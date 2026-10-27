Global Advanced Bio-Based And Sustainable Materials Market Report, 2026-2036 Growth Opportunities In Bioplastics, Low-Carbon Construction, Packaging, And Clean Fuels
Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Advanced Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Bio-based and sustainable materials are advancing from specialist applications into mainstream industrial supply chains. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the technologies, markets and companies shaping the global sustainable materials economy, including bio-based polymers and plastics, chemicals and intermediates, natural fibres and composites, construction materials, packaging, textiles and apparel, coatings and resins, biofuels and e-fuels.
Combining detailed market data with technology assessment, the report evaluates feedstocks, conversion routes, production capacity, material volumes, applications, regional demand, costs, regulations and the competitive landscape. Capacity, volume and value forecasts through 2036 provide strategic insight into emerging commercial opportunities and the long-term development of bio-based and low-carbon materials.
Spanning more than 2,500 pages and featuring 796 tables, the report is Future Markets' most extensive assessment of this rapidly evolving industry. It also includes broad company coverage across every segment, enabling manufacturers, investors, material suppliers, technology developers and policymakers to assess market positioning, competitive activity and future growth potential.
Key areas covered in the report include:
- Global sustainable materials market: Analysis of plastics production and supply, recycling, bio-based content across polymer markets, regional distribution, environmental performance and the commercial benefits of sustainable material adoption. Bioplastics market: Coverage of bio-based building blocks, next-generation polymers, chemical recycling integration, novel and waste feedstocks, production shares, global capacity, bio-composites, chain of custody, tracers and regulatory developments. Bio-based chemicals and intermediates: Assessment of biorefineries, feedstock availability, land use, mass balance systems and plant-based, waste, microbial/mineral and gaseous sources. Feedstock-to-polymer mapping identifies relationships across key chemical and material value chains. Bio-based polymers and plastics: Evaluation of renewable, biodegradable/compostable, synthetic and natural bio-based polymers, including lignin-derived materials, end-use markets, production trends and leading company activities. Natural fibre plastics and composites: Analysis of manufacturing methods, matrix materials, applications and global production for plant (cellulose/lignocellulose) and animal (protein) fibres used in composite systems. Sustainable construction materials: Market revenues, applications and technology developments for low-carbon building materials, carbon capture and utilisation, green steel and other solutions supporting construction-sector decarbonisation. Bio-based packaging materials: Market analysis of synthetic and natural bio-based packaging, films, barrier coatings, carbon-capture-derived materials and applications across major packaging sectors. Sustainable textiles and apparel: Coverage of bio-based fibres and synthetics, recyclability, lyocell, bacterial cellulose, algae textiles, bio-based leather and revenue opportunities within the global textile market. Bio-based coatings and resins: Assessment of drop-in replacements, bio-based resins and technologies designed to reduce the carbon footprint of industrial and protective coatings, alongside market drivers, challenges and product categories. Biofuels and e-fuels: Comparison with fossil fuels, contribution to the circular economy, market drivers, commercial barriers, cost structures, SWOT analysis and feedstocks for 1-G, 2-G and 3-G fuel technologies.
With integrated market forecasts, technology benchmarking and extensive company profiles, the report provides a detailed resource for understanding the transition toward bio-based, circular and sustainable industrial materials through 2036.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Definition of Bio-based and Sustainable Materials
