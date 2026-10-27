Bengal: Woman Dies In Santipur, Suicide Suspected

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 27 (IANS) A young girl died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday in Nadia district's Santipur. The hanging body of the girl, a dancer by profession, was recovered from the house on Tuesday

The girl's family claimed that they did not notice anything unusual in her behaviour on Monday night. The police have launched an investigation into the incident.

The investigators are trying to find out whether she committed suicide or was she murdered, and if she committed suicide, then what was the reason behind it.

According to the police, the girl's name is Baby Mahato. Her father, Ajay Mahato, said that he has two daughters. Baby is the younger one. Apart from her studies, she was associated with tribal organisations and worked as a dancer in various places.

According to the family, on Monday night, the entire family had gone to sleep after having dinner. They did not notice anything unusual in the younger girl's behaviour. This morning, Baby's mother found the door of her house locked from inside.

There was no response when she called out. Then, the family members broke the door and found Baby hanging from the ceiling. The police were immediately informed.

The police recovered the body and first sent it to Santipur State General Hospital. There, the doctors declared her dead.

Later, the body was sent for autopsy to Ranaghat Sub-district Hospital in the same district.

According to local sources, Baby chose dance as a profession due to the needs of the family. Although the family did not want to say anything about this, officers are questioning family members to learn more about the girl and the acquaintances she kept.

However, locals were shocked by the incident. Although initially it was suspected to be suicide, the actual cause of death is not yet known.

Investigators said that the cause of death will be clear only after the autopsy report comes.

The police of Santipur police station have started investigating the incident and registered a case of unnatural death.