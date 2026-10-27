European Data Center Development Pipeline 2026-2030 Report Now Available - Reveals Why Announced Capacity Is Not The Same As Delivered Capacity
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "European Data Center Development Pipeline 2026-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Data center announcements across Europe make headlines, but an announcement is the beginning of a development story, not proof that full capacity arrives on the headline date. This October 2026 report separates firm capacity from aspiration. It gives investors, operators and suppliers an evidence-based way to prioritise projects by development stage, reported IT capacity and proof of delivery.
Delivery Evidence, Not Headlines
The analysis distinguishes ready-for-service dates drawn from sources from analytical estimates, so readers can see how much confidence each timeline deserves. Power and permitting milestones are tracked as the key tests of whether a project will deliver. Longer-dated strategic projects remain in the dataset, but they are not counted as firm capacity within the 2026-2030 horizon. Where information is missing, the report treats it as an evidence gap rather than proof of absence.
A Diligence Tool for Commercial Teams
The report is built for practical use. It identifies triggers for commercial outreach and includes a diligence checklist. It also advises readers to reconfirm commercial availability, power rights, technical suitability and delivery commitments directly with counterparties before acting. The report is delivered as a research edition, without continuous platform access.
Report Highlights
- Country ranking and country profiles Stage and ready-for-service distribution, with delivery risk and date provenance Top projects by reported IT MW Power and permitting milestones Detailed project appendix, data tables and source register
Key Topics Covered:Pipeline definitions European country ranking Stage distribution RFS distribution RFS risk and provenance Country profiles Top projects by reported IT MW Power and permitting milestones Commercial outreach triggers Detailed project appendix
Appendices: Data tables, source register and diligence checklist
Companies Featured
- QTS NTT Khazna Eni Start Campus VIRTUS maincubes Goodman CyrusOne Nabiax MERLIN
For more information about this report visit
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