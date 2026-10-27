Malaysia Data Center Portfolio: 61 Existing And 74 Upcoming Facilities, 2026-2031 Johor's 4+ GW Pipeline Drives Strategic Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Malaysia's data center market is concentrated in Johor, led by YTL, Bridge and Vantage, with rapid facility launches and rising global investment.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Malaysia Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an Excel database covering the Malaysia data center market, including operational and upcoming colocation facilities, capacity development, investment activity, and pricing. It delivers facility-level intelligence on 61 existing data centers and 74 upcoming data center projects across Johor, Kedah, Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Perak, Sarawak, Selangor, and Melaka.

The database evaluates existing and upcoming white-floor space, current IT load capacity for 2026, and planned capacity additions from 2026-2031. It also includes Malaysia colocation pricing data for quarter rack (1/4), half rack cabinets (1/2), full rack cabinets (42U/45U/47U/etc.), and wholesale colocation services priced per kW.

Malaysia Data Center Market Highlights



YTL Data Center Holdings, Bridge Data Centers, and Vantage Data Centers collectively represent more than 35% of Malaysia's operational data center capacity, establishing them as the country's three leading operators by capacity.

Several major facilities came online during 2025-26, including KUL 14 and JHB1 from Vantage Data Centers and MY 02 from BRIGHTRAY.

Malaysia's data center infrastructure is geographically concentrated, with Johor accounting for more than 70% of the country's total power supply capacity.

The country has approximately 61 operational data centers, with prominent clusters in Iskandar Puteri, Sedenak, Cyberjaya, and Johor. Johor remains the primary growth engine for the Malaysia data center market, supported by a 4+ GW development pipeline and expanding investment from global operators such as DayOne (GDS Services), Princeton Digital Group, and AirTrunk.

Existing Data Center Coverage

The report contains detailed profiles of 61 operational facilities. Each profile is structured to support competitive analysis, site assessment, capacity benchmarking, and infrastructure planning. Data points include:



Market snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name, including designations such as MY01 or CX3

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

Upcoming Data Center Coverage

The database also profiles 74 upcoming facilities, providing insight into the Malaysia data center construction pipeline, planned investment, and expected capacity expansion. Coverage includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

Strategic Value for Industry Stakeholders

The report supports organizations evaluating opportunities in Malaysia's expanding data center and colocation market. Its facility-level coverage enables users to assess operator portfolios, regional capacity concentration, development schedules, infrastructure requirements, capital deployment, and colocation pricing trends.

The database is designed for data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new market entrants, consultants, consultancies, advisory firms, corporations, and government agencies. It can support market entry planning, investment analysis, competitive benchmarking, site selection, partnership development, and procurement strategy across Malaysia's major data center hubs.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



AIMS Data Centre (DigitalBridge)

Aizo Group and Netrunner

AirTrunk

Area Group

Basis Bay (Keppel DC REIT)

BRIGHTRAY

Bridge Data Centres

Cahya Suria Services Sdn. Bhd. + Suzhou EnnoThing Technology Co.

Ltd.

CSF Group

Currenc Group Inc.

DAMAC Digital

DayOne (GDS Services)

Digital Cosmos

Digital Decarbonization Solutions Platform (DDSP)

Digital Edge DC

Digital Halo

Digital Realty

Doma Infrastructure Group

DPS Energy

Edge Centres

EdgeConneX

Empyrion Digital

Epoch Digital (Actis)

Equinix

EXSIM

FutureData

GIBO Holdings Ltd.

Global Telecommunications (Global Data Centre Sdn Bhd (GDC))

HDC Data Center

i-Berhad

Infinaxis Data Centre Holdings (Gaw Capital Partners and A3 Capital)

irix Sdn. Bhd.

Jakel & PiDC

K2 Strategic

Keppel DC REIT

MaNaDr

Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB)

Megaspeed

MyTelehaus

NCT Alliance Berhad

NEXTDC

NTT DATA

Open DC

Princeton Digital Group

PRIVASIA Technology Berhad

Racks Central

Singtel & Telekom Malaysia

ST Telemedia Global Data Centres

STACK Infrastructure

Tanco Holdings Berhad + China Mobile International Ltd

VADS (TM One)

Vantage Data Centers (Yondr Group)

Vena Nexus

YTL Data Center Holdings ZDATA Technologies (Computility Technology)

For more information about this report visit

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