You Take Hat Off And Say 'Well Played': Daryl Mitchell On Abhishek's Carnage In Wellington

MENAFN - IANS) Wellington, Oct 27 (IANS) New Zealand all-rounder Daryl Mitchell was full of praise for India opener Abhishek Sharma's 113-run knock that helped the visitors register a series-sealing win at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

Mitchell highlighted that Abhishek Sharma's 113 from 38 balls was the difference in the 199-run chase, as the Kiwis were running out of options in trying to restrict him and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored 45 from 19 balls as well.

"I think 200 on that (wicket); we were pretty confident with it. I think, obviously, we felt batting first, the ball was probably sitting in the pitch a little bit, and a bit of extra bounce.

"So, we were hoping that it would happen in the second innings, dew factor and all those sort of things. But at the same time, yeah, the way Abhishek played was pretty special. So, yeah, we'll take our hat off to him and say well played and look forward to Eden Park," Mitchell told the media in the post-match press conference.

He added that the innings was a very special one and one which people won't forget for a long time. "Very special innings. Some of that hitting was world-class, and that's why he is one of the best in the world at what he does. So, yeah, you take your hat off and say 'well played'. It was definitely his night, and, yeah, I'm sure it's one that people won't forget in a long time," Mitchell said.

Mitchell's batting role has changed in the series as he has been batting at No.3, up from the No.5, No.6 positions he was used to. He got a start in the first T20I as he made 28 from 19 balls and had mini partnerships with Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips, but made it count big during the third match with a career-best T20 knock of 89 not out from 52 balls.

Speaking on his new role, Mitchell highlighted that it is exciting for him to play at No.3 with the T20 World Cup coming in near two years.

"It's nice to contribute. I think, to be up at that three spot is something I haven't done a hell of a lot for New Zealand. So it's really exciting, me leading into a T20 World Cup in two years. But, yeah, I think it's nice to contribute (in the) first game. A great partnership and sort of set the tone early. And then to do it again tonight, it's pleasing, two out of three. You always take that, so we'll keep chipping away," he added.

New Zealand are playing T20Is after a long time, as they last played the format in May. Mitchell highlighted that they could have been up 2-1 in the series despite playing after a long time and also looked ahead at the upcoming season.

New Zealand have a busy international season coming up with five ODIs and two Tests lined up after the ongoing five-match T20I series, and then they will travel to Australia for four Test matches.

"I guess we haven't played a lot as a group in the last few months; there's probably small moments at games we look back on that we wish we could have again, which we could be 2-1 up if those moments went our way. But, at the same time, we pride ourselves on our preparation, and we know this is a big summer for us ahead of us.

"We've obviously got five ODIs and a couple of big tests before we head off to Australia as well. So, yeah, it's an exciting summer for us as Blackcaps, and it's cool just to see the whole country, I guess, get behind us and the crowds that are coming," he added.