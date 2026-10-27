European Data Center Development Pipeline 2026-2030 Report Now Available - Reveals Why Announced Capacity Is Not The Same As Delivered Capacity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 31-Page Analysis Ranks Countries and Projects by Development Stage, Reported IT Capacity and Ready-for-Service Risk, Tracking Power and Permitting Milestones for Projects From QTS, NTT, CyrusOne, VIRTUS and Start Campus

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "European Data Center Development Pipeline 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Data center announcements across Europe make headlines, but an announcement is the beginning of a development story, not proof that full capacity arrives on the headline date. This October 2026 report separates firm capacity from aspiration. It gives investors, operators and suppliers an evidence-based way to prioritise projects by development stage, reported IT capacity and proof of delivery.

Delivery Evidence, Not Headlines

The analysis distinguishes ready-for-service dates drawn from sources from analytical estimates, so readers can see how much confidence each timeline deserves. Power and permitting milestones are tracked as the key tests of whether a project will deliver. Longer-dated strategic projects remain in the dataset, but they are not counted as firm capacity within the 2026-2030 horizon. Where information is missing, the report treats it as an evidence gap rather than proof of absence.

A Diligence Tool for Commercial Teams

The report is built for practical use. It identifies triggers for commercial outreach and includes a diligence checklist. It also advises readers to reconfirm commercial availability, power rights, technical suitability and delivery commitments directly with counterparties before acting. The report is delivered as a research edition, without continuous platform access.

Report Highlights



Country ranking and country profiles

Stage and ready-for-service distribution, with delivery risk and date provenance

Top projects by reported IT MW

Power and permitting milestones Detailed project appendix, data tables and source register

Key Topics Covered:

Pipeline definitionsEuropean country rankingStage distributionRFS distributionRFS risk and provenanceCountry profilesTop projects by reported IT MWPower and permitting milestonesCommercial outreach triggersDetailed project appendix

Appendices: Data tables, source register and diligence checklist

Companies Featured



QTS

NTT

Khazna

Eni

Start Campus

VIRTUS

maincubes

Goodman

CyrusOne

Nabiax MERLIN

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