Healthcare, Singapore General Hospital, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Royal Melbourne Hospital, and Massachusetts General Hospital.

End users cover a wide range of institutions like the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Johns Hopkins Medicine, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Sonic Healthcare Limited, SYNLAB International GmbH, Unilabs SA, Cerba Healthcare, National Health Service England, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Singapore General Hospital, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, Fortis Healthcare Limited, Manipal Hospitals, Tata Memorial Centre, The University of Tokyo Hospital, Seoul National University Hospital, Royal Melbourne Hospital, Toronto General Hospital, Massachusetts General Hospital, and University of California San Francisco Health.

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Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) Genotyping Panels Market Set For Rapid Expansion With 10.4% CAGR Through 2030 News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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