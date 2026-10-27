Too Lost Launches Live Public Transparency Report On Distribution Performance

The music distributor now publishes continuously updated data on support times, DSP deliveries, payouts, and client retention, and urges peers to follow.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Too Lost, the global music distribution and technology company, has launched the Too Lost Transparency Initiative, a public reporting program that gives artists, labels, and music businesses a direct view into how its platform performs at scale.The report is now live at toolost/transparency. It publishes operational data straight from Too Lost's administrative systems and updates continuously, with views across daily, rolling 30-day, monthly, and 12-month periods. Metrics include support inquiries handled, average support resolution time, chatbot inquiries and success rates, new users, tracks and releases uploaded, catalog onboarding requests, client retention, digital service provider (DSP) product deliveries, average payout acceptance times, API adoption, and product updates shipped.The report also shows the genres being distributed, where artists and labels are creating and releasing music, and the geographic distribution of the audiences consuming that music, along with platform reviews and selected DSP editorial highlights. Too Lost plans to add operational and commercial metrics over time, with the data powering an annual Too Lost Transparency Report to be published after each calendar year.“Too Lost is growing quickly, but growth is not an excuse to lose sight of what our clients actually pay us to do,” said Gregory Hirschhorn, CEO and co-founder of Too Lost.“The purpose of this initiative is simple: hold us accountable. We want our artists and labels to look at the data, following how we are performing, and form their own opinions.”“We think artists and labels should be able to evaluate a distributor using more than anecdotes,” Hirschhorn said.“How many inquiries are being handled and how quickly are they being resolved? Those are questions a distribution company should be willing to answer publicly.”The launch comes as Too Lost expands internationally and beyond distribution into publishing, rights management, artist and label services, financing, and catalog investment.The initiative extends Too Lost's broader work on transparency, content integrity, and fraud prevention. Too Lost is a founding member of the Music Fights Fraud Alliance and has joined the IFPI Streaming Integrity Initiative, announced September 14, 2026, alongside Sony Music Group, Universal Music Group, Warner Music Group, and others. The company began publicly expanding its Know Your Customer (KYC) and anti-fraud safeguards in 2022 and requires identity verification through Veriff as part of account onboarding.“We don't think transparency should be a competitive disadvantage,” Hirschhorn said.“We think it should become an industry expectation. Artists and labels entrust distributors with their catalogs, their royalties, and in many cases, a meaningful part of their businesses. They deserve meaningful information about how those distributors are performing.”Too Lost's Transparency Report will continue expanding with additional operational, platform, audience, commercial, and compliance data as the company grows.

Ashley King

Digital Music News

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Too Lost Launches Live Public Transparency Report on Distribution Performance News Provided By Digital Music News October 27, 2026, 14:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Music Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.