'India-New Zealand Rugby Series Exemplifies How Sport Can Transcend Borders': Mos Raksha Khadse

MENAFN - IANS) Rajgir, Oct 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Raksha Khadse on Tuesday said sport can transcend borders, foster mutual understanding and strengthen bilateral relations as the India-New Zealand U20 Rugby Series concluded at the Rajgir Sports Complex.

The series was organised as part of the '100 Years of Unity through Sport' initiative, marking a century of sporting ties between India and New Zealand. It brought together the U20 men's and women's teams of both countries for competitive matches, joint training sessions and cultural exchanges.

“Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India continues to strengthen its global engagement through sport, recognising its potential as a powerful instrument of soft power. The India–New Zealand U20 Rugby Series exemplifies how sport can transcend borders, foster mutual understanding and bring nations together through a shared spirit of unity and friendship,” Khadse said.

“As India and New Zealand celebrate 100 years of sporting ties, exchanges such as this demonstrate how sporting partnerships can strengthen bilateral relations, encourage cultural dialogue and create lasting connections between young people across nations,” she added.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Khadse, Bihar Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Shreyasi Singh, Acting New Zealand High Commissioner to India Matt Ayers, Rugby Football Association of Bihar president Sanjay Mayukh and Rugby India president Rahul Bose were among those present at the event.

The programme featured four Rugby Sevens matches, including two mixed-team matches in which Indian and New Zealand players competed alongside each other. The initiative aimed to promote friendship, teamwork and cultural understanding through sport.

The visiting New Zealand delegation comprised the U20 men's team, Tama Toa, and the U20 women's team, Hine Toa, featuring 24 young Māori players. The visit also provided an opportunity for the athletes to experience Indian culture and share their traditions with their Indian counterparts.

Singh said Bihar was committed to strengthening its sporting ecosystem and creating greater opportunities for young athletes.

“It is a matter of pride for Bihar to host this special India–New Zealand rugby exchange in Rajgir, celebrating 100 years of sporting ties between the two countries. Sport brings people and cultures together, and this series provides young athletes from both nations an opportunity to share experiences, learn from one another and build lasting connections,” she said.

Bose said the series went beyond competition and reflected rugby's values of respect, teamwork and friendship.

“The mixed-team matches were a particularly meaningful part of this exchange, with Indian and New Zealand players standing alongside one another as teammates. We hope the relationships built here in Rajgir will endure and create a foundation for continued collaboration between Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby,” he said.

The series builds on the cooperation between Rugby India and New Zealand Rugby. In May 2026, Rugby India hosted New Zealand Rugby coaching educators at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar for a coaching development programme involving 35 Indian coaches.

The programme focused on strengthening coaching capabilities and supporting the development of rugby in India.