1.2 Importance and Benefits of Bio-based and Sustainable Materials
1.3 What are bioplastics?
1.4 Global Plastics Market and Supply
1.5 Recycling Polymers
1.6 Bio-based and Biodegradable vs. Non-biodegradable Polymers
1.7 Bio-based Content Across the Full Polymer Market
1.8 Regional Distribution
2 BIOPLASTICS MARKET
2.1 Bio-based Building Blocks Market Overview
2.2 Next Generation Bio-based Polymers
2.3 Integration with Chemical Recycling
2.4 Novel Feedstock Sources
2.5 Turning Waste into Bioplastics
2.6 Bio-based Polymer Production Shares and Bio-based Content: 2025
2.7 Global Bioplastics Capacity
2.8 Global Market Forecasts
2.9 Environmental Impact and Sustainability
2.10 Bio-composites
2.11 The Biodegradability and Bio-based Independence Principle
2.12 Types of bioplastics
2.13 Feedstocks
2.14 Chain of custody
2.15 Chemical tracers and markers
2.16 Bioplastics regulations
3 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS AND INTERMEDIATES
3.1 Biorefineries
3.2 Bio-based Feedstock and Land Use
3.3 Plant-based
3.4 Waste
3.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources
3.6 Gaseous
3.7 Feedstock-to-Polymer Mapping and Mass Balance
4 BIO-BASED POLYMERS AND PLASTICS
4.1 Bio-based or Renewable Plastics
4.2 Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics
4.3 Types
4.4 Key Market Players
4.5 Synthetic Bio-based Polymers
4.6 Natural Bio-based Polymers
4.7 End Use Markets
4.8 Lignin
4.9 Company Profiles (577 company profiles)
5 NATURAL FIBER PLASTICS AND COMPOSITES
5.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers
5.2 Advantages of natural fibers
5.3 Commercially available next-gen natural fiber products
5.4 Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers
5.5 Challenges
5.6 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)
5.7 Animal (fibrous protein)
5.8 Markets for natural fibers
5.9 Global production of natural fibers
5.10 Company Profiles (155 company profiles)
6 SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS
6.1 Market overview
6.2 Global revenues
6.3 Types of sustainable construction materials
6.4 Carbon capture and utilization
6.5 Green steel
6.6 Markets and applications
6.7 Company profiles (191 company profiles)
7 BIOBASED PACKAGING MATERIALS
7.1 Market overview
7.2 Materials
7.3 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials
7.4 Natural bio-based packaging materials
7.5 Applications
7.6 Biobased films and coatings in packaging
7.7 Carbon capture derived materials for packaging
7.8 Global biobased packaging markets
7.9 Company profiles (330 company profiles)
8 SUSTAINABLE TEXTILES AND APPAREL
8.1 Types of bio-based fibers
8.2 Bio-based synthetics
8.3 Recyclability of bio-based fibers
8.4 Lyocell
8.5 Bacterial cellulose
8.6 Algae textiles
8.7 Bio-based leather
8.8 Markets
8.9 Global market revenues
8.10 Company profiles (65 company profiles)
9 BIOBASED COATINGS AND RESINS
9.1 Drop-in replacements
9.2 Bio-based resins
9.3 Reducing carbon footprint in industrial and protective coatings
9.4 Market drivers
9.5 Challenges using bio-based coatings
9.6 Types
9.7 Company profiles (202 company profiles)
10 BIOFUELS AND E-FUELS
10.1 Comparison to fossil fuels
10.2 Role in the circular economy
10.3 Market drivers
10.4 Market challenges
10.5 Liquid biofuels market
10.6 The global biofuels market
10.7 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market
10.8 Comparison of biofuel costs 2024, by type
10.9 Types
10.10 Feedstocks
List of Tables [796]
