Malaysia Data Center Portfolio: 61 Existing And 74 Upcoming Facilities, 2026-2031 Johor's 4+ GW Pipeline Drives Strategic Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an Excel database covering the Malaysia data center market, including operational and upcoming colocation facilities, capacity development, investment activity, and pricing. It delivers facility-level intelligence on 61 existing data centers and 74 upcoming data center projects across Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor, and Melaka.
The database evaluates existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes Malaysia colocation pricing data for quarter rack (1/4), half rack cabinets (1/2), full rack cabinets (42U/45U/47U/etc.), and wholesale colocation services priced per kW.
Malaysia Data Center Market Highlights
- YTL Data Center Holdings, Bridge Data Centers, and Vantage Data Centers collectively represent more than 35% of Malaysia's operational data center capacity, establishing them as the country's three leading operators by capacity. Several major facilities came online during 2025-26, including KUL 14 and JHB1 from Vantage Data Centers and MY 02 from BRIGHTRAY. Malaysia's data center infrastructure is geographically concentrated, with Johor accounting for more than 70% of the country's total power supply capacity. The country has approximately 61 operational data centers, with prominent clusters in Iskandar Puteri, Sedenak, Cyberjaya, and Johor. Johor remains the primary growth engine for the Malaysia data center market, supported by a 4+ GW development pipeline and expanding investment from global operators such as DayOne (GDS Services), Princeton Digital Group, and AirTrunk.
Existing Data Center Coverage
The report contains detailed profiles of 61 operational facilities. Each profile is structured to support competitive analysis, site assessment, capacity benchmarking, and infrastructure planning. Data points include:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name, including designations such as MY01 or CX3 Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
Upcoming Data Center Coverage
The database also profiles 74 upcoming facilities, providing insight into the Malaysia data center construction pipeline, planned investment, and expected capacity expansion. Coverage includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million) General Construction Services Investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
Strategic Value for Industry Stakeholders
The report supports organizations evaluating opportunities in Malaysia's expanding data center and colocation market. Its facility-level coverage enables users to assess operator portfolios, regional capacity concentration, development schedules, infrastructure requirements, capital deployment, and colocation pricing trends.
The database is designed for data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new market entrants, consultants, consultancies, advisory firms, corporations, and government agencies. It can support market entry planning, investment analysis, competitive benchmarking, site selection, partnership development, and procurement strategy across Malaysia's major data center hubs.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AIMS Data Centre (DigitalBridge) Aizo Group and Netrunner AirTrunk Area Group Basis Bay (Keppel DC REIT) BRIGHTRAY Bridge Data Centres Cahya Suria Services Sdn. Bhd. + Suzhou EnnoThing Technology Co. Ltd. CSF Group Currenc Group Inc. DAMAC Digital DayOne (GDS Services) Digital Cosmos Digital Decarbonization Solutions Platform (DDSP) Digital Edge DC Digital Halo Digital Realty Doma Infrastructure Group DPS Energy Edge Centres EdgeConneX Empyrion Digital Epoch Digital (Actis) Equinix EXSIM FutureData GIBO Holdings Ltd. Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC)) HDC Data Center i-Berhad Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital) irix Sdn. Bhd. Jakel & PiDC K2 Strategic Keppel DC REIT MaNaDr Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) Megaspeed MyTelehaus NCT Alliance Berhad NEXTDC NTT DATA Open DC Princeton Digital Group PRIVASIA Technology Berhad Racks Central Singtel & Telekom Malaysia ST Telemedia Global Data Centres STACK Infrastructure Tanco Holdings Berhad + China Mobile International Ltd VADS (TM One) Vantage Data Centers (Yondr Group) Vena Nexus YTL Data Center Holdings ZDATA Technologies (Computility Technology)
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