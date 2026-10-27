Global Advanced Bio-Based And Sustainable Materials Market Report, 2026-2036 Growth Opportunities In Bioplastics, Low-Carbon Construction, Packaging, And Clean Fuels

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Identify opportunities across bio-based materials with insights into costs, capacity, regulation, applications and the competitive landscape.

Dublin, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Advanced Bio-based and Sustainable Materials 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Bio-based and sustainable materials are advancing from specialist applications into mainstream industrial supply chains. The report delivers a comprehensive analysis of the technologies, markets and companies shaping the global sustainable materials economy, including bio-based polymers and plastics, chemicals and intermediates, natural fibres and composites, construction materials, packaging, textiles and apparel, coatings and resins, biofuels and e-fuels.

Combining detailed market data with technology assessment, the report evaluates feedstocks, conversion routes, production capacity, material volumes, applications, regional demand, costs, regulations and the competitive landscape. Capacity, volume and value forecasts through 2036 provide strategic insight into emerging commercial opportunities and the long-term development of bio-based and low-carbon materials.

Spanning more than 2,500 pages and featuring 796 tables, the report is Future Markets' most extensive assessment of this rapidly evolving industry. It also includes broad company coverage across every segment, enabling manufacturers, investors, material suppliers, technology developers and policymakers to assess market positioning, competitive activity and future growth potential.

Key areas covered in the report include:



Global sustainable materials market: Analysis of plastics production and supply, recycling, bio-based content across polymer markets, regional distribution, environmental performance and the commercial benefits of sustainable material adoption.

Bioplastics market: Coverage of bio-based building blocks, next-generation polymers, chemical recycling integration, novel and waste feedstocks, production shares, global capacity, bio-composites, chain of custody, tracers and regulatory developments.

Bio-based chemicals and intermediates: Assessment of biorefineries, feedstock availability, land use, mass balance systems and plant-based, waste, microbial/mineral and gaseous sources. Feedstock-to-polymer mapping identifies relationships across key chemical and material value chains.

Bio-based polymers and plastics: Evaluation of renewable, biodegradable/compostable, synthetic and natural bio-based polymers, including lignin-derived materials, end-use markets, production trends and leading company activities.

Natural fibre plastics and composites: Analysis of manufacturing methods, matrix materials, applications and global production for plant (cellulose/lignocellulose) and animal (protein) fibres used in composite systems.

Sustainable construction materials: Market revenues, applications and technology developments for low-carbon building materials, carbon capture and utilisation, green steel and other solutions supporting construction-sector decarbonisation.

Bio-based packaging materials: Market analysis of synthetic and natural bio-based packaging, films, barrier coatings, carbon-capture-derived materials and applications across major packaging sectors.

Sustainable textiles and apparel: Coverage of bio-based fibres and synthetics, recyclability, lyocell, bacterial cellulose, algae textiles, bio-based leather and revenue opportunities within the global textile market.

Bio-based coatings and resins: Assessment of drop-in replacements, bio-based resins and technologies designed to reduce the carbon footprint of industrial and protective coatings, alongside market drivers, challenges and product categories. Biofuels and e-fuels: Comparison with fossil fuels, contribution to the circular economy, market drivers, commercial barriers, cost structures, SWOT analysis and feedstocks for 1-G, 2-G and 3-G fuel technologies.

With integrated market forecasts, technology benchmarking and extensive company profiles, the report provides a detailed resource for understanding the transition toward bio-based, circular and sustainable industrial materials through 2036.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Definition of Bio-based and Sustainable Materials