List of Figures [97]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 1414 Degrees 3DBioFibR 3M 9Fiber, Inc Aamati Green PVT Ltd ABIS Aerogel Co., Ltd Acorn Pulp Group Actega Active Aerogels Adaptavate ADBioplastics Adriano di Marti/Desserto Adsorbi Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd Advanced Paper Forming, LLC Aegis Packaging Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd Aemetis, Inc AEP Polymers Aerobel BV Aerofybers Technologies SL Aerogel Core Ltd aerogel-it GmbH Aerogel Technologies LLC Aeropowder Limited Aether Fuels Agilyx AGITEC International AG Agra Energy AGRANA Staerke GmbH AgroRenew Agrosustain SA Ahlstrom AIM Sweden AB Aircela Inc Air Company Airco Process Technology Aizawa Concrete Corporation Akorn Technology Akzo Nobel N.V Alberdingk Boley GmbH Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials, LLC Alchemy GmbH Alfa Kimya S.A Algaeing Algal Bio Co., Ltd Algenesis Corporation Algenie Algenol Alginor ASA Algix LLC Algoma Steel AlixLabs AB allnex GmbH AlmaScience Alpha Assembly Solutions Alpha Biofuels (Singapore) Pte Ltd Alpha Recyclage Composites Altana AG (Heliosonic GmbH) Alter Eco Pulp Alterpacks Alt.Leather Altropol Kunststoff GmbH Amcor AM Green AmicaTerra AmphiStar AMSilk GmbH Andritz AG Anellotech, Inc Ankor Bioplastics Co., Ltd Anomera, Inc An Phat Bioplastics ANPOLY Anqing He Xing Chemical Co., Ltd APChemi Pvt. Ltd Apeel Sciences Apeiron Bioenergy Aperam BioEnergia Applied Bioplastics Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) Aquafil S.p.A Aquapak Polymers Ltd Aquaspersions Arcadia eFuels ArcelorMittal SA Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM) Archipelago Technology Group Archroma Arctic Biomaterials Oy Arda Biomaterials Ardent Ardra Bio Arekapak GmbH Arjowiggins Group Arkema Arlanxeo Armacell International S.A Arrow Greentech Arzeda Corp Asahi Kasei Corporation ASB Biodiesel Limited Aspen Aerogels, Inc Atmonia Attis Innovations, llc AVA Biochem AG Avalon BioEnergy Avani Eco Avantium B.V Avient Corporation Avioxx Axalta Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation Ayas Renewables Inc Azolla BacAlt Biosciences Balrampur Chini Mills Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V Baril Coatings B.V BarkTex BASF Basilisk Bast Fiber Technologies BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd Bcircular Bcomp ltd BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH BEE Biofuel BeFC Be Green Packaging LLC Betolar Better Fiber Technologies Betulium Oy Beyond Leather Materials ApS Billerud Bio2Coat Bio2Materials Sp. z o.o Bioelements Group Bioextrax AB Bio Fab NZ BIO-FED Biofiber Biofiber Tech Sweden AB BIOFIBIX Biofine Technology, LLC Bioform Technologies Biofuture Biofy BiogasClean A/S Biohm Biojet AS Biokemik Bioleather BIOLO BioLogiQ, Inc BIO-LUTIONS International AG Biomason, Inc Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd Biome Bioplastics Bio-Oils Biophilica Bioplastech Ltd Bioplastix Biopolax BioSmart Nano BioSolutions Biosyntia Biotecam BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd Biotrem Biovox Bioweg BioZeroc Birla Cellulose bitBiome Blastr Green Steel BlockTexx Pty Ltd Bloom Biorenewables SA BluCon Biotech GmbH BlueAlp Technology Blue BioFuels, Inc Blue Ocean Closures Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co., Ltd Blue Planet Systems Corporation Blueshift Materials, Inc BOBST Bolt Threads Borealis AG Borregaard Bosk Bioproducts Inc Boston Metal Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o B-PREG Braskem Braven Environmental, LLC Brightmark Energy Brightplus Oy Brimstone bse Methanol GmbH BTG Bioliquids B.V Bucha Bio, Inc Buhl Paperform GmbH Burgo Group S.p.A Business Innovation Partners Co., Ltd Buyo Bioplastic Ltd ByFusion Global Inc BYK-Chemie GmbH Byogy Renewables, Inc B'ZEOS C16 Biosciences C1 Green