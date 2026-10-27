Outsourced CFO's Damian Baker Delivers Cash Flow Masterclass For Global Business Community

Damian Baker, Executive Head of Cloud Accounting at Outsourced CFO, led an expert discussion on how South African businesses can prepare for VAT modernisation and the future of digital tax.

The webinar for The Lekker Network's Global Circle brought OCFO's financial expertise to South African-connected founders and professionals worldwide.

- Damian Baker, Executive Head of Cloud Accounting, Outsourced CFO

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Outsourced CFO (OCFO) brought practical financial expertise to an international business community on 21 October 2026, when Damian Baker, Executive Head of Cloud Accounting, presented a webinar for The Lekker Network's Global Circle. Titled“Your Business Is Profitable. So Where Is the Cash?”, the masterclass focused on helping founders understand cash flow, working capital and the financial demands of growth.

OCFO is a South African-founded financial services company that helps growing businesses strengthen their finance functions through fractional CFO services, cloud accounting and Talent Solutions. Working alongside founders and management teams, the company supports clearer financial reporting, a stronger understanding of business performance and more informed planning.

The webinar formed part of The Lekker Network's launch of Global Circle, a digital community for South Africans and South African-connected professionals worldwide. Baker shared OCFO's perspective on the financial challenges founders face as their businesses grow.

The programme paired a focused 30-minute presentation with a 15-minute live question-and-answer session. Designed for a community of founders, operators and professionals, the webinar provided a setting for practical financial learning alongside direct access to a senior member of OCFO's cloud accounting team. The session's focus was financial understanding that founders could apply within their businesses.

“Founders put enormous effort into building profitable businesses, so it can be frustrating when the bank balance does not seem to reflect that progress,” said Baker.“This masterclass was an opportunity to talk through that disconnect in plain English and help business owners understand which questions to ask about their cash.”

Baker's presentation examined why profit does not necessarily translate into available cash and how growth can place additional pressure on a business's finances. The session also addressed the role of debtors, creditors and inventory, warning signs of developing cash flow problems, and practical ways to improve cash availability without relying solely on increased sales.

These subjects provided the foundation for a broader conversation about understanding the movement of money through a business. For founders managing both daily operations and longer-term ambitions, the distinction between reported performance and available funds is an important part of assessing what the business can afford to do next.

OCFO's involvement brought its financial services perspective into a community learning format, making the webinar a practical introduction to issues that arise as businesses develop. The emphasis was on explaining financial concepts clearly and connecting them to the decisions founders face in running and growing their companies.

“The aim was to give people something useful to take back into their businesses,” Baker said.“You do not need to become an accountant to have a better conversation about cash flow. Understanding what is coming in, what needs to go out and where money is tied up gives you a clearer starting point.”

The webinar also reflected the value of giving business owners space to engage with financial specialists beyond their routine reporting cycles. Its combination of a short presentation and live discussion created a format centred on accessible explanations and questions relevant to the participating business community.

Baker's participation in the Global Circle programme brought that expertise to an international audience through a focused educational event. The masterclass placed OCFO's financial knowledge in a practical setting, with cash flow and working capital as the starting points for helping founders engage more confidently with their business finances.



About Outsourced CFO

Outsourced CFO (OCFO) is a global financial consultancy that helps ambitious businesses build world-class finance functions and scale with confidence. Since its founding in South Africa in 2013, OCFO has supported more than 1,500 organisations across 35 countries through CFO advisory, cloud accounting, capital raising and finance talent solutions. With a team of 150 professionals and offices in Cape Town, Sandton, London and New York, OCFO combines deep financial expertise, technology and practical commercial insight to help founders and leadership teams strengthen financial control, improve decision-making and build more valuable, resilient businesses. For more information, visit .

TONY SEIFART

JamJar Digital

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Outsourced CFO's Damian Baker Delivers Cash Flow Masterclass for Global Business Community News Provided By JamJar Affiliates (PTY) LTD October 27, 2026, 14:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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