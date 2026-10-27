Altadx And Americaneagle Announce Partnership Focused On AI-Powered Customer Experiences

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The partnership pairs OMAP® by AltaDX, a digital workforce of purpose-built AI agents, with Americaneagle's web design, development, and marketing clients.

- Jerry Boduch, Chief Partnerships Officer, AmericaneagleFAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AltaDX, the fitness, wellness, and beauty technology company behind OMAP, today announced a referral partnership with Americaneagle, the web design, development, and digital marketing agency.Under the partnership, Americaneagle will refer its client base to Concierge Agent, one of AltaDX's OMAPagents-a digital hire that answers visitor and customer questions the moment they arrive on a website, day or night, instead of leaving inquiries to wait for business hours.Because Americaneagle builds and manages websites for its clients, Concierge fits naturally alongside the sites the agency already delivers: it sits directly on a client's website, answering routine questions and capturing interest in real time, without requiring a client to adopt new software or change how their site works.The partnership gives Americaneagle's clients a way to convert more of the traffic already reaching their websites, while giving their teams time back from answering the same questions repeatedly."Brands trust Americaneagle to build and run their websites, which is exactly why we wanted the Concierge Agent working there. Their clients have already done the hard part of getting people to those sites, and the Concierge Agent makes sure any questions get answered and opportunities get converted, day or night, without adding anyone to their team.” - Tara Levitt, Chief Experience Officer, AltaDX“Partnering with AltaDX reflects our commitment to bringing customers the right AI solutions to help them succeed digitally. AltaDX offers a practical way for businesses to use AI to improve customer engagement and get more value from their digital experiences.”- Jerry Boduch, Chief Partnerships Officer, AmericaneagleThe partnership reflects a shared focus on helping Americaneagle's clients get more value from the websites they've already invested in-turning routine visitor questions into a responsive, always-on experience without adding headcount. AltaDX and Americaneagle will share further details on the partnership as they become available.About AltaDXAltaDX is a fitness, wellness, and beauty technology company co-founded by Al Noshirvani, Dharmesh Trivedi, and Tara Levitt. AltaDX partners with health, fitness, beauty, and wellness operators to modernize their technology ecosystems through strategic consulting, custom software development, and OMAP-a growing roster of AI agents purpose-built as digital hires for the industry. Learn more at omapagents.About AmericaneagleAmericaneagle is a full-service, family-owned digital agency dedicated to providing best-in-class web design, development, hosting, post-launch support, and digital marketing services for over 30 years. With a global team of 750+ skilled professionals and subject matter experts, Americaneagle focuses on achieving measurable results and exceeding our clients' goals. Offering unparalleled flexibility and expertise in a wide range of online services, we have the capabilities to successfully partner with businesses in any industry, from Fortune 500 enterprises to government entities, professional sports teams, manufacturing companies, healthcare organizations, multi-channel retailers, and more.

Tara Levitt

AltaDX Group Inc.

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AltaDX and Americaneagle Announce Partnership Focused on AI-Powered Customer Experiences News Provided By AltaDX October 27, 2026, 14:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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