1.2 Importance and Benefits of Bio-based and Sustainable Materials

1.3 What are bioplastics?

1.4 Global Plastics Market and Supply

1.5 Recycling Polymers

1.6 Bio-based and Biodegradable vs. Non-biodegradable Polymers

1.7 Bio-based Content Across the Full Polymer Market

1.8 Regional Distribution

2 BIOPLASTICS MARKET

2.1 Bio-based Building Blocks Market Overview

2.2 Next Generation Bio-based Polymers

2.3 Integration with Chemical Recycling

2.4 Novel Feedstock Sources

2.5 Turning Waste into Bioplastics

2.6 Bio-based Polymer Production Shares and Bio-based Content: 2025

2.7 Global Bioplastics Capacity

2.8 Global Market Forecasts

2.9 Environmental Impact and Sustainability

2.10 Bio-composites

2.11 The Biodegradability and Bio-based Independence Principle

2.12 Types of bioplastics

2.13 Feedstocks

2.14 Chain of custody

2.15 Chemical tracers and markers

2.16 Bioplastics regulations

3 BIO-BASED CHEMICALS AND INTERMEDIATES

3.1 Biorefineries

3.2 Bio-based Feedstock and Land Use

3.3 Plant-based

3.4 Waste

3.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources

3.6 Gaseous

3.7 Feedstock-to-Polymer Mapping and Mass Balance

4 BIO-BASED POLYMERS AND PLASTICS

4.1 Bio-based or Renewable Plastics

4.2 Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics

4.3 Types

4.4 Key Market Players

4.5 Synthetic Bio-based Polymers

4.6 Natural Bio-based Polymers

4.7 End Use Markets

4.8 Lignin

4.9 Company Profiles (577 company profiles)

5 NATURAL FIBER PLASTICS AND COMPOSITES

5.1 Manufacturing method, matrix materials and applications of natural fibers

5.2 Advantages of natural fibers

5.3 Commercially available next-gen natural fiber products

5.4 Market drivers for next-gen natural fibers

5.5 Challenges

5.6 Plants (cellulose, lignocellulose)

5.7 Animal (fibrous protein)

5.8 Markets for natural fibers

5.9 Global production of natural fibers

5.10 Company Profiles (155 company profiles)

6 SUSTAINABLE CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS

6.1 Market overview

6.2 Global revenues

6.3 Types of sustainable construction materials

6.4 Carbon capture and utilization

6.5 Green steel

6.6 Markets and applications

6.7 Company profiles (191 company profiles)

7 BIOBASED PACKAGING MATERIALS

7.1 Market overview

7.2 Materials

7.3 Synthetic bio-based packaging materials

7.4 Natural bio-based packaging materials

7.5 Applications

7.6 Biobased films and coatings in packaging

7.7 Carbon capture derived materials for packaging

7.8 Global biobased packaging markets

7.9 Company profiles (330 company profiles)

8 SUSTAINABLE TEXTILES AND APPAREL

8.1 Types of bio-based fibers

8.2 Bio-based synthetics

8.3 Recyclability of bio-based fibers

8.4 Lyocell

8.5 Bacterial cellulose

8.6 Algae textiles

8.7 Bio-based leather

8.8 Markets

8.9 Global market revenues

8.10 Company profiles (65 company profiles)

9 BIOBASED COATINGS AND RESINS

9.1 Drop-in replacements

9.2 Bio-based resins

9.3 Reducing carbon footprint in industrial and protective coatings

9.4 Market drivers

9.5 Challenges using bio-based coatings

9.6 Types

9.7 Company profiles (202 company profiles)

10 BIOFUELS AND E-FUELS

10.1 Comparison to fossil fuels

10.2 Role in the circular economy

10.3 Market drivers

10.4 Market challenges

10.5 Liquid biofuels market

10.6 The global biofuels market

10.7 SWOT analysis: Biofuels market

10.8 Comparison of biofuel costs 2024, by type

10.9 Types

10.10 Feedstocks

List of Tables [796]

List of Figures [97]

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



1414 Degrees

3DBioFibR

3M

9Fiber, Inc

Aamati Green PVT Ltd

ABIS Aerogel Co., Ltd

Acorn Pulp Group

Actega

Active Aerogels

Adaptavate

ADBioplastics

Adriano di Marti/Desserto

Adsorbi

Aduro Clean Technologies, Inc

Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd

Advanced Paper Forming, LLC

Aegis Packaging

Aekyung Chemical Co., Ltd

Aemetis, Inc

AEP Polymers

Aerobel BV

Aerofybers Technologies SL

Aerogel Core Ltd

aerogel-it GmbH

Aerogel Technologies LLC

Aeropowder Limited

Aether Fuels

Agilyx

AGITEC International AG

Agra Energy

AGRANA Staerke GmbH

AgroRenew

Agrosustain SA

Ahlstrom

AIM Sweden AB

Aircela Inc

Air Company

Airco Process Technology

Aizawa Concrete Corporation

Akorn Technology

Akzo Nobel N.V

Alberdingk Boley GmbH

Alberta Innovates/Innotech Materials, LLC

Alchemy GmbH

Alfa Kimya S.A

Algaeing

Algal Bio Co., Ltd

Algenesis Corporation

Algenie

Algenol

Alginor ASA

Algix LLC

Algoma Steel

AlixLabs AB

allnex GmbH

AlmaScience

Alpha Assembly Solutions

Alpha Biofuels (Singapore) Pte Ltd

Alpha Recyclage Composites

Altana AG (Heliosonic GmbH)

