Geothermal Power Equipment Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Research By The Business Research Company

Geothermal Power Equipment Market Report

Geothermal Power Equipment Market share

Geothermal Power Equipment size

The Business Research Company's Geothermal Power Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The geothermal power equipment market is undergoing notable transformation driven by new technologies and increasing global focus on clean energy. Innovations in bearing technology and expanding renewable energy goals are shaping the industry's future landscape, with major players competing to enhance system efficiency, reliability, and environmental performance. Here is a detailed overview of the current market developments, growth drivers, key players, and emerging trends within this evolving sector.

How Ceramic Bearing Technology Is Impacting the Geothermal Power Equipment Market

Hydrodynamic ceramic bearing technology is revolutionizing geothermal power equipment by enhancing pump durability, boosting operational efficiency, and ensuring dependable performance under extreme geothermal conditions. A prime example is 3M Company's November 2025 introduction of 3M Hydrodynamic Thrust Bearings. These bearings feature silicon carbide ceramic pads combined with a patented spring-mount and segmented tilting-pad design tailored for geothermal pumps and high-temperature environments. Their advanced ceramic construction, fluid-film separation properties, and heat resistance help reduce friction, extend the lifespan of machinery, and improve reliability in challenging geothermal drilling and production settings.

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Renewable Energy Goals Driving Demand for Geothermal Power Equipment

The global geothermal power equipment market is expected to grow rapidly through 2030, propelled by rising commitments to renewable energy targets, efforts to enhance energy security, supportive government policies, and ongoing innovations in geothermal technologies. These factors collectively stimulate exploration, development, and deployment of geothermal systems within broader clean energy portfolios.

Expanding Renewable Energy Portfolios Boost Market Growth

Governments and utility companies are actively broadening their clean energy mixes to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet climate objectives. Geothermal energy's reliable baseload power complements variable sources like solar and wind, encouraging increased investments in exploration and project development. Consequently, demand for turbines, generators, heat exchangers, and drilling equipment capable of operating continuously at high capacity is climbing. This trend is estimated to contribute about 1.5% annual growth to the geothermal power equipment market.

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Energy Security and Domestic Production Motivate Market Expansion

Many countries are prioritizing energy independence to lessen reliance on imported fossil fuels and volatile energy markets. Locally sourced geothermal heat offers steady year-round power, prompting governments to support domestic geothermal projects through funding and incentives. This focus attracts both public and private investments into drilling machinery, turbines, pumps, and control systems, contributing roughly 1.3% annual growth to the market.

Government Incentives Provide Crucial Support for Market Development

Policy measures such as tax credits, grants, low-interest loans, renewable energy mandates, and exploration subsidies lower project risks and ease the upfront costs of geothermal resource assessment and plant construction. These incentives encourage more developers and utilities to incorporate geothermal energy into their generation portfolios, which is expected to add around 1.0% annual growth to the market.

Projected Market Size Highlights Geothermal Power Equipment's Growing Role

By 2030, the geothermal power equipment market is forecast to surpass $41 billion. As a subset of the broader Power Generation, Transmission and Control Equipment sector, valued at approximately $685 billion by 2030, geothermal equipment accounts for about 6% of that segment. Within the even larger Electrical and Electronics industry, with an estimated value of $5,579 billion by 2030, geothermal power equipment represents nearly 0.7%. The market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% through that year.

North America Positioned as the Largest Regional Market for Geothermal Equipment

North America is expected to maintain its lead as the largest regional market in 2030, reaching a valuation of $13 billion, up from $10 billion in 2025, reflecting a 5% CAGR. This growth is supported by abundant geothermal resources, strong federal and state renewable energy policies, tax incentives, the modernization and expansion of existing plants, investments in enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) and drilling technology, robust energy infrastructure, and high utility demand for dependable renewable baseload power throughout the United States and Canada.

United States Leads National Markets for Geothermal Equipment

The US market is projected to be the largest within North America, valued at $11 billion in 2030, growing from $9 billion in 2025 at a 5% CAGR. Growth drivers include enhanced geothermal systems in western states, significant investments in advanced drilling and reservoir stimulation technologies, integration of utility-scale renewables, favorable federal funding and loan programs, collaborations between energy companies and technology developers, and replacement of aging geothermal generation equipment.

Dominance of Full-Flow Systems in the Geothermal Power Equipment Market

The geothermal power equipment market is categorized into full-flow power generation systems and dual cycle power generation systems. Full-flow systems are projected to dominate, comprising 65% of the market in 2030, equivalent to $26 billion. Growth in this segment is fueled by the development of high-temperature geothermal reservoirs, preference for efficient steam utilization, advancements in corrosion-resistant turbines and pressure management, expansion of large-scale projects, investments in next-generation plant engineering, and a focus on maximizing output and long-term reliability.

