Iran Taps Neighboring Nations' Potential To Develop Power Sector Minister

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran is making effective use of the potential of neighboring countries to develop its power sector, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said.

According to Iran's Ministry of Energy, Abbas Aliabadi made the remarks at the 30th Energy and Environment Forum in Belarus.

“Iran has established very good cooperation with neighboring countries and is continuing to expand it,” he said.

Aliabadi noted that Iran had established electricity interconnections with neighboring countries, including Pakistan and Afghanistan to the west. He described electricity exchanges with neighboring countries as a positive step, adding that Iran intends to further develop these ties.

The minister added that, following sustained efforts, Iran now has electricity interconnections with Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Türkiye and Iraq. Efforts are underway to establish electricity links with other countries as well. Iran is also seeking to connect its power grid with Russia through one of its neighboring countries.

Aliabadi said global electricity consumption is undoubtedly on the rise. He warned that relying on conventional approaches to energy use would reduce efficiency.

As an example, he pointed to electric vehicles, saying they play an important role in reducing consumption by returning part of the energy to the consumption cycle. Electricity can be generated from nuclear, hydropower, solar and other sources, he noted, adding that the transition to electric vehicles is a welcome development.

“Currently, Iran generates nearly 97,000 megawatts of electricity. The country has 105,000 units in operation for electricity generation. All electricity equipment is manufactured by Iranian specialists. In addition to meeting domestic needs, Iran exports electricity equipment to countries across the region. Iran intends to increase its electricity generation capacity to 130,000 megawatts,” he said.