Alter Eco Pulp

Alterpacks

Alt.Leather

Altropol Kunststoff GmbH

Amcor

AM Green

AmicaTerra

AmphiStar

AMSilk GmbH

Andritz AG

Anellotech, Inc

Ankor Bioplastics Co., Ltd

Anomera, Inc

An Phat Bioplastics

ANPOLY

Anqing He Xing Chemical Co., Ltd

APChemi Pvt. Ltd

Apeel Sciences

Apeiron Bioenergy

Aperam BioEnergia

Applied Bioplastics

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA)

Aquafil S.p.A

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Aquaspersions

Arcadia eFuels

ArcelorMittal SA

Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)

Archipelago Technology Group

Archroma

Arctic Biomaterials Oy

Arda Biomaterials

Ardent

Ardra Bio

Arekapak GmbH

Arjowiggins Group

Arkema

Arlanxeo

Armacell International S.A

Arrow Greentech

Arzeda Corp

Asahi Kasei Corporation

ASB Biodiesel Limited

Aspen Aerogels, Inc

Atmonia

Attis Innovations, llc

AVA Biochem AG

Avalon BioEnergy

Avani Eco

Avantium B.V

Avient Corporation

Avioxx

Axalta

Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation

Ayas Renewables Inc

Azolla

BacAlt Biosciences

Balrampur Chini Mills

Bambooder Biobased Fibers B.V

Baril Coatings B.V

BarkTex

BASF

Basilisk

Bast Fiber Technologies

BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd

Bcircular

Bcomp ltd

BDI-BioEnergy International GmbH

BEE Biofuel

BeFC

Be Green Packaging LLC

Betolar

Better Fiber Technologies

Betulium Oy

Beyond Leather Materials ApS

Billerud

Bio2Coat

Bio2Materials Sp. z o.o

Bioelements Group

Bioextrax AB

Bio Fab NZ

BIO-FED

Biofiber

Biofiber Tech Sweden AB

BIOFIBIX

Biofine Technology, LLC

Bioform Technologies

Biofuture

Biofy

BiogasClean A/S

Biohm

Biojet AS

Biokemik

Bioleather

BIOLO

BioLogiQ, Inc

BIO-LUTIONS International AG

Biomason, Inc

Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd

Biome Bioplastics

Bio-Oils

Biophilica

Bioplastech Ltd

Bioplastix

Biopolax

BioSmart Nano

BioSolutions

Biosyntia

Biotecam

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Biotic Circular Technologies Ltd

Biotrem

Biovox

Bioweg

BioZeroc

Birla Cellulose

bitBiome

Blastr Green Steel

BlockTexx Pty Ltd

Bloom Biorenewables SA

BluCon Biotech GmbH

BlueAlp Technology

Blue BioFuels, Inc

Blue Ocean Closures

Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co., Ltd

Blue Planet Systems Corporation

Blueshift Materials, Inc

BOBST

Bolt Threads

Borealis AG

Borregaard

Bosk Bioproducts Inc

Boston Metal

Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o

B-PREG

Braskem

Braven Environmental, LLC

Brightmark Energy

Brightplus Oy

Brimstone

bse Methanol GmbH

BTG Bioliquids B.V

Bucha Bio, Inc

Buhl Paperform GmbH

Burgo Group S.p.A

Business Innovation Partners Co., Ltd

Buyo Bioplastic Ltd

ByFusion Global Inc

BYK-Chemie GmbH

Byogy Renewables, Inc

B'ZEOS

C16 Biosciences

C1 Green Chemicals AG

C2CNT LLC/Capital Power

Cabot Corporation

Calyxia

Cambridge Carbon Capture Ltd

Cambridge Electric Cement

Canadian Industrial Hemp Corporation

CapaTec Inc

Caphenia GmbH

Capsol Technologies

CARAPAC Company

Carapace Biopolymers

CarbiCrete

Carbiolice

Carbios

Carbon8 Systems

Carbonaide Oy

CarbonBridge

CarbonBuilt

Carbon Collect Limited

Carbon Crusher

CarbonCure Technologies, Inc

Carbon Engineering (Occidental / 1PointFive)

