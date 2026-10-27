Influential Women Recognizes Ciara Cihak: Connecting People Through Authentic Storytelling, Outreach, & Life Coaching

SPARKS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Owner of On Your Sleeve Co. Combines a Background in Journalism, Public Relations, and Marketing With Coaching That Helps Clients Gain Clarity, Confidence, and PurposeSparks, Nevada – Ciara Cihak is the owner of On Your Sleeve Co., a life coaching practice that helps clients shift their mindsets, clarify their goals, and reconnect with their authentic selves. A community outreach, marketing, and life coaching professional with a background in journalism and storytelling, she has built her career around connecting people through authentic stories, digital engagement, and purpose-driven outreach. Her specialties include community outreach, marketing and communications, public relations, social media content creation and strategy, event planning, and acting.Ciara earned a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of Nevada, Reno. While in college, she created and ran a journalism blog called Strangers to the Letter C, interviewing members of her community and highlighting their personal stories. Her early career took her into media and public relations, and she also worked in social media content creation and freelance marketing, experiences that taught her to turn complex ideas into accessible, engaging messages. Her path has also included bartending and freelance creative consulting, and she currently works at Pasta Fresca.Ciara launched On Your Sleeve Co. in October 2024, inspired by her own experience. She had long dreamed of becoming a dancer, and the emotional impact of letting go of that dream, along with a difficult period she worked through with the help of therapy and a life coach, led her to want to help others navigate their own transitions. Her coaching combines mindset work, reflective practices, and emotional awareness tools aimed at building clarity, confidence, and growth. Drawing on her own experience of loss and renewal, she meets clients with understanding and helps them see a difficult season as the beginning of a new chapter rather than the end of a story. Each client relationship, she believes, begins with listening and genuine curiosity.Ciara continues to deepen her expertise. She is a Certified Life Coach and is pursuing master-level coaching certification and breathwork credentials through Credentialed Coach School, completing in-person training hours in New Jersey. She also holds professional certifications in brand reputation management, Smartsheet, Microsoft Excel, and construction management safety and health. She is a member of BNI's Midweek Masterminds chapter and serves as an advisor for Delta Gamma.Ciara attributes her success to a personal transformation supported by therapy, life coaching, and ongoing professional development. Working with a life coach and reflecting deeply helped her gain clarity, rebuild her confidence, and align her goals with her values. Her formal study of coaching methods, together with her certifications, gave her practice structure and credibility. That combination of personal healing, education, and perseverance empowered her to launch her business and serve her clients with purpose.The values that matter most to Ciara are giving back to her community, fostering deep human connection, practicing empathy, and uplifting others through storytelling. She is especially committed to helping others show up fully and authentically for themselves. She puts those values into action by coordinating volunteers for the Dancing the Streets event, which supports community arts and engagement in her area.From telling the stories of strangers as a journalism student to helping clients write new chapters in their own lives, Ciara has built a career rooted in connection and authenticity. By helping people wear their hearts on their sleeves and pursue lives aligned with their values, Ciara Cihak is inspiring her community to grow with courage and purpose.Learn More about Ciara Cihak:Through her Influential Women profile: or through On Your Sleeve Co.,Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Recognizes Ciara Cihak: Connecting People Through Authentic Storytelling, Outreach, & Life Coaching News Provided By Influential Women October 27, 2026, 14:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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