Homesage.Ai Scores Any U.S. ZIP Code As A Buyer's Or Seller's Market For Investment Funds

Homesage Full Property Report shows whether a US ZIP code favors buyers or sellers.

Homesage Full Property Report shows investment funds whether a U.S. ZIP code favors buyers or sellers, with a score out of 100.

- said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Homesage shows investment funds whether a U.S. ZIP code favors buyers or sellers.

In a buyer's market, more homes are for sale than there are buyers, so prices and terms lean toward the buyer. A seller's market works the other way.

Funds that buy homes in many cities often judge a market from metro-wide reports. Those averages can hide a ZIP code that moves against the rest of its city.

With Homesage, an analyst runs a Full Property Report on any address in the ZIP code they want to check. The report's Local Market Outlook section scores that ZIP code from 0 to 100.

The score comes with a plain label that runs from a strong buyer's market to a strong seller's market.

Homesage's database covers 155M+ U.S. properties, so a fund can run that check on almost any ZIP code in the U.S.

On October 23, ZIP code 95864 in California's Sacramento area scored 71, a modest seller's market. Its price forecast showed a 0.4% drop over 6 months, and homes there stayed on the market for an average of 45 days.

What a fund sees in the Local Market Outlook section:

- The score out of 100 and its label, so the lean of the market is clear at a glance.

- A price forecast for the next 1 month, 3 months, and 6 months.

- Average days on market, plus the count of active homes and homes sold in the last 90 days.

“A fund can be right about a city and still wrong about the street. Now an analyst can check each ZIP code on the shortlist before lunch,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.

How it fits into a fund's own tools:

- Analysts can save the report as a PDF or email a read-only copy to a colleague in a few clicks.

- Data teams can pull the same score for a list of ZIP codes through the Real Estate APIs. The APIs offer 30+ endpoints across 8 categories.

- Teams working in AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT, or Gemini can request a ZIP code's score through the Homesage MCP server.

Homesage plans run on credits. Each plan comes with a monthly credit balance, and that one balance covers every Homesage product, from reports to API calls. Every self-serve plan starts with a 30-day trial that includes 300 credits. Funds that check many markets can request a custom setup through Homesage Custom AI Solutions.

Funds can see every plan and its credits on the Homesage pricing page.

About Homesage

Homesage is a real estate technology company based in Washington, DC. It uses AI to analyze 155M+ properties across the U.S. It helps real estate investors, agents, lenders, and developers find and evaluate investment properties. Its products are Investment Property Search, Full Property Reports, Real Estate APIs, and Custom AI Solutions. It also offers the DealFinder Mobile App and the DealFinder Browser Extension. Learn more at Homesage.

Blaze Dimov

Homesage

+1 240-421-0931

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Homesage Scores Any U.S. ZIP Code as a Buyer's or Seller's Market for Investment Funds News Provided By Homesage October 27, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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