Tajikistan Launches Dushanbe Road Interchange Project In Dushanbe

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and Chairman of the National Assembly of the Supreme Assembly of Tajikistan and Mayor of Dushanbe Rustami Emomali laid the foundation stone for a grade-separated road interchange at the intersection of Saadi Sherozi Avenue and Neghmat Karabaev Street in Dushanbe on October 27.

According to the press service of the President of Tajikistan, the project is being implemented as part of the capital's master plan and the reconstruction of Saadi Sherozi Avenue. It aims to modernize urban transport infrastructure, reduce traffic congestion, and ensure smoother movement for vehicles and pedestrians.

The new grade-separated interchange at the intersection of Saadi Sherozi Avenue and Neghmat Karabaev Street will be 850 meters long. Eight lanes, each 3.5 meters wide, are planned for traffic in both directions. The interchange ramps will have three lanes.

The project also предусматривает the construction of another grade-separated interchange at the intersection of Hofizi Sherozi Avenue and Kahhorov Street. Its total length will be 4.3 kilometers, with eight lanes planned for traffic in both directions. Dedicated lanes for buses and trolleybuses will also be introduced along certain sections of Saadi Sherozi Avenue.

The first phase of the reconstruction of Saadi Sherozi Avenue is being implemented under an agreement between Tajikistan and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The project is valued at around 1 billion somoni ($108.6 million). The works are being carried out by TGEM OJSC and a Chinese engineering and construction company, while coordination is handled by the Dushanbe Road Reconstruction Project Implementation Group.

The project also includes the modernization of underground utilities, including drinking water supply, heating, communications, electricity, and lighting networks. Improvements to sidewalks and public squares, as well as landscaping, are also planned.

Construction of the grade-separated interchanges and reconstruction of the bridge are scheduled to be completed within two years. Emomali Rahmon instructed the relevant officials to ensure that the project meets its deadlines and that construction work and materials are of high quality.