Carbon Infinity Limited

Carbon Re

Carbon Recycling International

Carbon Sink LLC

Carbon Upcycling Technologies

Carbonwave

Carbyon BV

Cardia Bioplastics Ltd

Cardolite

Cargill

Cassandra Oil AB

Cass Materials Pty Ltd

Casterra Ag Ltd

CATACK-H

Catalyxx

Cathay Industrial Biotech, Ltd

C-Capture

Celanese Corporation

Cellicon B.V

CellON

Cellucomp Ltd

Celluforce

Cellugy

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

Celtic Renewables Ltd

Celus GmbH

Celwise AB

CemVision AB

Cereal Process Technologies (CPT)

CERT Systems, Inc

CF Industries Holdings, Inc

CGREEN

ChainCraft

ChakraTech

CH Bioforce

Checkerspot

Chemical Process Services Ltd. (Bitrez)

Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd

Chemol Company (Seydel)

Chempolis Oy

Chestnut Bio Polymers

China Baowu Steel Group

Chinova Bioworks

Chitelix

Chitose Bio Evolution Pte Ltd

Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products Co., Ltd

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd

CIMV

Circa Group

Circla Nordic

Circular11

Circular Systems

Circulose

Cirkla

CJ Biomaterials, Inc

CKF Inc

CleanJoule

Climeworks

CNF Biofuel AS

CO2BioClean

Coastgrass ApS

Cobratex

COFCO Cooperation Ltd

Coffeeco Upcycle

Concord Blue Engineering

Concrene Limited

Concrete4Change

Concretenne

CondAlign AS

Constantia Flexibles

Coolbrook

Cool Planet Energy Systems

Corbion N.V

Corium Biotech

Corn Next

Corsair Group International

Cortec Corporation

Corumat, Inc

Cosmo Specialty Chemicals

Cosun Beet Company

Coval Energy B.V

Covestro AG

Craft Composite

CreaFill Fibers Corporation

Crimson Renewable Energy LLC

Cristal Union Group

Croda International plc

Croft

Cruz Foam

CuanTec Ltd

Cullen Eco-Friendly Packaging

C-Zero Inc

Daesang

Daicel Corporation

Daicel Polymer Ltd

DaikyoNishikawa Corporation

Daily Polymer

Daio Paper Corporation

Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd

DAK Americas LLC

Danimer Scientific

D-CRBN

DENSO Corporation

Diamond Green Diesel LLC

DIC Corporation

DIC Products

Dimensional Energy

Dioxide Materials

Dioxycle

Dispersa

DisSolves

DKS Co. Ltd

DMAT

DMC Biotechnologies

Domsjo Fabriker AB

Domtar Paper Company LLC

Dongjin Semichem

Dongnam Realize

Dongying Hebang Chemical Corp

Dow Chemical Company

DP Patterning AB

dsm-firmenich

DuFor Resins B.V

DuPont

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Co., LLC

E6PR

EarthForm

Earthodic

Earth Recycle Co., Ltd

Eastman Chemical Company

Ecoat S.A.S

EcoCeres, Inc

Eco Environmental

Eco Fuel Technology, Inc

ecoGenie biotech

Ecohelix

ecoLocked GmbH

Ecologic Brands, Inc

Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd

Ecopel

EcoPHA Biotech Pty Ltd

Eco-Products, Inc

Eco Safety Products

Ecoshell

Eco Shot LLC

Eco-SQ

EcoSynthetix, Inc

EcoTechnilin

Ecovance Co., Ltd

Ecovative Design LLC

Ecovia Renewables

Eden Innovations LLC

Eden Materials

EggPlant Srl

Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Elea & Lili Ltd

ElectraMet

Electra Steel

Electrified Thermal Solutions

Electro-Active Technologies Inc

Elementis plc

Elephantech, Inc

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc

Elisto GmbH

Emerging Fuels Technology (EFT)

Emery Oleochemicals LLC and more...

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900