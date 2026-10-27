Rxlogic's Senior Vice President Of Pharmacy Savings Programs, Ann Beal, Wins 2026 Herizon Award In Established Leader Transformed A Team Category

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition honors women transforming individuals, teams, companies, industries and the globe

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RxLogic, a leading technology company that performs fully compliant pharmacy claims adjudication operations, today announces that Ann Beal, senior vice president, pharmacy savings programs, RxLogic, has been named a winner in the 2026 Herizon Awards, in the category of Established Leader – Transformed a Team. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes women who are changing how the world works.

The 2026 Herizon Awards honor 57 winners across five nominee roles and four countries, spotlighting women whose leadership has moved individuals, teams, companies, industries and the globe.

Ann was recognized for leading a cultural reset of RxLogic's Account Management division, turning an experienced team into one that speaks up, takes ownership of solutions and works across departments to serve clients. Through this work, she has helped account managers investigate client questions independently through hands-on training in RxLogic's claims adjudication system, break down barriers between departments through cross-functional“Lunch and Learns” and turn an at-risk hospice client into a reference for prospective clients.

"These women aren't waiting for the world to change. They're the ones changing it," says Russ Fordyce, chief recognition officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Ann stood out because her work as senior vice president, pharmacy savings programs reflects what Herizon is about: real change, led by women, that reaches well beyond a single team."

“Our clients count on us to listen, respond quickly and follow through. When a question comes in, our account managers acknowledge it right away, make sure they understand exactly what the client needs and stay in touch until we have the answer. I'm honored that the Herizon Awards recognized this work,” adds Ann Beal.“The colleagues on my team already had the knowledge and the ideas. Through our cross-functional Lunch and Learns and hands-on training, they gained the room and the tools to use them, and that has made them stronger partners to our clients: responsive when questions arise and committed to delivering meaningful results.”

To learn more about the 2026 Herizon Awards, visit:

About RxLogic

RxLogic provides the technology platform that supports pharmacy benefit operations for stakeholders across PBMs, health plans, employers, manufacturers and the broader pharmacy benefits ecosystem, delivering SaaS technologies that execute complex workflows at scale. RxLogic's solutions provide the tools, automation, visibility and transparency needed to support compliance strategies without assuming compliance responsibility. With full-service claims adjudication, rebate administration, discount card technology, employer-sponsored drug buy-down programs, pharmacy network access and ancillary services designed for ease of integration, RxLogic helps clients improve affordability, strengthen operational performance and deliver measurable value nationwide. Visit

Media:

Nicholas Turchiano

CPR Marketing

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About the Herizon Awards

The Herizon Awards recognize women who are transforming individuals, teams, companies, industries, and the globe. Every nomination is read and scored by the Herizon nomination reviewers, experienced business professionals who give transparent feedback and detailed scoring.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual award programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

Contact

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

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