Chemicals AG C2CNT LLC/Capital Power Cabot Corporation Calyxia Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd Cambridge Electric Cement Canadian Industrial Hemp Corporation CapaTec Inc Caphenia GmbH Capsol Technologies CARAPAC Company Carapace Biopolymers CarbiCrete Carbiolice Carbios Carbon8 Systems Carbonaide Oy CarbonBridge CarbonBuilt Carbon Collect Limited Carbon Crusher CarbonCure Technologies, Inc Carbon Engineering (Occidental / 1PointFive) Carbon Infinity Limited Carbon Re Carbon Recycling International Carbon Sink LLC Carbon Upcycling Technologies Carbonwave Carbyon BV Cardia Bioplastics Ltd Cardolite Cargill Cassandra Oil AB Cass Materials Pty Ltd Casterra Ag Ltd CATACK-H Catalyxx Cathay Industrial Biotech, Ltd C-Capture Celanese Corporation Cellicon B.V CellON Cellucomp Ltd Celluforce Cellugy Cellutech AB (Stora Enso) Celtic Renewables Ltd Celus GmbH Celwise AB CemVision AB Cereal Process Technologies (CPT) CERT Systems, Inc CF Industries Holdings, Inc CGREEN ChainCraft ChakraTech CH Bioforce Checkerspot Chemical Process Services Ltd. (Bitrez) Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd Chemol Company (Seydel) Chempolis Oy Chestnut Bio Polymers China Baowu Steel Group Chinova Bioworks Chitelix Chitose Bio Evolution Pte Ltd Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products Co., Ltd Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd CIMV Circa Group Circla Nordic Circular11 Circular Systems Circulose Cirkla CJ Biomaterials, Inc CKF Inc CleanJoule Climeworks CNF Biofuel AS CO2BioClean Coastgrass ApS Cobratex COFCO Cooperation Ltd Coffeeco Upcycle Concord Blue Engineering Concrene Limited Concrete4Change Concretenne CondAlign AS Constantia Flexibles Coolbrook Cool Planet Energy Systems Corbion N.V Corium Biotech Corn Next Corsair Group International Cortec Corporation Corumat, Inc Cosmo Specialty Chemicals Cosun Beet Company Coval Energy B.V Covestro AG Craft Composite CreaFill Fibers Corporation Crimson Renewable Energy LLC Cristal Union Group Croda International plc Croft Cruz Foam CuanTec Ltd Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging C-Zero Inc Daesang Daicel Corporation Daicel Polymer Ltd DaikyoNishikawa Corporation Daily Polymer Daio Paper Corporation Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd DAK Americas LLC Danimer Scientific D-CRBN DENSO Corporation Diamond Green Diesel LLC DIC Corporation DIC Products Dimensional Energy Dioxide Materials Dioxycle Dispersa DisSolves DKS Co. Ltd DMAT DMC Biotechnologies Domsjo Fabriker AB Domtar Paper Company LLC Dongjin Semichem Dongnam Realize Dongying Hebang Chemical Corp Dow Chemical Company DP Patterning AB dsm-firmenich DuFor Resins B.V DuPont DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Co., LLC E6PR EarthForm Earthodic Earth Recycle Co., Ltd Eastman Chemical Company Ecoat S.A.S EcoCeres, Inc Eco Environmental Eco Fuel Technology, Inc ecoGenie biotech Ecohelix ecoLocked GmbH Ecologic Brands, Inc Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd Ecopel EcoPHA Biotech Pty Ltd Eco-Products, Inc Eco Safety Products Ecoshell Eco Shot LLC Eco-SQ EcoSynthetix, Inc EcoTechnilin Ecovance Co., Ltd Ecovative Design LLC Ecovia Renewables Eden Innovations LLC Eden Materials EggPlant Srl Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd Elea & Lili Ltd ElectraMet Electra Steel Electrified Thermal Solutions Electro-Active Technologies Inc Elementis plc Elephantech, Inc Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc Elisto GmbH Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT) Emery Oleochemicals LLC and more...
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