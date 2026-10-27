Ascellahealth Executive Manager Wins 2026 Herizon Award, Recognizing Established Leadership In Team And Department Transformation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AscellaHealth, a pharmacy benefits solutions company combining specialty healthcare expertise and technology to help payers optimize costs, streamline operations and strengthen visibility into pharmacy benefit spend, today announces Sabine Enright, PharmD, SVP, Operations, has been named a winner in the 2026 Herizon Awards, in the category of Established Leader - Transformed a Team or Department. Presented by the Business Intelligence Group, the award recognizes women who are changing how the world works.

"I'm honored to be recognized in the 2026 Herizon Awards,” says Enright.“This recognition reflects the team behind the work and the different perspectives and expertise that make progress possible. My foundation as a pharmacist taught me the importance of looking at challenges from different angles and keeping people at the center of every decision. At AscellaHealth, that approach has shaped how I have worked across teams and helped bring AscellaOne to life.”

Enright was recognized for her ability to translate clinical pharmacy expertise into enterprise strategy, bringing together cross-functional teams to advance organizational priorities and transform how departments collaborate. Through this work, she has helped bridge clinical, operational, and business functions, aligning expertise across the organization to advance innovation and support strategic growth.

One example of this work is AscellaOne, a modular pharmacy benefits enablement platform that gives health plans, PBMs and employers greater flexibility in how they design and manage pharmacy benefits. Under Enright's leadership, this initiative has helped advance a new approach to a traditionally fragmented pharmacy benefits landscape, giving health plans access to a more flexible model for pharmacy benefit management and purchasing power they may not have been able to achieve independently.

The 2026 Herizon Awards honor 57 winners across five nominee roles and four countries, spotlighting women whose leadership has moved individuals, teams, companies, industries and the globe.

"These women aren't waiting for the world to change. They're the ones changing it," says Russ Fordyce, chief recognition officer, Business Intelligence Group. "Enright stood out because her work as SVP reflects what Herizon is about: real change, led by women, that reaches well beyond a single team."

To learn more about the 2026 Herizon Awards, visit:

About AscellaHealth

AscellaHealth is a healthcare and technology solutions company built to help pharmacy benefit payers reduce costs, strengthen efficiency, and gain greater transparency and control over their pharmacy benefit spend. AscellaHealth combines deep industry expertise in specialty and medical benefit specialty management with integrated technology solutions, including AscellaOne, a first-of-its-kind pharmacy benefits enablement platform. Guided by its member-centric mission to bring clarity to complexity, value to care and ongoing support to every step of the individual's healthcare journey, AscellaHealth gives payers greater flexibility to design, manage and optimize pharmacy benefits on their own terms. Visit

About AscellaOne

AscellaOneTM by AscellaHealth is a technology-enabled pharmacy benefits platform designed to modernize how health plans, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs), and third-party administrators (TPAs) manage and optimize pharmacy benefits and services - while keeping the patient at the center of every decision. AscellaOne delivers a modular, interoperable ecosystem that unifies specialty pharmacy management, financial optimization, and real-time data analytics into a single enterprise-level solution. The platform gives regional and community health plans access to the economics, transparency and clinical oversight traditionally reserved for large, vertically integrated PBMs - without the complexity or conflicts of legacy models. With aggregated purchasing power and access to 100% of specialty and retail pharmacy products, AscellaOne helps payer organizations reduce costs, strengthen clinical oversight, and improve access and outcomes for their members.

About the Herizon Awards

The Herizon Awards recognize women who are transforming individuals, teams, companies, industries, and the globe. Every nomination is read and scored by the Herizon nomination reviewers, experienced business professionals who give transparent feedback and detailed scoring.

About Business Intelligence Group

Business Intelligence Group (BIG) is an independent awards organization that has been recognizing outstanding achievement in business since 2012. Now in its 14th awards season, BIG operates 12 annual award programs spanning innovation, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, customer service, cloud computing, sustainability, sales and marketing, workplace culture, and women's leadership. For more information, visit bintelligence.com.

Contact

Eliana Starbird

Chief Nominations Officer

Business Intelligence Group

+1 909-529-2737

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Esther Jin

CPR Strategic Marketing Communications

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201.645.4896 x 10

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