Market Breakdown by Products and Applications

The geothermal power equipment market is segmented by product into transformers, turbines, separators, generators, condensers, and other related products. Application-wise, it serves diverse areas including space heating, aquaculture, horticulture, recreation, and additional uses, reflecting the wide-ranging deployment of geothermal technologies across sectors.

Siemens AG's Market Leadership in Geothermal Equipment Sales

According to The Business Research Company, Siemens AG topped global sales in 2025 with a 9% market share. The company's portfolio includes steam turbines, generators, automation and digital control systems, and power plant solutions that ensure efficient energy conversion, stable generation, operational flexibility, and reliable performance at geothermal facilities.

Major Players Competing in the Geothermal Power Equipment Industry

Key corporations active in this sector include Siemens AG, General Electric Vernova, Toshiba Corporation, Mitsubishi Corporation, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, Ormat Technologies Inc, Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., Halliburton Company, Holtec International, Kaishan Group Co., Ltd., Thermax Limited, Turboden S.p.A., Edge Energy Ltd., GreenFire Energy Inc., Ergil Group, Gulf Coast Green Energy, TAS Energy Inc., and Exergy International.

Market Fragmentation and Challenges Shaping Industry Dynamics

The geothermal power equipment market is moderately fragmented, with the top 10 companies accounting for 28% of total revenue in 2025. This fragmentation results from significant technological and operational barriers such as complex resource exploration, advanced generation technology, specialized equipment design, and the necessity for efficient energy conversion and resource management. Leading companies maintain their positions through comprehensive geothermal product portfolios, strong partnerships with utilities, global project execution capabilities, and continuous innovation in turbines, drilling, and power plant technology. As demand rises for renewable baseload power, enhanced geothermal systems, low-carbon electricity, and advanced geothermal infrastructure, ongoing technology development, strategic collaborations, and geographic expansion will further strengthen their market foothold.

Top Companies by Market Share in 2025

The leading players and their respective market shares include Siemens AG with 9%, General Electric Vernova at 5%, Toshiba Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation each holding 4%, and Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Baker Hughes Company, Schlumberger Limited, Ormat Technologies Inc, Ansaldo Energia S.p.A., and Halliburton Company each commanding approximately 1%.

Competitive Strategies Among Leading Firms

Market leaders are focusing on advancing drilling technologies to enhance geothermal resource extraction efficiency. They are also deploying sophisticated digital monitoring systems to optimize plant performance, developing enhanced geothermal systems to increase renewable capacity, offering modular power plant solutions for flexible geothermal deployment, and introducing next-generation turbines designed to improve energy conversion efficiency.

Supply Chain Overview from Raw Materials to End Users

The geothermal power equipment supply chain spans raw material suppliers such as ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO Holdings, Tata Steel Limited, and Thyssenkrupp AG, among others. Wholesalers and distributors include companies like W.W. Grainger Inc., Motion Industries Inc., Applied Industrial Technologies Inc., ERIKS N.V., RS Group plc, Rexel S.A., and Wesco International Inc. End users encompass a broad range of geothermal operators and energy companies, including Enel Green Power S.p.A., Calpine Corporation, Kenya Electricity Generating Company PLC, Contact Energy Limited, Energy Development Corporation, Mercury NZ Limited, Pertamina Geothermal Energy, Star Energy Geothermal, Reykjavik Energy, Landsvirkjun, Electricité de France S.A., Orkuveita Reykjavikur, CeraPhi Energy Limited, Baseload Capital, Fervo Energy Company, Eavor Technologies Inc., Cyrq Energy Inc., Geothermal Engineering Ltd., Ignis Energy, and GreenRock Energy.

Growth Prospects of Full-Flow and Dual Cycle Systems in the Geothermal Market

Full-flow and dual cycle power generation systems represent the most promising segments for growth, expected to add over $11 billion to the geothermal power equipment market by 2030. Full-flow systems are anticipated to grow by $6 billion, while dual cycle systems will contribute approximately $5 billion between 2025 and 2030. This expansion is driven by developments in enhanced geothermal systems, improvements in drilling and reservoir engineering, investments in high-efficiency turbines and heat conversion technologies, exploitation of low-temperature resources, renewable decarbonization efforts, and public-private partnerships focused on geothermal infrastructure. Collectively, these factors highlight the industry's commitment to delivering reliable renewable baseload power, improving plant performance, and expanding sustainable generation capacity within the global renewable energy and power generation landscape.

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Geothermal Power Equipment Market Entering High-Growth Phase According To Research By The Business Research Company News Provided By TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd. October 27, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, World & Regional



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