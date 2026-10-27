Viral Video: Baby Lamb Pretends To Be Dead Whenever Someone Approaches! (WATCH)

A 10-day-old lamb has captured the internet's attention with its unusual habit of pretending to be dead whenever someone comes near. The fluffy animal dramatically falls onto its side, shuts its eyes and remains motionless, leaving onlookers amused by its unexpected behaviour.

In the viral footage, the little lamb can be seen resting in a blue tub filled with hay. Whenever someone approaches, it suddenly flops over and appears completely lifeless. However, once the person walks away, the lamb returns to its normal behaviour, making the entire act even more entertaining.

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Meet Yangrouchuan, The Dramatic Little Lamb

Named Yangrouchuan, which translates to“lamb skewer”, the animal belongs to a farmer named Jin Xiaolin in Ningxia, China. According to reports, its unusual antics first attracted attention at a rural market in January 2026.

Potential buyers reportedly became concerned when the lamb repeatedly collapsed whenever adults approached it. While three other lambs were sold, Yangrouchuan remained unsold.

However, its distinctive personality appears to have won its owner's heart. Reports suggest Jin turned down offers of up to 130,000 yuan because he had become attached to the animal.

Internet Calls Lamb An Oscar-Worthy Actor

The lamb's dramatic performances have amused social media users, with many joking that it deserves an acting award. Others have related to its apparent desire to be left alone.

Its adorable expressions and perfectly timed collapses have turned the tiny animal into an unexpected internet sensation.